शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Mau ›   शार्ट सर्किट से घर में लगी आग, लाखों का सामान नष्ट

शार्ट सर्किट से घर में लगी आग, लाखों का सामान नष्ट

Varanasi Bureau Updated Sat, 24 Mar 2018 11:15 PM IST
बढुआ गोदाम। सरायलखंसी क्षेत्र के नसीरपुर गांव एक व्यक्ति के घर में शुक्रवार को शार्ट सर्किट से आग लग गई। इस घटना में घर के 20 हजार रुपए नकद व लाखों का सामान नष्ट हो गया। मुश्ताक अहमद पुत्र महमूद खान और उसके परिवार के संग शुक्रवार की रात को सो रहा था। बिजली के तार में शार्ट सर्किट से घर में आग लग गई। आनन-फानन में परिजन घर से बाहर निकल गए। करीब दो घंटे के बाद ग्रामीणों ने आग पर काबू पाया। पीड़ित ने बताया कि अगलगी में 20 हजार रुपए नकद समेत गृहस्थी का सामान, पासपोर्ट के कागजात, दो मोबाइल फोन, गृहस्थी के सामान सहित लाखों का सामान जलकर नष्ट हो गए। पीड़ित ने इसकी सूचना पुलिस व लेखपाल को दी।

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

World's Most Expensive Chocolate
Weird Stories

दुनिया की सबसे महंगी चॉकलेट, कीमत सुनकर छूट जाएगा पसीना

24 मार्च 2018

Bollywood Films In China
Bollywood

चीन के लोगों को क्यों पसंद आ रही हैं भारत की फिल्में, जानें वजह

24 मार्च 2018

Akshay Kumar
Bollywood

'केसरी' की पगड़ी पर अक्षय कुमार हुए इमोशनल, सबके सामने बोल दी इतनी बड़ी बात

24 मार्च 2018

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani
Bollywood

'बागी 2' के रिलीज से पहले हाथों में हाथ डाले दिखे दिशा-टाइगर, मुंबई छोड़कर कहां जाने की है तैयारी

24 मार्च 2018

salman mahira
Bollywood

ईद पर सलमान खान को टक्कर देंगी शाहरुख की ये पाकिस्तानी हीरोइन, जमकर होगा मुकाबला

24 मार्च 2018

priyanka chopara
Bollywood

सलमान की बहन अर्पिता के साथ नजर आईं प्रियंका चोपड़ा, तो क्या फिल्म से जुड़ा है कनेक्शन?

24 मार्च 2018

Pooja Dadwal
Bollywood

आखिरकार सलमान ने बढ़ाया मदद का हाथ, बीमार एक्ट्रेस पूजा डडवाल के पास भेजी टीम

24 मार्च 2018

अनुष्का शर्मा
Bollywood

'सुई-धागा' के सेट पर अनुष्का को मिला सबसे कीमती गिफ्ट, देखकर हुईं भावुक

24 मार्च 2018

‪‪Khichdi
Television

13 साल बाद लौटा सबसे फेमस कॉमेडी सीरियल, कपिल शर्मा के शो को देगा कड़ी टक्कर

24 मार्च 2018

अर्जुन कपूर और परिणीति चोपड़ा
Bollywood

फैंस भी हो गए परेशान आखिर अब क्यों होली खेल रहे हैं अर्जुन कपूर, जानें वजह

24 मार्च 2018

Most Read

Indian army
Jammu

हलमतपोरा में शहीद जवान के आखिरी शब्द सुन कर हर किसी के आंख से छलके आंसू

हलमतपोरा इलाके में आतंकियों से लड़ते हुए शहादत को प्राप्त होने वाले जवान अशरफ राठर की अपनी कंपनी कमांडर से आखिरी शब्द यही थे कि 'साहब इनको छोड़ना नहीं है'। अशरफ सेना की ट्यूटोरियल आर्मी (टीए) के जवान थे।

25 मार्च 2018

मायावती व अखिलेश यादव
Lucknow

मायावती की प्रेस कांफ्रेंस का असर, रालोद विधायक पर गिरी गाज, अखिलेश ने भी हटाया ट्वीट

