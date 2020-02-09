शहर चुनें

संदिग्ध हालत में किसान की मौत, मचा कोहराम

Updated Sun, 09 Feb 2020 11:54 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
महोबा। मध्यप्रदेश की सीमा से लगे ग्राम पठा में एक किसान की संदिग्ध हालात में मौत हो गई। घटना से परिजनों में कोहराम मच गया। हालांकि परिजन शव का पोस्टमार्टम कराए बगैर ही घर ले गए।
ग्राम पठा निवासी ईश्वर श्रीवास (59) रविवार की सुबह खेत पर पानी लगा रहा था। शाम को परिजन जब खेत पहुंचे तो किसान अचेत अवस्था में पड़ा मिला। परिजन आनन फानन में उसे इलाज के लिए जिला अस्पताल महोबा लाए। जहां डाक्टरों ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया। घटना से परिजन गमगीन हो गए। संवाद
