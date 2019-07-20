शहर चुनें

ट्रेन से कटकर रेलवे कैंटीन संचालक की मौत

Sat, 20 Jul 2019 06:51 PM IST
ललितपुर। मध्यप्रदेश के गंज बासौदा में रेलवे कैंटीन संचालक की शनिवार की सुबह जनपद के रेलवे स्टेशन पर ट्रेन से कटकर मौत हो गई। पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे लेकर पोस्टमार्टम कराया।
मध्यप्रदेश के जिला विदिशा अंतर्गत थाना गंज बसौदा में हितकारनी धर्मशाला के पास निवासी सतीश शाह पुत्र लक्ष्मी चंद्र शनिवार को सुबह रेलवे स्टेशन पर किसी ट्रेन का इंतजार कर रहे थे। सुबह करीब छह बजे भोपाल जाने वाली ट्रेन प्लेटफार्म नंबर दो पर आई। वह ट्रेन पकड़ने के लिए चढ़ने का प्रयास करने लगे, लेकिन अचानक फिसलकर ट्रेन के नीचे आ गए और ट्रेन की चपेट में आने से उनकी मौत हो गई।
उप स्टेशन प्रबंधक ने इसकी जानकारी जीआरपी को दी, जिस पर जीआरपी से मौके पर पहुंचकर शव को कब्जे लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया। बताया गया कि सतीश शाह लंबे समय से ललितपुर से गंजबासौदा के लिए रोज यात्रा करते थे।