24 मार्च 2018

लालू प्रसाद यादव
Jharkhand

चारा घोटाला मामले में लालू यादव को बड़ा झटका, 14 साल की कैद और 60 लाख का जुर्माना

24 मार्च 2018

बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती
Lucknow

सपा-बसपा में फूट डालने के लिए बीजेपी ने हरवाया बसपा प्रत्याशी : मायावती

25 मार्च 2018

राज्य सरकार के प्रवक्ता व स्वास्थ्य मंत्री सिद्धार्थनाथ सिंह
Lucknow

भाजपा का पलटवार, 20 विधायक नहीं थे तो क्यों मैदान में उतर आईं मायावती

24 मार्च 2018

सपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव
Lucknow

अखिलेश यादव बोले, भाजपा की साजिश से और मजबूत हुई सपा-बसपा की एकता

24 मार्च 2018

महिला से यौन शोषण की सजा शादी
Noida

महिला से यौन शोषण की सजा शादी

25 मार्च 2018

गन्ना लोडर पलटा, चालक सहित दो की मौत
Saharanpur

गन्ना लोडर पलटा, चालक सहित दो की मौत

25 मार्च 2018

गुर्जर समाज ने कुरीतियां दूर करने का संकल्प लिया
Saharanpur

गुर्जर समाज ने कुरीतियां दूर करने का संकल्प लिया

25 मार्च 2018

निर्दलीय विधायक राजा भैया व सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Lucknow

मतदान के बाद मुख्यमंत्री योगी से मिलने पहुंचे राजा भैया, सपा की धड़कनें तेज

24 मार्च 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: सरकारी स्कूल में आठ साल के बच्चे की दर्दनाक मौत

मऊ में एक दर्दनाक हादसे होने से बच्चे की जान चली गई। सरकारी स्कूल के गेट पर झूल रहे आठ साल के सुमित की गेट से दबकर मौत हो गई। हादसे के वक्त स्कूल में कोई मौजूद नहीं था।

24 मार्च 2018

MAU 1:56

यूपी पुलिस का खौफनाक चेहरा, युवक को सरेआम पीटा

24 मार्च 2018

MAU 2:43

यूपी में डायल 100 सुरक्षा के लिए या आराम फरमाने के लिए?

23 मार्च 2018

मऊ 2:15

VIDEO: अजगर ने जकड़ा तमाशा दिखाने वाले का गला, वीडियो बनाते रहे लोग

22 मार्च 2018

मुख्तार अंसारी 4:16

पेशी पर आए मुख्तार अंसारी ने योगी सरकार को खुलेआम कहा ये

21 मार्च 2018

Recommended

एक माह पहले शादी में आई महिला ने भाइयों के साथ मिलकर रचा था हत्या का षड्यंत्र, गिरफ्तार
Sonipat

एक माह पहले शादी में आई महिला ने भाइयों के साथ मिलकर रचा था हत्या का षड्यंत्र, गिरफ्तार

25 मार्च 2018

ड्रेन नंबर आठ के पास मिला नवजात का शव, कुतों ने नोंचा
Sonipat

ड्रेन नंबर आठ के पास मिला नवजात का शव, कुतों ने नोंचा

25 मार्च 2018

दलितों के घर तोड़ डाले
Aligarh

दलितों के घर तोड़ डाले

25 मार्च 2018

काले कानून के विरोध में आई साइकिल यात्रा का स्वागत
Aligarh

काले कानून के विरोध में आई साइकिल यात्रा का स्वागत

25 मार्च 2018

वसीम रिजवी
Lucknow

अयोध्या मामला : शिया वक्फ बोर्ड ने AIMPLB पर लगाया आरोप, दर्ज करेगा आपत्ति

25 मार्च 2018

नगर निगम ने दो बड़े मार्केट सीज किए, 14 लाख वसूले
Aligarh

नगर निगम ने दो बड़े मार्केट सीज किए, 14 लाख वसूले

25 मार्च 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.