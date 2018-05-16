शहर चुनें

पार्क में टिकैत की पुण्य तिथि पर गोष्ठी

Meerut Bureau Updated Wed, 16 May 2018 01:44 AM IST
टिकैत की पुण्यतिथि पर गोष्ठी
मेरठ। चौ. चरण सिंह पार्क कमिश्नरी चौराहे पर भारतीय किसान आंदोलन के बैनर तले बाबा महेंद्र सिंह टिकैत की पुण्यतिथि के अवसर पर गोष्ठी हुई। इसमें किसानों ने कहा कि बाबा टिकैत ने किसानों के हिताें के लिये संघर्ष किया और उनके हकाें की आवाज उठाई। उन्होंने कहा कि मेरठ में बाबा की प्रतिमा स्थापित की जाए। साथ ही कमिश्नरी कार्यालय से कैंट को जाने वाले मार्ग का नाम भी बाबा के नाम पर घोषित किया जाए। गोष्ठी में एलान किया गया कि राष्ट्रीय किसान महासंघ के आह्वान पर ऋण मुक्ति और फसलों के उचित दाम की मांग को लेकर 01 जून से 10 जून तक गांव बंद आंदोलन में भारतीय किसान आंदोलन के कार्यकर्ता भी भागीदारी करेंगे। गोष्ठी में अध्यक्ष कुलदीप कुमार, ब्रिजेश चौहान, विपिन गुर्जर, नितिन बालियान, रविंद्र चौहान, आबिद, यामीन आदि रहे।

