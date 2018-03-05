शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   चोरी करते युवक को पकड़ा, धुनाई

चोरी करते युवक को पकड़ा, धुनाई

Meerut Bureau Updated Mon, 05 Mar 2018 01:16 AM IST
मेरठ। सिविल लाइन क्षेत्र में एनएएस कॉलेज के समीप अशोका मेडिकल स्टोर में रात में एक युवक ने गल्ला चोरी कर लिया। आरोपी युवक एक्टिवा से अपने साथी के साथ भागने लगा। दुकानदार के शोर मचाने पर आसपास के लोगों ने युवक को पकड़कर धुन दिया। सूचना पर इंस्पेक्टर सिविल लाइन मौके पर पहुंचे। पुलिस ने बताया कि पकड़े गये आरोपी ने अपना नाम अनस निवासी बुढ़ाना गेट बताया है। रिपोर्ट दर्ज कर कार्रवाई की जा रही है।

