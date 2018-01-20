Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Mau ›   सपा की बैठक आयोजित

सपा की बैठक आयोजित

Varanasi Bureau Updated Sat, 20 Jan 2018 11:20 PM IST
कोपागंज(मऊ)। समाजवादी पार्टी के कार्यालय पर शनिवार को पार्टी की बैठक पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष शैलेंद्र यादव की अध्यक्षता में आयोजित की गई। बैठक में पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव के आह्वान पर 27 जनवरी को किसानों की समस्या को लेकर जिले और तहसील मुख्यालय पर प्रदेश सरकार की नीतियों के खिलाफ होने वाले धरना प्रदर्शन को लेकर रणनीति बनाई गई। बैठक में रणधीर सिंह, अशोक यादव, मनीष यादव, राधेश्याम, दीपक, भोला आदि कार्यकर्ता मौजूद रहे।

Spotlight

padmaavat release on 25 january but Big challenge to get back the budget
Bollywood

250 ‌करोड़ के बजट में बनी 'पद्मावत' के सामने आई एक और मुश्किल, हो सकता है करोड़ों का नुकसान

20 जनवरी 2018

Bigg Boss 11 contestant arshi khan signs a film starring Baahubali star prabhas
Bollywood

बिग बॉस की इस कॉमनर की किस्मत खुली, बड़े बजट की फिल्म में रोमांस करेंगे 'बाहुबली'

20 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 contestants ready for bollywood and television debut
Television

Bigg Boss 11 के इन 7 कंटेस्टेंट्स की खुली किस्मत, किसी को मिली फिल्म तो किसी को मिला शो

20 जनवरी 2018

Here Are Some Facts About The Rani Padmavati
Bollywood

फिल्म से पहले जान लें कौन हैं 'पद्मावती', 16 हजार दासियों के साथ जौहर करने पर क्यों हुईं थीं मजबूर

20 जनवरी 2018

gully boy ranveer singh transformation body
Bollywood

रणवीर सिंह को ये क्या हो गया कि दिखने लगे ऐसे, सोशल मीडिया पर तस्वीर वायरल

20 जनवरी 2018

box office collection 1921 showing good collection kaalakaandi mukkabaaz
Bollywood

सलमान की इस हीरोइन से डरे लोग, 'कालाकांडी' और 'मुक्काबाज' को पीछे छोड़ा

20 जनवरी 2018

Preity Zinta is pregnant and hiding her BABY BUMP
Bollywood

बॉबी देओल की इस हीरोइन की ऐसी तस्वीरें आईं सामने, छिपाने को हुईं मजबूर

20 जनवरी 2018

Simple to bold Mandira Bedi fashion mantra can help you to get fashionable
Fashion street

45 की उम्र में 25 जैसा फिगर, इस एक्ट्रेस ने बिकनी में दिए ऐसे पोज, बीच पर लगी आग

20 जनवरी 2018

taapsee panuu and saqib saleem starrer film dil juunglee first song
Bollywood

तापसी पन्नू की फिल्म का पहला गाना 'नचले ना' रिलीज, एक दिन में 30 लाख लोगों ने देखा

20 जनवरी 2018

Unknown facts about Deepika Padukone look in Padmaavat film
Fashion street

400 किलो सोने से लदकर दीपिका बनीं 'पद्मावती', 1 घंटे तक पहनती रहती थीं गहने

20 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

It's got to be standing in the middle of dirt and catching
Kushinagar

गंदगी के बीच खड़ा होकर पकड़ना पड़ता बस

पडरौना। यात्री प्रतीक्षालय ऐसा कि वहां पर बैठकर इंतजार नहीं किया जा सकता। गंदगी चारों तरफ फैली रहती है, जिससे वहां पर खड़ा होना मुश्किल रहता है। गंदगी के बीच ही खड़ा होकर लोगों को बस पकड़ना पड़ता है।

20 जनवरी 2018

yogi promises help for an accident victim of gonda on twitter.
Lucknow

भयंकर हादसे के शिकार युवक ने योगी से लगाई मदद की गुहार, सीएम ने ट्विटर पर ये दिया जवाब

