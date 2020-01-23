शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   All India Kinnar Sammelan: Worshiping Ardhanarishwar for the prosperity of the country

अखिल भारतीय किन्नर सम्मेलन: 20 किलो सोना पहनकर पहुंची मेरठ की आलिया, बॉबी की ब्यूटी ने जीता दिल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Thu, 23 Jan 2020 01:45 PM IST
मेरठ की किन्नर आलिया
1 of 7
मेरठ की किन्नर आलिया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मेरठ के कंकरखेड़ा में चल रहे अखिल भारतीय किन्नर सम्मेलन में बुधवार को 800 से ज्यादा किन्नर पहुंचे। धर्म और जाति के बंधन को भूलकर देश के विभिन्न राज्यों से आए किन्नरों ने देश की समृद्धि के लिए भगवान अर्द्धनारीश्वर की आराधना की। सम्मेलन में पहुंचे किन्नरों में किसी के परिधानों ने तो किसी की सफलता की कहानी ने लोगों का ध्यान आकर्षित किया। 

उनकी अर्चना में ‘माता जिनको याद करे वो किस्मत वाले होते हैं’ और ‘पहला बधावा गंगाराम जी के घर’ जैसे गीत गाए। आगे स्लाइड्स में देखें कैसे अलग-अलग जगहों से किन्नर पहुंचकर इस आयोजन में शामिल होने पहुंचे हैं:-
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब करें पुलिस की नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन
all india kinnar sammelan worship अर्द्धनारीश्वर की आराधना अखिल भारतीय किन्नर सम्मेलन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

एयरपोर्ट से आरएसएस प्रमुख मोहन भागवत की Exclusive तस्वीरें
Gorakhpur

RSS के सरसंघचालक मोहन भागवत पहुंचे गोरखपुर, देखें एयरपोर्ट से Exclusive तस्वीरें

23 जनवरी 2020

गणतंत्र दिवस परेड को लेकर रिहर्सल शुरू हो गई, वहीं नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस की जयंती मनाई गई।
Gorakhpur

सुभाष चंद्र बोस की जयंती पर कई जगह कार्यक्रम, गणतंत्र दिवस परेड की रिहर्सल, देखें ताजा अपडेट

23 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
LPU

आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
सीएए विरोधी नारों पर सफेद रंग से पुताई करते मजदूर
Agra

नागरिकता कानून पर भाजपा की रैली से पहले दीवारों पर लिखे गए ऐसे नारे, आनन-फानन में मिटाए

23 जनवरी 2020

Martyr Rahul Father proud of his son for Loss Life for India Toldon funeral in champawat
Champawat

बेटे की शहादत पर गर्व से भर उठे पिता, बोले-‘राहुल के साथ होता तो दो-चार को मैं भी मार देता’

23 जनवरी 2020

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
Astrology Services

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
51 फीट लंबा तिरंगा लेकर पहुंचे लोग
Agra

CAA: भाजपा की रैली में 51 फीट लंबा तिरंगा लेकर पहुंचे लोग, गूंजे भारत माता के जयकारे

23 जनवरी 2020

बोर्ड एग्जाम ने मम्मियों का रूटीन बदला
Lucknow

बबच्चों की बोर्ड परीक्षा ने बदला मम्मियों का भी रूटीन, टीचर्स ने पैरेंट्स को दिए ये टिप्स

23 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

कंगना रनौत के बयान पर निर्भया की मां ने दी प्रतिक्रिया
Delhi NCR

कंगना के बयान पर बोलीं निर्भया की मां- मैं उनके बयान से सहमत हूं, नहीं बनना चाहती किसी की तरह महान

23 जनवरी 2020

बेनियाबाग मैदान में मौजूद पुलिस।
Varanasi

सीएए का विरोध कर रही महिलाओं से खाली कराया बेनियाबाग मैदान, पुलिस पर पथराव, सात गिरफ्तार

23 जनवरी 2020

आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
LPU

आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
विज्ञापन
डॉ. बम
Kanpur

मदरसा शिक्षक बन बम बनाना सिखाना चाहता था डॉ. बम, छात्रों को आतंक की राह पर धकेलने की थी साजिश

23 जनवरी 2020

गणतंत्र दिवस की परेड।
Lucknow

सड़कों पर निकले टैंक देखकर रोमांचित हुए लोग, राष्ट्रभक्ति के गीतों पर हुई कदमताल, तस्वीरें

23 जनवरी 2020

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
Astrology Services

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
amar ujala aparajita 100 million smiles Priyanka Success Story Una Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh

पिता हो गए लाचार तो बेटी ने अपने कंधों पर उठा लिया परिवार का भार

23 जनवरी 2020

कश्मीर में शीतलहर जारी
Jammu

कश्मीर में शीतलहर जारी, बर्फीली हवाओं ने बढ़ाई परेशानी, श्रीनगर-लेह राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग अभी भी बंद

23 जनवरी 2020

Pulwama Encounter Martyr Soldiers Rahul Last Talk to wife She Crying Badly
Champawat

शहीद पति से आखिरी बार फोन पर हुईं बातें याद कर फफक पड़ी पत्नी, तिरंगे में लिपटा देख खो बैठी सुध-बुध

23 जनवरी 2020

ड्रोन से निगरानी
Agra

आगरा: नागरिकता कानून पर भाजपा की रैली, विरोध की आशंका पर कड़ी सुरक्षा, ड्रोन से निगरानी

23 जनवरी 2020

nirbhaya case
Delhi NCR

आखिर क्यों निर्भया के दोषियों को अलग-अलग नहीं हो सकती फांसी, ये है वजह

23 जनवरी 2020

Nirbhaya Case Latest News: convicts ask last wish by tihar jail, preparations of execution starts
Delhi NCR

तिहाड़ में शुरू हुई निर्भया के दोषियों को फांसी की तैयारी, पूछी गई आखिरी इच्छा

23 जनवरी 2020

Muslim Women Protest against Caa Whole Night Like Shaheen bagh in haldwani
Dehradun

सीएए विरोध: ‘शाहीन बाग’ बना हल्द्वानी, रातभर धरने पर बैठी मुस्लिम महिलाएं, पुलिस के हाथ-पैर फूले, तस्वीरें...

23 जनवरी 2020

निलंबित डीएसपी दविंदर सिंह
Jammu

आतंकियों का मददगार दविंदर निकला मक्खन चोर, 1997 में गायब किया था एक ट्रक

23 जनवरी 2020

नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस
Varanasi

सुभाष चंद्र बोस जयंती: साधु बनने निकले थे नेताजी और इस तरह पहुंचे बनारस

23 जनवरी 2020

शाहीन बाग में प्रदर्शन
Delhi NCR

शाहीन बाग : 39 दिन से रोज परेशान हो रहे हैं लाखों लोग, दो से तीन घंटे हो रहे लेट

23 जनवरी 2020

jnu violence
Delhi NCR

जेएनयू हिंसा : पुलिस को नहीं मिली 3 जनवरी की फुटेज, तोड़फोड़ वाली जगह पर नहीं लगे थे सीसीटीवी कैमरे 

23 जनवरी 2020

गणतंत्र दिवस परेड की तैयारियां पूरी
Delhi NCR

आज है फुल ड्रेस रिहर्सल परेड, इंडिया गेट व आईटीओ आने से बचें, ये मेट्रो स्टेशन रहेंगे बंद

23 जनवरी 2020

मेरठ की किन्नर आलिया
मेरठ की किन्नर आलिया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हरिद्वार ज्वालापुर से पहुंची किन्नर मोनिका के साथ काजल ज्वालापुर और सरसावा की टोली। 
हरिद्वार ज्वालापुर से पहुंची किन्नर मोनिका के साथ काजल ज्वालापुर और सरसावा की टोली।  - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शकुंतला चावला के साथ किन्नर मोनिका निवासी कोटद्वार
शकुंतला चावला के साथ किन्नर मोनिका निवासी कोटद्वार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सम्मेलन में पहुंची किन्नर
सम्मेलन में पहुंची किन्नर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मेरठ की शकुंतला और अन्य किन्नर
मेरठ की शकुंतला और अन्य किन्नर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बीस किलो सोना पहनकर सम्मेलन में पहुंची मेरठ की किन्नर आलिया
बीस किलो सोना पहनकर सम्मेलन में पहुंची मेरठ की किन्नर आलिया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
किन्नर बॉबी राजपूत निवासी मेरठ
किन्नर बॉबी राजपूत निवासी मेरठ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

विदेशी लड़की को दिल दे बैठे थे नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस

सुभाष चंद्र बोस का जन्म उड़ीसा राज्य के कटक शहर में 23 जनवरी, 1897 को हुआ था। वकील पिता जानकीनाथ बोस और मां प्रभावती के बेटे सुभाष चंद्र बोस बचपन से पढ़ाई में अच्छे थे।

23 जनवरी 2020

मणिपुर आईईडी ब्लास्ट 1:13

मणिपुर: पश्चिमी इंफाल में हुआ IED ब्लास्ट, सुरक्षाबलों ने पूरे इलाके को घेरा

23 जनवरी 2020

संजीव बालियान 1:14

संजीव बालियान ने दी जेएनयू-जामिया के प्रदर्शनकारियों का ईलाज करने की धमकी

23 जनवरी 2020

कंगना रनौत 1:08

निर्भया केस में वकील इंदिरा जयसिंह की दोषियों की पैरवी करने पर बिफरी कंगना रनौत

23 जनवरी 2020

ओवरहेड टैंक 1:05

सिर्फ 10 सेकेंड और देखते ही देखते ढह गया ओवरहेड टैंक, सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुआ वीडियो

23 जनवरी 2020

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited