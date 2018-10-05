शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   बाइकों की भिडंत में पति पत्नी घायल।

बाइकों की भिडंत में पति पत्नी घायल।

Meerut Bureau Updated Fri, 05 Oct 2018 02:20 AM IST
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
हस्तिनापुर। ग्राम तारापुर से बृहस्पतिवार को दवा लेकर मानपुर गांव लौट रहे दंपति को बाइक ने टक्कर मारकर गंभीर रूप से घायल कर दिया। उन्हें सीएचसी भेज दिया है।
विज्ञापन
ग्राम मानपुर निवासी बिल्लू (32) अपनी पत्नी निर्मला (30) के साथ तारापुर गांव से दवा लेकर लौट रहा था। ग्राम फाजलपुर सामने से बाइक सवार ने दंपति की बाइक को टक्कर मार दी। इसके बाद बाइक सवार फरार हो गया। वहीं, घायल बिल्लू और उसकी पत्नी निर्मला सड़क पर पड़े रहे। ग्रामीणों ने इसकी जानकारी पुलिस कंट्रोल रूम को दी। वहीं, उन्हें एंबुलेंस से सीएचसी में भर्ती कराया। खबर लिखे जाने तक रिपोर्ट दर्ज नहीं हो सकी थी।

Recommended

Television

'कसौटी' की फेमस बहू श्वेता तिवारी 21 की उम्र में बन गई थीं मां, 9 साल तक झेली थी पति की पिटाई

4 अक्टूबर 2018

shweta tiwari
shweta tiwari
shweta tiwari
shweta tiwari
Television

'कसौटी' की फेमस बहू श्वेता तिवारी 21 की उम्र में बन गई थीं मां, 9 साल तक झेली थी पति की पिटाई

4 अक्टूबर 2018

Cricket News

पहले टेस्ट में ही 18 वर्षीय पृथ्वी शॉ ने रचा इतिहास, सचिन तेंदुलकर को भी छोड़ा पीछे

4 अक्टूबर 2018
Cricket News

पहले टेस्ट में ही 18 वर्षीय पृथ्वी शॉ ने रचा इतिहास, सचिन तेंदुलकर को भी छोड़ा पीछे

4 अक्टूबर 2018

अरमान व इमरान।
Lucknow

लखनऊ में बेखौफ बदमाशों ने दो सगे भाइयों को दौड़ाकर पीटा, फिर गोली मारी

4 अक्टूबर 2018

Sex Racket Busted In Daulatpur Una Himachal Pradesh
Shimla

घर में चल रहा था सेक्स रैकेट, आपत्तिजनक हालत में पकड़े युवक-युवतियां

4 अक्टूबर 2018

ban on polio vaccine in UP
India News

उत्तर प्रदेश में पोलियो की दवा पिलाने पर लगी रोक, ‘पोलियोग्रस्त’ हुआ अभियान

4 अक्टूबर 2018

Most wealthiest countries in the world
India News

ये हैं दुनिया के सबसे अमीर देश, टॉप 10 में नहीं है अमेरिका

4 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें  

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Best 100 Global Brands 2018: apple became worlds top brand google ranked second Brand
America

गूगल को पीछे छोड़ एपल बना दुनिया का टॉप ब्रांड, 2018 बेस्ट-100 की सूची जारी

4 अक्टूबर 2018

mukesh ambani in top list of forbes for 11th consecutive year
Corporate

फोर्ब्स की सूची में लगातार 11वें साल मुकेश अंबानी पहले स्थान पर काबिज

4 अक्टूबर 2018

ford aspire facelift 2018
Auto News

फोर्ड ने लांच किया Aspire का नया मॉडल, कीमत 5.55 लाख रुपये से शुरू

4 अक्टूबर 2018

divya-spandana
India News

दिव्या स्पंदना के कांग्रेस सोशल मीडिया प्रमुख से इस्तीफे की बात निकली झूठी

4 अक्टूबर 2018

Most wealthiest countries in the world
India News

ये हैं दुनिया के सबसे अमीर देश, टॉप 10 में नहीं है अमेरिका

4 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
bigg boss
Television

बिग बॉस: ज्वालामुखी टास्क में कॉमनर्स ने मारी बाजी, इन 3 जोड़ी में से एक बनेगी कैप्टन

4 अक्टूबर 2018

नितिभा कौल
Television

बिग बॉस 10 की इस कंटेस्टेंट ने खोलकर रख दिए घर के सारे सीक्रेट्स

4 अक्टूबर 2018

Binita Jain
Television

केबीसी 10: बिनीता जैन ही नहीं ये 4 महिला भी बनीं पहली करोड़पति

4 अक्टूबर 2018

tanushree
Fashion

13 साल में कैसी हो चुकी है तनुश्री की हालत, नाना पाटेकर पर जड़े हैं यौनशोषण के आरोप

4 अक्टूबर 2018

sara sampaio
Fashion street

बेहद हॉट और सेक्सी हैं विक्टोरिया सीक्रेट मॉडल की ये तस्वीरें, जल्द इस एक्टर के साथ आएंगी नजर