20 जनवरी 2018

तहसील बार के पदाधिकारियों को दिलाई शपथ
Mau

तहसील बार के पदाधिकारियों को दिलाई शपथ

20 जनवरी 2018

दहेज हत्या में आरोपी सास की जमान अर्जी खारिज
Mau

दहेज हत्या में आरोपी सास की जमान अर्जी खारिज

20 जनवरी 2018

कार की टक्कर से महिला घायल
Mau

कार की टक्कर से महिला घायल

20 जनवरी 2018

Principal shot dead by a class 12th student in yamunanagar
Chandigarh

हरियाणाः यमुनानगर में 12वीं के छात्र ने लेडी प्रिंसिपल को मारी तीन गोलियां, मौत

20 जनवरी 2018

kaushal vikas mela organised
Delhi NCR

कौशल विकास मेला आयोजित

20 जनवरी 2018

congress wins 20 wards out of 24 in Raghogarh Nagar Palika election
Madhya Pradesh

MP निकाय चुनाव: कांग्रेस और भाजपा ने जीतीं 9-9 सीटें, एक पर निर्दलीय विजयी

20 जनवरी 2018

5000 people in danger in Dhanbad Jharkhand as Poisonous smoke coming from fire in coal mines of BCCL
Jharkhand

धनबाद में 5000 जिंदगियां खतरे में, BCCL के कोयला खदान में आग से निकल रहा जहरीला धुआं

20 जनवरी 2018

op singh will be the new DGP of UP police
Lucknow

ओपी सिंह होंगे यूपी के नए डीजीपी, सोमवार को संभाल सकते हैं कार्यभार

20 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

कोहरे ने लगाया ऐसा ब्रेक, एक के बाद एक भिड़ीं कई गाड़ियां

वाराणसी-इलाहाबाद राजमार्ग पर गुरुवार को घने कोहरे के बीच दो एक सड़क हादसा हो गया। कोहरे की वजह से विजिबिलिटी कम होने पर एक के बाद एक चार गाड़ियां एक-दूसरे से टकरा गईं। इस हादसे में चार लोगों के घायल होने की भी खबर है।

21 दिसंबर 2017

JAPANESE TOURIST LOOTED IN PM NARENDRA MODI CONSTITUENCY VARANASI 3:23

काशी में फिर हुआ देश शर्मसार, विदेशी पर्यटक के साथ हुई ये बड़ी वारदात

15 दिसंबर 2017

massive road accident in mirzapur, many died 1:03

मिर्जापुर में हुई ट्रक-ट्रैक्टर की टक्कर, चली गई 10 लोगों की जान

11 दिसंबर 2017

MAU ANGANWADI WORKERS PROTEST FOR WAGES AND OTHER RIGHT 1:05

43 दिन से थाली पीट रही हैं आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता, कोई नहीं सुन रहा

4 दिसंबर 2017

collision between bus and car in Sonbhadra 0:33

सोनभद्र में बस और कार में जबरदस्त टक्कर, घायलों की स्थिति नाजुक

4 दिसंबर 2017

Recommended

up police action in online lottery operation
Agra

यूपी में ऑनलाइन लाटरी रैकेट के 17 संचालक गिरफ्तार, ऐसे चल रहा था धंधा

21 जनवरी 2018

lawyer's wife missing in panchkula, city news
Chandigarh

पंचकूला: वकील की पत्नी की तलाश में खोदी झाड़ियां, निकला कुत्ते का शव

21 जनवरी 2018

जानलेवा हमले के दोषियों को सात-सात साल कारावास
Hapur

जानलेवा हमले के दोषियों को सात-सात साल कारावास

21 जनवरी 2018

जिला पंचायत के 30 करोड़ के पुराने टैंडर निरस्त
Hapur

जिला पंचायत के 30 करोड़ के पुराने टैंडर निरस्त

21 जनवरी 2018

राहुल खट्टा गैंग के बदमाश को आजीवन कारावास, बीस हजार जुर्माना
Hapur

राहुल खट्टा गैंग के बदमाश को आजीवन कारावास, बीस हजार जुर्माना

21 जनवरी 2018

दिव्यांगों के स्कूल पर विवाद का साया
Udham Singh Nagar

दिव्यांगों के स्कूल पर विवाद का साया

21 जनवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.