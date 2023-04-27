Notifications

मेरा शहर

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lakhimpur Kheri News ›   up nikay chunav 2023 nagar panchayat mailani ground report

मैलानी नगर पंचायत: दुधवा नेशनल पार्क का प्रवेश द्वार... समस्याएं बेहिसाब; शिक्षा में भी पिछड़ा

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, लखीमपुर खीरी Published by: मुकेश कुमार Updated Thu, 27 Apr 2023 03:58 PM IST
सार

मैलानी लखीमपुर खीरी जिले के आखिरी छोर पर पीलीभीत, शाहजहांपुर जिलों की सीमा पर स्थित होने के साथ ही राजधानी दिल्ली की ओर से आने वालों के लिए दुधवा नेशनल पार्क का प्रवेश द्वार और एनई रेलवे का महत्वपूर्ण जंक्शन है। बावजूद इसके विकास की नजर में बेहद पिछड़ा है।

up nikay chunav 2023 nagar panchayat mailani ground report
नगर पंचायत मैलानी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Follow Us Follow on Google News

विस्तार

प्रदेश के एकमात्र दुधवा नेशनल पार्क का प्रवेश द्वार और एनई रेलवे का महत्वपूर्ण जंक्शन होने के बावजूद नगर पंचायत मैलानी आज भी पर्यटन और शैक्षणिक लिहाज से पिछड़ेपन का शिकार है। यहां आज भी एक डिग्री कॉलेज तक नहीं बन सका है। जल निकासी और बंदरों की समस्या है। 



दो जनवरी सन 1978 को मैलानी नगर पंचायत का गठन हुआ था। नगर पंचायत मैलानी लखीमपुर खीरी जिले के आखिरी छोर पर पीलीभीत, शाहजहांपुर जिलों की सीमा पर स्थित होने के साथ ही राजधानी दिल्ली की ओर से आने वालों के लिए दुधवा नेशनल पार्क का प्रवेश द्वार और एनई रेलवे का महत्वपूर्ण जंक्शन है। बावजूद इसके विकास की नजर में बेहद पिछड़ा है। मैलानी रेंज के जंगल में स्थित मड़हा बाबा मंदिर की दूर दराज तक प्रसिद्ध है। पिछले कई वर्षों से वन विभाग की रोक से श्रद्धालु मंदिर नहीं जा पा रहे हैं।


मौजूदा समय में जल निकासी और बंदरों का आतंक यहां की सबसे बड़ी समस्या है। दामोदरपुर और धर्मशाला मोहल्ले में यह समस्या विकट है। शैक्षणिक विकास की दृष्टि से कस्बा अत्यधिक पिछड़ा है। 

आजादी के बाद से अब तक यहां सिर्फ एकमात्र इंटर कॉलेज है। डिग्री कॉलेज अब तक नहीं बन सका है। एक पार्क, एक बारातघर बन चुका है और एक ऑडिटोरियम निर्माणाधीन है। ओवरहेड टैंक (पानी की टंकी) एक ही है, जिससे मैलानी के कुछ मोहल्लों में पानी की किल्लत हो जाती है, लिहाजा इसे देखते हुए यहां एक और ओवरहेड टैंक की जरूरत है।

मैलानी नगर पंचायत की प्रमुख समस्याएं

जलनिकासी की उचित व्यवस्था न होने से मोहल्लों में जलभराव
पानी की एक टंकी होने से कई मोहल्लों में गर्मी में पेयजल की किल्लत
कन्या इंटर कॉलेज और डिग्री कॉलेज का न होना
छुट्टा गोवंश और बंदरों का आतंक
नगर में खेल मैदान का न होना
नगर में बस स्टॉप न होने से आवागमन सुविधाओं की कमी
मच्छरों की भरमार
आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र के न होने से परेशानी

नगर पंचायत मैलानी एक नजर में
गठन- 02 जनवरी 1978
क्षेत्रफल- 4 वर्ग किलोमीटर
मौजूदा वार्डों की संख्या-12
जनसंख्या- 19000

कुल मतदाता- 11749
पुरुष मतदाता- 6171
महिला मतदाता- 5578

यह हैं चुनाव मैदान में
कीर्ति माहेश्वरी- भाजपा
अनीता यादव- सपा
मोहम्मद यूसुफ- बसपा
चंद्रभाल- आप
कल्पना वाजपेई- निर्दलीय
फहीम अहमद- निर्दलीय
 

क्या कहते हैं वोटर

मेन मार्केट निवासी अधिवक्ता वेद प्रकाश अवस्थी का कहना है कि साफ-सफाई व्यवस्था बेहतर होने के साथ ही बंदरों के आतंक से मुक्ति मिल जाए, तो महिलाएं, बच्चे, दुकानदार सब चैन से रहेंगें। संक्रामक रोगों की रोकथाम भी जरूरी है।

वार्ड नंबर पांच निवासी अरविंद सिंह का मानना है शैक्षणिक पिछड़ापन और बेरोजगारी सबसे बड़ी समस्या है। यहां रोजगार के साधन नहीं हैं, जिससे युवा बेरोजगार घूम रहे हैं। जो भी चेयरमैन बने उसे रोजगारपरक योजनाओं की ओर ध्यान देने के साथ ही बंदरों का आतंक को खत्म करना होगा।

रामलीला मोहल्ला निवासी शिल्पी सिंह ने कहा कि पहली बार निकाय चुनाव में वोट डालने का मौका मिलेगा। ऐसे उम्मीदवार को वोट दूंगी, जो महिलाओं की हिफाजत करे, भ्रष्टाचार से दूर रहे और पीड़ित, शोषित की आवाज बन हर वर्ग को साथ लेकर चले।

रेलवे का जंक्शन है नगर पंचायत की पहचान

नगर पंचायत मैलानी की कोई ऐतिहासिक पहचान नहीं है, बल्कि एनई रेलवे के लखनऊ मंडल का महत्वपूर्ण जंक्शन होने के नाते यही इसकी पहचान है। कालांतर में यहां से लखनऊ, बरेली, गोंडा, गोरखपुर, जोधपुर, मथुरा, आगरा तक मीटरगेज की ट्रेनों का संचालन होता था। अमान परिवर्तन के बाद अभी यहां से लखनऊ और मीटरगेज खंड पर बहराइच तक ट्रेनें चल रही हैं।

त्रिकोणीय है मुकाबला

मैलानी सीट से छह प्रत्याशी चुनाव मैदान में हैं। मौजूदा वक्त में यहां मुख्य चुनावी मुकाबला सपा की अनीता यादव, भाजपा की कीर्ति माहेश्वरी और निर्दलीय कल्पना वाजपेई के बीच त्रिकोणीय नजर आ रहा है। नगर पंचायत चुनाव में ओबीसी, दलित और मुस्लिम मतदाताओं की संख्या ज्यादा होने की वजह से यही वर्ग निर्णायक स्थिति में है।
 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited
एप में पढ़ें

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed