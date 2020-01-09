आखिर क्यों खौफनाक कदम उठाने को मजबूर हुआ ये शख्स, सुसाइड नोट में बताई बड़ी वजह

{"_id":"5e16223f8ebc3e87ff46d999","slug":"baghpat-news-the-suicide-note-has-revealed-the-reason-for-the-suicide-of-the-young-man","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0916\u094c\u092b\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0915\u0926\u092e \u0909\u0920\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u091c\u092c\u0942\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092f\u0947 \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938, \u0938\u0941\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0921 \u0928\u094b\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0908 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मृतक का फाइल फोटो और बरामद सुसाइड नोट
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e16223f8ebc3e87ff46d999","slug":"baghpat-news-the-suicide-note-has-revealed-the-reason-for-the-suicide-of-the-young-man","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0916\u094c\u092b\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0915\u0926\u092e \u0909\u0920\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u091c\u092c\u0942\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092f\u0947 \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938, \u0938\u0941\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0921 \u0928\u094b\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0908 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मौके पर जांच करती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e16223f8ebc3e87ff46d999","slug":"baghpat-news-the-suicide-note-has-revealed-the-reason-for-the-suicide-of-the-young-man","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0916\u094c\u092b\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0915\u0926\u092e \u0909\u0920\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u091c\u092c\u0942\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092f\u0947 \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938, \u0938\u0941\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0921 \u0928\u094b\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0908 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
युवक ने फांसी लगाकर जान दी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e16223f8ebc3e87ff46d999","slug":"baghpat-news-the-suicide-note-has-revealed-the-reason-for-the-suicide-of-the-young-man","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0916\u094c\u092b\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0915\u0926\u092e \u0909\u0920\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u091c\u092c\u0942\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092f\u0947 \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938, \u0938\u0941\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0921 \u0928\u094b\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0908 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सुसाइड नोट बरामद
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e16223f8ebc3e87ff46d999","slug":"baghpat-news-the-suicide-note-has-revealed-the-reason-for-the-suicide-of-the-young-man","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0916\u094c\u092b\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0915\u0926\u092e \u0909\u0920\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u091c\u092c\u0942\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092f\u0947 \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938, \u0938\u0941\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0921 \u0928\u094b\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0908 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मृतक का फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला