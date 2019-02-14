शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   एमआरआई टेक्नीशियन ने दिया इस्तीफा

एमआरआई टेक्नीशियन ने दिया इस्तीफा

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 14 Feb 2019 01:39 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
एमआरआई टेक्नीशियन ने दिया इस्तीफा
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
मेरठ। मेडिकल कॉलेज में रेडियोडाइग्नोसिस विभाग के एमआरआई टेक्नीशियन फैजान अहमद ने अपने पद से इस्तीफा दे दिया। उन्होंने इस्तीफा प्राचार्य डॉ. आरसी गुप्ता को सौंप दिया। फैजान का कहना है कि उन्होंने करीब ढाई साल निष्ठा और ईमानदारी के साथ कार्य किया। इसके बाद भी अधिकारियों द्वारा गंभीर आरोप लगाने से उनका मानसिक उत्पीड़न हो रहा है। साथ ही कुछ अधिकारियों पर जाति और धर्म को लेकर टिप्पणी करने का भी आरोप लगाया। प्राचार्य डॉ. आरसी गुप्ता ने बताया कि फैजान संविदा पर थे। रेडियो डाइग्नोसिस विभाग में दो और लोगों का स्टाफ रख लिया है। गौरतलब है कि मेडिकल में ही पहले से ही चिकित्सक और अन्य स्टाफ की कमी चल रही है।

Recommended

Cricket News

शर्मिला टैगोर की खूबसूरती पर मर-मिटे थे नवाब पटौदी, शादी के लिए एक्ट्रेस ने बदला था धर्म

13 फरवरी 2019
Cricket News

शर्मिला टैगोर की खूबसूरती पर मर-मिटे थे नवाब पटौदी, शादी के लिए एक्ट्रेस ने बदला था धर्म

13 फरवरी 2019

Bollywood

Kiss Day: बॉलीवुड फिल्मों के वो किस सीन, जिन्हें आज तक नहीं भूल पाए होंगे दर्शक

13 फरवरी 2019

kiss day
Devika Rani
डिंपल कपाड़िया
SHASHI KAPOOR
Bollywood

Kiss Day: बॉलीवुड फिल्मों के वो किस सीन, जिन्हें आज तक नहीं भूल पाए होंगे दर्शक

13 फरवरी 2019

Bollywood

3 शादियां कर चुके विनोद मेहरा की चाहत में रेखा ने उठा लिया था जानलेवा कदम, खूब बरपा हंगामा

13 फरवरी 2019

vinod mehra
vinod mehra
vinod mehra
vinod mehra
Bollywood

3 शादियां कर चुके विनोद मेहरा की चाहत में रेखा ने उठा लिया था जानलेवा कदम, खूब बरपा हंगामा

13 फरवरी 2019

सवाल करियर का हो या फिर हो नौकरी से जुड़ा, पाएं पूरा समाधान जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
ज्योतिष समाधान

सवाल करियर का हो या फिर हो नौकरी से जुड़ा, पाएं पूरा समाधान जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
Cricket News

तलाकशुदा जयंती से इश्क कर बैठे थे वेंकटेश प्रसाद, बिन कुंबले नहीं हो पाती शादी

13 फरवरी 2019

venkatesh and jayanti
jayanti and prasad
jayanti and prasad
jayanti and prasad
Cricket News

तलाकशुदा जयंती से इश्क कर बैठे थे वेंकटेश प्रसाद, बिन कुंबले नहीं हो पाती शादी

13 फरवरी 2019

Bollywood

बेटे की गर्लफ्रेंड की इस ख्वाहिश से इनकार नहीं कर पाए मुकेश अंबानी, आखिरकार माननी पड़ी बात

13 फरवरी 2019

मुकेश अंबानी
अनंत अंबानी
मुकेश अंबानी
ambani
Bollywood

बेटे की गर्लफ्रेंड की इस ख्वाहिश से इनकार नहीं कर पाए मुकेश अंबानी, आखिरकार माननी पड़ी बात

13 फरवरी 2019

Cricket News

तलाकशुदा 2 बच्चों की मां को दिल दे बैठे थे धवन, फेसबुक पर हुई थी पहली मुलाकात 

13 फरवरी 2019

शिखर धवन और आयशा धवन
shikhar dhawan and Ayesha Dhawan
shikhar dhawan and Ayesha Dhawan
shikhar dhawan and Ayesha Dhawan
Cricket News

तलाकशुदा 2 बच्चों की मां को दिल दे बैठे थे धवन, फेसबुक पर हुई थी पहली मुलाकात 

13 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Bhagavad Gita
India News

भगवद् गीता की मदद से डायबिटीज का इलाज संभव, रिसर्च में खुलासा

13 फरवरी 2019

venkatesh and jayanti
Cricket News

तलाकशुदा जयंती से इश्क कर बैठे थे वेंकटेश प्रसाद, बिन कुंबले नहीं हो पाती शादी

13 फरवरी 2019

US job openings jump to record high of 7.3 million
America

अमेरिका में बंपर नौकरियों का बना रिकॉर्ड, दो दशकों के बाद आंकड़ा इतना ऊपर

13 फरवरी 2019

शादी का कार्ड
Gorakhpur

बेटी के शादी कार्ड पर सपोर्ट फार मोदी छपवाया, लिखा- 'उपहार नहीं चुनाव में मोदी को वोट करें'

12 फरवरी 2019

सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट
Gorakhpur

याद आया गहरी आत्मीयता वाला पुरसुकून आलिंगन, सोशल मीडिया पर नए रूप में मनाया जा रहा है वेलेंटाइन वीक

