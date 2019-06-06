शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   brave daughter of Meerut Teach a lesson to the Boy who Tampered her

छेड़छाड़ की तो मनचले का किया बुरा हाल, बाइक की चाबी निकाली और शोहदे से भिड़ गई फौजी की बहादुर बेटी 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Thu, 06 Jun 2019 11:34 AM IST
कंपनी बाग के सामने सड़क पर हंगामा
1 of 7
कंपनी बाग के सामने सड़क पर हंगामा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी के मेरठ में एक तरफ शहर ईद के जश्न में सराबोर था वहीं दूसरी ओर बेटियों से बदसलूकी करने वाले और शोहदों को पूरा दिन आतंक रहा। यहां तक कि ईद-उल-फितर पर भी पुलिस द्वारा सुरक्षा के दावे शोहदों के सामने बौने पड़ गए।

लिसाड़ी गेट में युवती से छेड़छाड़ पर सांप्रदायिक तनाव हो गया। कंपनी बाग और शॉप्रिक्स मॉल के सामने युवतियों से छेड़छाड़ की गई। दो जगह लोगों ने मनचलों को पीटकर पुलिस को सौंपा। इस दौरान फौजी की बेटी ने छेड़छाड़ करने पर मनचले को अच्छी तरह सबक सिखा दिया।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
molestation eve teasing eid video viral छेड़छाड़ मेरठ क्राइम
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

स्वर्ण मंदिर के अंदर खालिस्तानी समर्थक
Chandigarh

ऑपरेशन ब्लू स्टार की 35वीं बरसी पर स्वर्ण मंदिर में लहराई तलवारें, गूंजे खालिस्तान जिंदाबाद के नारे

6 जून 2019

हाईकोर्ट जज के आवास में चोरी
Lucknow

हाईकोर्ट जज के आवास में चोरी, चोरों ने मकान के नौ ताले तोड़ इस सामान पर हाथ किया साफ

6 जून 2019

गाड़ी का नंबर भी बदल सकता है आपका भाग्य- जानें अपनी कार और मोटरसाइकिल का लकी नंबर
Astrology

गाड़ी का नंबर भी बदल सकता है आपका भाग्य- जानें अपनी कार और मोटरसाइकिल का लकी नंबर
वित्त मंत्री प्रकाश पंत(कोट में)
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड के वित्त मंत्री प्रकाश पंत की 5 खूबियां, जो सबको बना देती थीं मुरीद...

6 जून 2019

प्रकाश पंत/सीएम त्रिवेंद्र सिंह रावत
Dehradun

प्रकाश पंत से आखिरी मुलाकात को याद कर फफक पड़े सीएम, कहा था- मैं निश्चित रूप से वापस आऊंगा

6 जून 2019

पारिवार में सुख, समृद्धि और समन्वय के लिए करवाएं — अखंड रामायण पाठ
Astrology

पारिवार में सुख, समृद्धि और समन्वय के लिए करवाएं — अखंड रामायण पाठ
वित्त मंत्री प्रकाश पंत
Dehradun

...और अधूरी रह गई उत्तराखंड के वित्त मंत्री प्रकाश पंत की ये दिली इच्छा, करना चाहते थे ये काम

6 जून 2019

Finance minister of uttarakhand prakash pant death Know political journey
Dehradun

छात्र जीवन से ही राजनीति में सक्रिय रहते थे वित्त मंत्री प्रकाश पंत, जानिए उनका राजनीतिक सफर

6 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

आरोपियों को लेकर जाती पुलिस
Meerut

पिता ने दिया जहर का प्याला तो खुशी-खुशी पी गई बेटी, मांगी थी इजाजत मिली सजा, इतनी सी थी मौत की वजह

5 जून 2019

अखिलेश यादव एवं नरेश अग्रवाल
Kanpur

नरेश अग्रवाल ने अखिलेश-मायावती पर बोला हमला, जानिए क्यों बोले 'एक नागनाथ हैं तो दूसरा सांपनाथ'

6 जून 2019

गाड़ी का नंबर भी बदल सकता है आपका भाग्य- जानें अपनी कार और मोटरसाइकिल का लकी नंबर
Astrology

गाड़ी का नंबर भी बदल सकता है आपका भाग्य- जानें अपनी कार और मोटरसाइकिल का लकी नंबर
विज्ञापन
भाई के पार्थिव शरीर पर फूल माला रखती बहन कंचन
Kanpur

भाई का पार्थिव शरीर देख फफक कर रो पड़ी बहन, बोली भईया मेरी शादी कराए बिन ही चले गए, तो नम हुई हर आंख

6 जून 2019

श्रीनगर में पत्थरबाजों का प्रदर्शन
Jammu

घाटी में ईद की नमाज के बाद भड़की हिंसा, सुरक्षा बलों पर पथराव, लहराए गए पाकिस्तान व आईएस के झंडे

5 जून 2019

पारिवार में सुख, समृद्धि और समन्वय के लिए करवाएं — अखंड रामायण पाठ
Astrology

पारिवार में सुख, समृद्धि और समन्वय के लिए करवाएं — अखंड रामायण पाठ
पुलिस जीप से युवक की मौत
Kanpur

