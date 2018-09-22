शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Mau ›   डीएसओ के यहां ज्यादा मामले लंबित रहने पर जताई नाराजगी

डीएसओ के यहां ज्यादा मामले लंबित रहने पर जताई नाराजगी

Varanasi Bureau Updated Sat, 22 Sep 2018 10:16 PM IST
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें

विज्ञापन
मऊ। आईजीआरएस की समीक्षा बैठक मुख्य विकास अधिकारी आशुतोष कुमार द्विवेदी की अध्यक्षता में कलेक्ट्रेट के सभागार में हुई। इस अवसर पर मुख्य विकास अधिकारी ने जिलापूर्ति अधिकारी के यहां ज्यादा मामले लंबित मिलने पर नाराजगी प्रकट की। साथ ही निस्तारण करने का निर्देश दिया।
मुख्य विकास अधिकारी अधिकारी द्वारा सभी अधिकारियों को सख्त निर्देश दिया कि आईजीआरएस में जितने भी लंबित प्रकरण हैं उसका जल्द से जल्द निस्तारण कर लें। इसमें किसी प्रकार की लापरवाही न करें। मुख्य विकास अधिकारी ने जिला बेसिक शिक्षा अधिकारी को सभी संबंधित क्षेत्रीय अधिकरियों की बैठक कराकर लंबित संदर्भ का निस्तारण कराने का निर्देश दिया। मुख्य विकास अधिकारी ने कहा कि मुख्यमंत्री हेल्पलाइन से जो भी संदर्भ प्राप्त होते हैं उसका निस्तारण जल्द से जल्द करें। मुख्य विकास अधिकारी सभी अधिकारियों को इसमें विशेष ध्यान देने का निर्देश दिया। इस अवसर पर जिला विकास अधिकारी विजय शंकर राय, परियोजना निदेशक, मुख्य चिकित्साधिकारी, समाज कल्याण अधिकारी, जिला कार्यक्रम अधिकारी, जिला बेसिक शिक्षा अधिकारी, उप जिलाधिकारी, ई-डिस्ट्रीक्ट मैनेजर आशीष कुमार मिश्रा आदि शामिल रहे।

Recommended

kbc 10
Bollywood

KBC 10 : गेम के बीच में अनुष्का पर नाराज हुए अमिताभ, जानें वजह

22 सितंबर 2018

isha ambani marriage
Weird Stories

यहां हो रही है ईशा अंबानी की सगाई की पार्टी, महंगा इतना कि जलसा करना हर करोड़पति के बस की बात नहीं...

22 सितंबर 2018

Television

बिग बॉस 12: जसलीन नहीं अब इस चीज पर अनूप जलोटा का घरवालों ने उड़ाया मजाक, जानकर छूट जाएगी हंसी

22 सितंबर 2018

anup jalota and jasleen new pic
deepak thakur and sourabh
deepak thakur and sourabh
anup jasleen
Television

बिग बॉस 12: जसलीन नहीं अब इस चीज पर अनूप जलोटा का घरवालों ने उड़ाया मजाक, जानकर छूट जाएगी हंसी

22 सितंबर 2018

Cricket News

शास्त्री के बयान पर राहुल द्रविड़ ने साधा निशाना, कह दी बड़ी बात

22 सितंबर 2018

rahul-shastri
Rahul dravid
ravi shastri
Sunil Gavaskar
Cricket News

शास्त्री के बयान पर राहुल द्रविड़ ने साधा निशाना, कह दी बड़ी बात

22 सितंबर 2018

13 died in accident in Jubbal Sawra Kuddu Shimla Himachal Pradesh
Shimla

शिमला: 13 की मौत, एक ही परिवार के पांच लोगों ने गंवाई जान, हर तरफ चीख पुकार

22 सितंबर 2018

brothel
Weird Stories

यहां पैसे लेकर नहीं, मुफ्त में चला जिस्मफरोशी का धंधा, मगर इस शर्त पर...

22 सितंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें  

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

tv show
Television

बिग बॉस Live: इन 3 जोड़ी में से 1 होगी बाहर, सेफ जोन में गईं दीपिका और सृष्टि

22 सितंबर 2018

TV Show
Television

बिग बॉस 7 कंटेस्टेंट एजाज खान ने दी 'खान सिस्टर्स' को नसीहत, बोले- 'खानों की इज्जत बचा के रखो'

22 सितंबर 2018

TV Show
Television

बिग बॉस 12: 'वीकेंड का वार' से पहले जानें कौन मजबूत कौन कमजोर, ये जोड़ी है शुरुआत से टॉप पर

22 सितंबर 2018

TV Show
Television

बिग बॉस 12: जोड़ी नहीं सिंगल कंटेस्टेंट होगा इस हफ्ते घर से बेघर, इन 2 एक्ट्रेस पर मंडरा रहा खतरा

22 सितंबर 2018

salman and varun
Television

बिग बॉस 12: सलमान नहीं अब वरुण धवन के इशारों पर चलेंगे सभी घरवाले, खुलेआम कराएंगे ऐसे टास्क

22 सितंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
Sreesanth
Television

सलमान का चुभता सवाल सुनते ही गुस्से से तिलमिला जाएंगे श्रीसंथ, करेंगे ऐसा किसी को भी नहीं थी उम्मीद

22 सितंबर 2018

aaa
Weird Stories

10 फौजी महिलाएं खूबसूरत इतनी, युद्ध लड़ने आया दुश्मन भी इन्हें देख अपने मुल्क से कर बैठे बगावत

22 सितंबर 2018

snake
Amazing Animals

किंग कोबरा से लेकर घड़ियाल तक, इस बूढ़े शख्स ने घर में ही पाल रखे हैं 400 भयानक जीव

22 सितंबर 2018

bigg boss 12
Television

'बिग बॉस' का अब तक का सबसे बड़ा झूठ, कॉमनर बताने वाले कंटेस्टेंट की ये है असलियत

22 सितंबर 2018

isha ambani marriage
Weird Stories

यहां हो रही है ईशा अंबानी की सगाई की पार्टी, महंगा इतना कि जलसा करना हर करोड़पति के बस की बात नहीं...

22 सितंबर 2018

Most Read

कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी
Lucknow

भगवान शिव के बाद राम की शरण में राहुल गांधी, जा सकते हैं चित्रकूट

अभी कुछ दिनों पहले ही मानसरोवर यात्रा कर लौटे कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी अब राम की शरण में हैं। चुनाव आते देख जहां भाजपा नेता अयोध्या जा रहे हैं वहीं, राहुल गांधी के चित्रकूट आने के कयास लगाए जा रहे हैं।

22 सितंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
ट्रक की ब्रेक फेल, क्रैश बैरियर में रूका
Shimla

ट्रक की ब्रेक फेल, क्रैश बैरियर में रूका

22 सितंबर 2018

भगवती सिंह से मिलते शिवपाल सिंह यादव।
Lucknow

मुलायम सिंह के करीबी भगवती सिंह से मिले शिवपाल यादव, थमाया सेकुलर मोर्चा का झंडा

22 सितंबर 2018

बाइकर्स
Delhi NCR

मोहर्रम पर संसद भवन के सामने बाइकर्स ने की स्टंटबाजी, आरोपियों की पहचान में जुटी पुलिस

22 सितंबर 2018

तीन तलाक
Kanpur

तीन तलाक: पीटते-पीटते तंग आया शौहर तो 3 मासूम समेत बीवी को घर से निकाला

22 सितंबर 2018

बारिश
Patiala

बारिश

22 सितंबर 2018

पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ नारेबाजी के साथ किया प्रदर्शन
Kotdwar

पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ नारेबाजी के साथ किया प्रदर्शन

22 सितंबर 2018

योजनाओं का लोकार्पण व शिलान्यास करते उपमुख्यमंत्री केशव प्रसाद मौर्य।
Lucknow

अयोध्यानाथ की कृपा से राज्य व केंद्र में बनी है भाजपा की सरकार: डिप्टी सीएम केशव प्रसाद मौर्य

22 सितंबर 2018

खो-खो और कबड्डी प्रतियोगिता में टिहरी बना चैंपियन
Kotdwar

खो-खो और कबड्डी प्रतियोगिता में टिहरी बना चैंपियन

22 सितंबर 2018

nephew of former mla died in darulshafa in lucknow.
Lucknow

लखनऊ के विधायक निवास में रह रहे छात्र की संदिग्ध हालात में मौत, जहरीला पदार्थ खाने की आशंका

22 सितंबर 2018

Related Videos

बीजेपी कार्यकर्ता के सामने मऊ के ASP हुए बेबस, हाथ जोड़कर की विनती

प्रदेश में एक तरफ जहां योगी सरकार पुलिस की वाहवाही कर रही है। अपराधियों की धड़पड़क पर पुलिस की पीठ थपथपा रही है वहीं दूसरी तरफ प्रदेश में सत्ताधारी पार्टी बीजेपी के कार्यकर्ता शीर्ष पुलिस अफसर को अपने सामने हाथ जोड़ने पर मजबूर कर रहे हैं।

13 अगस्त 2018

SUNITA SINGH 3:01

बीजेपी महिला विधायक का ऑडियो वायरल, अवैध कामों के लिए मांग रही ‘कट’

5 जून 2018

मऊ मजनूं 1:39

डेढ़ साल बाद जेल से छूटे ‘मजनूं’ की गांववालों ने की ऐसी बुरी हालत

21 मई 2018

मऊ 3:00

CCTV: यूपी में नहीं थम रहा अपराध, बदमाशों ने दिन दहाड़े वकील पर किया जानलेवा हमला

16 मई 2018

sp 3:01

VIDEO: दो बार निकाले जाने का बाद एसपी में वापसी नामुमकिन: अमर सिंह

8 मई 2018

Related

फाइल फोटो
Meerut

संघ पर अभद्र टिप्पणी करने वाला पूर्व प्रचारक गिरफ्तार, वायरल किया था वीडियो

22 सितंबर 2018

कैबिनेट मंत्री ओमप्रकाश राजभर
Varanasi

कैबिनेट मंत्री ओमप्रकाश राजभर ने कहा, सुभासपा को खत्म करने पर आमादा है भाजपा

22 सितंबर 2018

युवाओं ने कनस्तर बजाकर सरकार को चेताया
Pithoragarh

युवाओं ने कनस्तर बजाकर सरकार को चेताया

22 सितंबर 2018

ईशिका को मिलेगी 2.50 लाख रुपये की स्कॉलरशिप
Pithoragarh

ईशिका को मिलेगी 2.50 लाख रुपये की स्कॉलरशिप

22 सितंबर 2018

चुनाव की तैयारी में जुटें कार्यकर्ता : राजेश
Champawat

चुनाव की तैयारी में जुटें कार्यकर्ता : राजेश

22 सितंबर 2018

आरोपियों से पूछताछ करते एसपी सिटी
Agra

एशिया कप मैच पर ऑनलाइन सट्टा लगाने वाले तीन शातिर यूपी में गिरफ्तार

22 सितंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.