Download App
आपका शहर Close

बाइक चोरी की रिपोर्ट दर्ज

Bareily Bureau

Bareily Bureau

Updated Mon, 25 Dec 2017 10:45 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
बाइक चोरी की रिपोर्ट दर्ज
गोला गोकर्णनाथ। नगर के नए बाईपास चौराहा के निकट मोहल्ला कन्हैया नगर निवासी महेंद्र कपूर ने बाइक चोरी की रिपोर्ट कोतवाली में दर्ज कराई है। महेंद्र कपूर ने दर्ज कराई रिपोर्ट में कहा है कि वह 16 दिसंबर को नगर के पब्लिक इंटर कॉलेज के स्वर्गीय राजेंद्र स्टेडियम में लगी प्रदर्शनी में सामान खरीदने गए थे। प्रदर्शन के बाहर खड़ी उनकी बाइक कुछ समय बाद गायब थी। पुलिस ने अज्ञात में बाइक चोरी की रिपोर्ट दर्ज कर ली है।
Comments

Browse By Tags

स्पॉटलाइट

RMRIMS में असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर व अन्य पदों पर वैकेंसी, आवेदन निःशुल्क

  • सोमवार, 25 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
vacancy in RMRIMS for Assistant Professor and other post, applications fee free

नाइटी से लेकर तौलिये तक में अर्शी ने ढाया कहर, इन आउटफिट्स में भी दिखीं सेक्सी

  • रविवार, 24 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Bigg Boss 11 Contestant Arshi Khan Bold Looks

मां बनने वाली महिला को कभी नहीं बतानी चाहिये डिलिवरी की तारीख, वजह भी जान लें

  • रविवार, 24 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
This Is Why Child Delivery Date Should Not Be Revealed To Pregnant Women

मां-बेटी में सिर्फ डेढ़ साल का फर्क, करिश्मा देख नहीं होगा आंखों पर यकीन

  • सोमवार, 25 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
A twenty four years embryo frozen baby born in America

बामर लॉरी में असिस्टेंट मैनेजर के पद पर वैकेंसी, आवेदन निःशुल्क

  • रविवार, 24 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Vacancy in Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd. for the post of Assistant Manager

जबर ख़बर

कुलभूषण की मां और पत्नी से मुलाकात पर सामने आए पाकिस्तान के पांच झूठ
Read More

आज का मुद्दा

कुलभूषण से मिलीं मां और पत्नी, पाक ने वीडियो जारी कर जताया 'एहसान'

Today for kulbhushan jadhav and his family big day

Most Read

दहेज ना मिला तो महिला के साथ की ये घिनौनी वारदात, जानकर कांप जाएगी रूह

unnatural sexual relations made to newely married woman for dowry in Etah
  • सोमवार, 25 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

दूध का पैसा देने के बहाने कमरे में बुलाया, पहले किया रेप फिर...

rape with women in mirzapur when she came for milk
  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

प्रद्युम्न केस: जुवेनाइल बोर्ड का बड़ा फैसला, आरोपी छात्र पर बालिग की तरह चलेगा केस

pradyuman murder case: court orders juvenile accused to be consider as adult
  • गुरुवार, 21 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

भाभी ने डांटा तो ननद ने किया कुछ ऐसा, कि देखकर दंग रह गए परिजन

Sister-in-law did suicide on scolded
  • सोमवार, 25 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

'धर्म परिवर्तन' करा क‌िया न‌िकाह, युवती की अापबीती सुन रो पड़ेंगे आप

man convert girls religion and then marry him
  • रविवार, 24 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

तेज रफ्तार कार पलटी, युवक की मौत, 4 जने घायल

Rajasthan The speed of the car reverses, the death of a young man, 4 people injured in udaipur
  • सोमवार, 25 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!