पुलिस जीप से बजरंग दल के कार्यकर्ता को कुचलने वाला दरोगा गिरफ्तार, पुलिस पर पथराव, रात भर चला हंगामा

5 जून 2019

केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में महिलाओं के लिए कैसे मुफ्त होगा बसों और मेट्रो का सफर, उठ रहे ये 5 सवाल

3 जून 2019

कोठों को सील कराते अधिकारी
Meerut

मेरठ के रेड लाइट एरिया से दिल्ली शिफ्ट नहीं हुई चार सौ सेक्स वर्कर, रिपोर्ट में चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

5 जून 2019

हरियाणा पुलिस भर्ती प्रक्रिया
Chandigarh

पुलिस और सरकारी नौकरियों में भर्ती के कई नियम बदले गए, 7 क्लिक करके जानिए नई शर्तें

5 जून 2019

दुष्कर्म के आरोपी भाजपा विधायक से मिलने के बाद साक्षी महाराज
Kanpur

किशोरी से दुष्कर्म के आरोपी भाजपा विधायक कुलदीप सेंगर से मिले साक्षी महाराज, जानें क्यों कहा धन्यवाद

6 जून 2019

बबीता फौगाट
Chandigarh

आमिर खान की पहलवान 'बेटी' ने पोस्ट की एक शख्स की तस्वीर, लिखा- अब दिलवाले दुल्हनिया ले जाएं

5 जून 2019

पीएम मोदी और केंद्रीय मंत्री साध्वी निरंजन ज्योति
Kanpur

मोदी कैबिनेट की महिला मंत्री ने अखिलेश-मायावती के बारे में कही ये बड़ी बात, क्यों किया तलाक का जिक्र

6 जून 2019

कांच का पुल
Dehradun

चीन की तर्ज पर भारत में बनेगा कांच का पुल, देश-दुनिया में मिलेगी इस 'वीरान' जगह को पहचान

4 जून 2019

पेट्रोल पंप पर पेट्रोल लेने के लिए जुगाड़ करता हुआ
Delhi NCR

बिना हेलमेट पेट्रोल लेने के लिए चालकों ने किए कैसे-कैसे जुगाड़, पेट पकड़कर हंसोगे, देखें तस्वीरें

2 जून 2019

eid 2019 celebration photos from all over india including delhi ncr
Delhi NCR

देशभर में पूरे उत्साह से मनाई जा रही ईद, तस्वीरों में देखें भाईचारे और सौहार्द का रंग

5 जून 2019

नौतपा खत्म, जेठ की दुपहरी की तपन नहीं हुई कम
Kanpur

नौतपा खत्म, जेठ की दुपहरी की तपन नहीं हुई कम, मौसम विभाग की ये चेतावनी जरूर पढ़ लें

5 जून 2019

अखिलेश यादव, मायावती, मुलायम सिंह यादव (फाइल फोटो)
Kanpur

मायावती के इस दांव से अखिलेश हुए चित, सपा का नुकसान तो बसपा को हुआ फायदा, अब मुलायम को सता रहा ये डर

3 जून 2019

कंपनी बाग के सामने सड़क पर हंगामा
कंपनी बाग के सामने सड़क पर हंगामा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मनचले से भिड़ती युवती
मनचले से भिड़ती युवती - फोटो : अमर उजाला
युवती से कहा सुनी करता मनचला
युवती से कहा सुनी करता मनचला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मनचले से भिड़ती युवती
मनचले से भिड़ती युवती - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मनचले से भिड़ती युवती
मनचले से भिड़ती युवती - फोटो : अमर उजाला
थाने में भी काफी देर हुआ हंगामा
थाने में भी काफी देर हुआ हंगामा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शोप्रिक्स मॉल मेंहंगामा कर रहे युवकों को डंडे से खदेड़ता गार्ड
शोप्रिक्स मॉल मेंहंगामा कर रहे युवकों को डंडे से खदेड़ता गार्ड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

VIDEO : गैस सिलेंडर के साथ मुफ्त में मिलता है लाखों का इंश्योरेंस, ऐसे करें क्लेम

क्या आप जानते हैं कि रसोई गैस के कनेक्शन के साथ आपको मुफ्त में बीमा भी मिलता है। ऐसे में अगर गैस सिलेंडर से कोई हादसा होता है तो आप इंश्योरेंस क्लेम कर सकते हैं। बहुत से लोगों को इसकी जानकारी ही नहीं है। तो आइए जानते हैं इसके बारे में।

6 जून 2019

वर्ल्ड कप 1:57

World Cup 2019: कौन है ये मिस्ट्री गर्ल जो दिग्गज क्रिकेटरों के साथ आ रही है नजर

6 जून 2019

धोनी ग्लव्स 1:04

CWC 2019: धोनी के ग्लव्स की हो रही सोशल मीडिया पर चर्चा, जानिए क्यों?

6 जून 2019

why sunil dutt changed his name 3:25

इंडस्ट्री में आने से पहले इसलिए सुनील दत्त को बदलना पड़ा था अपना नाम

6 जून 2019

बॉलीवुड 0:40

ईद पर सलमान खान ने दिया अपने फैंस को दीदार

6 जून 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.