4 अक्टूबर 2018

Most Read

Pramod krishnam
Meerut

एक संत से घबरा गई योगी सरकार, सहारनपुर में मेरी हत्या की साजिश रच रही थी पुलिस: प्रमोद कृष्णम

अखिल भारतीय राष्ट्रीय संत समिति के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष आचार्य प्रमोद कृष्णम को मेला गुघाल के कार्यक्रमों की श्रृंखला में होने वाले ऑल इंडिया मुशायरे में पहले मुख्य अतिथि बनाकर बुला लिया गया और फिर मुशायरे में जाने से रोक दिया गया।

4 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
माछरा में हवाई जहाज से गिरे विस्फोटक पदार्थ से हुई दुघर्टना से ग्रामीणो मे भय व्याप्त। ग्रामीणो ने विधायक से आबादी मे जहाजो की उ
Meerut

माछरा में हवाई जहाज से गिरे विस्फोटक पदार्थ से हुई दुघर्टना से ग्रामीणो मे भय व्याप्त। ग्रामीणो ने विधायक से आबादी मे जहाजो की उ

5 अक्टूबर 2018

भाजपा सरकार को बर्खास्त करें
Meerut

भाजपा सरकार को बर्खास्त करें

5 अक्टूबर 2018

रिलायंस लूट के खुलासे के नजदीक पुलिस
Meerut

रिलायंस लूट के खुलासे के नजदीक पुलिस

5 अक्टूबर 2018

छात्रा से छेड़छाड़, विरोध पर मारपीट
Meerut

छात्रा से छेड़छाड़, विरोध पर मारपीट

5 अक्टूबर 2018

4 लाख रुपये का बैंक से लोन दिलवाने के नाम 25 हजार की ठगी का आरोप
Meerut

4 लाख रुपये का बैंक से लोन दिलवाने के नाम 25 हजार की ठगी का आरोप

5 अक्टूबर 2018

meerut
Meerut

मेरठ और लखनऊ के खिलाड़ियों का रहा दबदबा

5 अक्टूबर 2018

रिटायर्ड नायब सूबेदार की मौत पर अफसरों ने दी श्रद्धांजलि
Meerut

रिटायर्ड नायब सूबेदार की मौत पर अफसरों ने दी श्रद्धांजलि

5 अक्टूबर 2018

संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में किशोरी हुई लापता
Meerut

संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में किशोरी हुई लापता

5 अक्टूबर 2018

रात्रि में बाइपास से निकाली जा रही रोडवेज बस, यात्री परेशान
Meerut

रात्रि में बाइपास से निकाली जा रही रोडवेज बस, यात्री परेशान

5 अक्टूबर 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: मेरठ में बीजेपी विधायक के घर पर फेंके गए बम, सुरक्षा में लगे पांच पुलिसवाले सस्पेंड

बुधवार देर रात मेरठ के सरधना से विधायक संगीत सोम के घर पर बदमाशों ने ताबड़तोड़ फायरिंग की और बम फेंके। उस वक़्त संगीत सोम घर में ही थे।

27 सितंबर 2018

चीनी नागरिक 1:59

मेरठ पुलिस ने पकड़े दो चीनी नागरिक, ये है वजह

17 सितंबर 2018

मेरठ 1:47

VIDEO: अश्लील मैसेज भेजता था दरोगा का बेटा, 50 से ज्यादा लड़कियों को बनाया शिकार

16 सितंबर 2018

तलाक 1:57

पत्नी के थे अवैध संबंध तो कर दिया तीन तलाक का VIDEO वायरल

16 सितंबर 2018

सहारनपुर 2:35

जानिए कौन है चंद्रशेखर 'रावण', इसलिए बना हुआ है सभी राजनीतिक दलों की आखों का तारा

14 सितंबर 2018

Related

नारद मोह का मंचन देखने उमड़ी भीड़
Meerut

नारद मोह का मंचन देखने उमड़ी भीड़

5 अक्टूबर 2018

महिलाओं से छेड़छाड़ व विरोध पर फायरिंग करने का आरोप
Meerut

महिलाओं से छेड़छाड़ व विरोध पर फायरिंग करने का आरोप

5 अक्टूबर 2018

दौराला में पुलिस और बदमाशों मे मुठभेड़
Meerut

दौराला में पुलिस और बदमाशों मे मुठभेड़

5 अक्टूबर 2018

meerut
Meerut

सज रहे भोले बाबा, निराले गोटे में

5 अक्टूबर 2018

न्यायालय के आदेश पर दस टायर ट्रक चोरी की रिपोर्ट दर्ज।
Meerut

न्यायालय के आदेश पर दस टायर ट्रक चोरी की रिपोर्ट दर्ज।

5 अक्टूबर 2018

घायल होमगार्ड संजय, मौके पर पुलिस बल के साथ एसपी
Meerut

यूपी: बाइक सवार बदमाशों ने चेकिंग के दौरान होमगार्ड को मारी गोली, छीनकर ले गए राइफल

3 अक्टूबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.