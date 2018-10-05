शहर चुनें

Lalitpur ›   सैडो देगा बालिकाओं को सुरक्षा का प्रशिक्षण

सैडो देगा बालिकाओं को सुरक्षा का प्रशिक्षण

Jhansi Bureau Updated Fri, 05 Oct 2018 01:48 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
सैडो देगा बालिकाओं को सुरक्षा का प्रशिक्षण
ललितपुर। सोसायटी फॉर लीगल एंड एजुकेशन राईट्स ग्रुप द्वारा बालिकाओं को आत्मरक्षा का प्रशिक्षण देने के लिए पांच दिवसीय शिविर का शुभारंभ किया गया। निदेशक प्रीति शुक्ला ने कहा कि आज अपराधियों के निशाने पर मासूम अबोध बालिकाएं आ गई हैं। हमें खुद ही इनकी सुरक्षा की जिम्मेदारी लेनी होगी। कोई दिन ऐसा नहीं जाता, जब अखबार की पन्ने यौन शोषण, बलात्कार, गैंगरेप, हत्या से भरे न हों। स्थिति और भी गंभीर इसलिए है कि अपराधियों के निशाने पर घरों की मासूम अबोध बच्चियां हैं। हाल ही में जिले में भी बच्चियों की घटनाएं लगातार बढ़ रही हैं। पांच दिवसीय सैडों पॉवर प्रशिक्षण शिविर का शुभारंभ नगर क्षेत्र के सिविल लाइन स्थित जूनियर हाइस्कूल में किया गया। जिसमें बालिकाओं को आत्मरक्षा के टिप्स व उपयोगी जानकारी दी गई। मुख्य प्रशिक्षिका राखी शुभ रत्नाकर ने सेल्फ डिफेंस के विभिन्न गुर सिखाए और उन्होंने बताया कि अपनी रक्षा के लिए शरीर मजबूत होना चाहिए। इसलिए व्यायाम करें।

administration
Lalitpur

चोर ने कहा हम भी नई सरकार बनाएंगे....

ललितपुर। राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी और पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री लालबहादुर शास्त्री की जयंती पर कौमी एकता की प्रतीक साहित्यिक संस्था हिंदी, उर्दू, अदबी संगम के बैनर तले एक विराट कवि सम्मेलन का आयोजन किया गया।

4 अक्टूबर 2018

सपा के निशाने पर केंद्र व राज्य सरकारें
Lalitpur

सपा के निशाने पर केंद्र व राज्य सरकारें

4 अक्टूबर 2018

एसडीएम आत्महत्या: विपक्षी दलों ने भी की उच्चस्तरीय जांच की मांग
Lalitpur

एसडीएम आत्महत्या: विपक्षी दलों ने भी की उच्चस्तरीय जांच की मांग

4 अक्टूबर 2018

पाबंदी खत्म, खनन हुआ शुरू
Lalitpur

पाबंदी खत्म, खनन हुआ शुरू

3 अक्टूबर 2018

दरोगा पर लगाया अवैध उगाही का आरोप
Lalitpur

दरोगा पर लगाया अवैध उगाही का आरोप

3 अक्टूबर 2018

युवा रहे नशा से दूर, यातायात नियमों का पालन करें
Lalitpur

युवा रहे नशा से दूर, यातायात नियमों का पालन करें

4 अक्टूबर 2018

सभासद के फार्म हाउस पर अध्यक्ष ने की सभासदों से अनौपचारिक बैठक
Lalitpur

सभासद के फार्म हाउस पर अध्यक्ष ने की सभासदों से अनौपचारिक बैठक

4 अक्टूबर 2018

फर्जी मुकदमा की निष्पक्ष जांच की मांग
Lalitpur

फर्जी मुकदमा की निष्पक्ष जांच की मांग

3 अक्टूबर 2018

पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री ने ईमानदारी से कार्य करने की दी प्रेरणा
Lalitpur

पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री ने ईमानदारी से कार्य करने की दी प्रेरणा

4 अक्टूबर 2018

एसडीएम: संतुष्ट न हुए तो करेंगे सीबीआई जांच की मांग
Lalitpur

एसडीएम: संतुष्ट न हुए तो करेंगे सीबीआई जांच की मांग

2 अक्टूबर 2018