12 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
cricket ball
Cricket News

अपनों ने ठुकराया, गैरों ने अपनाया...दूसरे राज्यों में जलवा बिखेर रहे दिल्ली के दिलेर 

12 फरवरी 2019

खेती ने नए तरीके
World

शहरवासियों को खेती सिखाने लिए शहरों में हो रही है कॉमर्शियल फार्मिंग

12 फरवरी 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

48.5 मिलियन टन हुआ इलेक्ट्रॉनिक कचरा, नॉर्वे, स्विट्जरलैंड में बन रहा सबसे ज्यादा

12 फरवरी 2019

Demo pic
Bizarre News

एयरपोर्ट पर चेकिंग के दौरान महिला के पैंट से मिली ऐसी चीज, देखते ही सन्न रह गए अधिकारी

12 फरवरी 2019

प्रियंका गांधी
Lucknow

मिशन-2019: प्रियंका के लिए यूपी में करिश्मा किसी चुनौती से कम नहीं

12 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

हावर्ड प्लेस्टेड स्कूल से परीक्षा देकर आती छात्राएं।
Meerut

नकल पर नकेल : 85053 ने छोड़ी हिंदी की परीक्षा

नकल पर नकेल का असर दिखने लगा है। फेल होने के डर से परीक्षार्थियों ने बड़ी संख्या में हिंदी की परीक्षा छोड़ दी। यह हालात तब हैं, जबकि हिंदी के अलावा किसी बड़े विषय का कोई पेपर भी नहीं हुआ है।

14 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
महिला स्वास्थ्य व अधिकारों के बारे में दी जानकारी
Meerut

महिला स्वास्थ्य व अधिकारों के बारे में दी जानकारी

14 फरवरी 2019

बसपा के पूर्व मंत्री याकूब कुरैशी
Meerut

बसपा के पूर्व मंत्री याकूब कुरैशी की फैक्टरी में रखे 200 करोड़ के मीट पर रार

14 फरवरी 2019

जहरीली शराब से मौत
Meerut

जहरीली शराब से हुई 117 मौतों का खुलेगा राज, पता चलेगा साजिश थी या धंधा

13 फरवरी 2019

मेडिकल कॉलेज की छात्रा समेत आठ को स्वाइन फ्लू
Meerut

मेडिकल कॉलेज की छात्रा समेत आठ को स्वाइन फ्लू

14 फरवरी 2019

चार दुकानों से लाखों का सामान चोरी, दो में चोरी का प्रयास
Meerut

चार दुकानों से लाखों का सामान चोरी, दो में चोरी का प्रयास

14 फरवरी 2019

माफियाओं के घरों पर लटके ताले, दबिश जारी
Meerut

माफियाओं के घरों पर लटके ताले, दबिश जारी

14 फरवरी 2019

बच्चों को प्वाइंट पर लेकर दंपती को लूटा
Meerut

बच्चों को प्वाइंट पर लेकर दंपती को लूटा

14 फरवरी 2019

स्वाइन फ्लू
Meerut

स्वाइन फ्लू से एक की मौत, दूसरे की आशंका

14 फरवरी 2019

सिनौली में उत्खनन में महिला का कंकाल मिला
Meerut

सिनौली में उत्खनन में महिला का कंकाल मिला

14 फरवरी 2019

Related Videos

यूपी- उत्तराखंड में जहरीली शराब का कहर, बेहिसाब हो रही मौतों पर उठे सवाल

यूपी के सहारनपुर और उत्तराखंड के रुड़की में 69 लोगों पर अभी तक जहरीली शराब मौत बनकर टूटी है तो 120 लोगों की हालत अस्पताल में गंभीर बनी है। मरने वालों का आंकड़ा लगातार बढ़ रहा है।

9 फरवरी 2019

शराब 2:29

सहारनपुर और रुड़की में जहरीली शराब का कहर, कई परिवारों में मातम

8 फरवरी 2019

जैन 1:42

जैन साध्वी ने दी शिष्य के मर्डर की सुपारी, वीडियो वायरल

2 फरवरी 2019

किसान 1:48

देखिए बजट को लेकर क्या बोले बुलंदशहर के किसान

1 फरवरी 2019

उत्तरप्रदेश 1:11

पश्चिमी उत्तर प्रदेश में हाईकोर्ट बेंच के लिए अधिवक्ताओं ने कराया टोल फ्री, घंटों चलती रही नारेबाजी

30 जनवरी 2019

Related

पीपीपी मॉडल पर मेट्रो चलाने की तैयारी
Meerut

पीपीपी मॉडल पर मेट्रो चलाने की तैयारी

14 फरवरी 2019

उत्खनन में मिला महिला का कंकाल
Meerut

बागपत: उत्खनन में मिला 4500 वर्ष पुराना महिला का कंकाल

14 फरवरी 2019

तहसील मुख्यालय पर खतौनी नहीं मिलने पर किसानों का हंगामा
Meerut

तहसील मुख्यालय पर खतौनी नहीं मिलने पर किसानों का हंगामा

14 फरवरी 2019

केवल दो ही दवाओं पर चल रहा है प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र
Meerut

केवल दो ही दवाओं पर चल रहा है प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र

14 फरवरी 2019

बागपत से चुनाव लड़ूंगा : जयंत
Meerut

बागपत से चुनाव लड़ूंगा : जयंत

14 फरवरी 2019

मानदेय दिलाएं जाने की मांग को लेकर दिया धरना
Meerut

मानदेय दिलाएं जाने की मांग को लेकर दिया धरना

14 फरवरी 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.