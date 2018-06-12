शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lakhimpur Kheri ›   कार की टक्कर से हाईवे पार कर रहे मजदूर की मौत

कार की टक्कर से हाईवे पार कर रहे मजदूर की मौत

Bareily Bureau Updated Tue, 12 Jun 2018 07:07 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
हाईवे पार कर रहे मजदूर की कार की टक्कर से मौत
उचौलिया गुरुद्वारा के पास हुआ हादसा
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
उचौलिया। नेशनल हाईवे पार कर रहे एक मजदूर को तेज रफ्तार कार ने टक्कर मार दी, जिससे वह गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। चौकी पुलिस आननफानन में घायल को लेकर जिला अस्पताल शाहजहांपुर पहुंची, जहां डॉक्टर ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया।
गांव सहिजना निवासी सोनपाल गुरुद्वारा के पास स्थित एक होटल पर मजदूरी करता था। सोमवार की शाम वह काम करने घर से होटल पर जा रहा था। शाम करीब आठ बजे नेशनल हाईवे पर उचौलिया गुरुद्वारा के पास सड़क पार करते समय सीतापुर की ओर से आ रही तेज रफ्तार कार ने उसे टक्कर मार दी। टक्कर इतनी तेज मारी कि सोनपाल उछलकर करीब बीस मीटर दूर पुलिस चौकी के नए भवन के सामने जा गिरा। हादसे में वह गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। उचौलिया पुलिस उसे आननफानन में जिला अस्पताल शाहजहांपुर लेकर गई, जहां डॉक्टर ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया। मृतक सोनपाल के पिता नौरंग की पहले ही मौत हो चुकी है। अविवाहित सोनपाल दो भाइयों में बड़ा था। सोनपाल की मौत की खबर जब उसके घर पहुंची तो परिवार में कोहराम मच गया। घरवालों का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल है। हादसे के बाद चालक कार समेत फरार हो गया।
अब पाईये 3,50,000 से भी ज़्यादा रिश्ते, अपने समुदाय से familyshaadi.com पर। आज ही रजिस्टर करें।

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Couple
Relationship

बेस्ट फ्रेंड पर आ जाए दिल, तो लड़के फौरन कर दें ये 3 काम

12 जून 2018

watermelon seed
Fitness

इन 3 लोगों को भूूलकर भी नहीं खाना चाहिए तरबूज, वरना भुगतना पड़ेगा बुरा अंजाम

12 जून 2018

Virat Anushka
Fashion tips

विराट-अनुष्का ने फिर कॉपी की एक दूसरे की स्टाइल, ये सेलेब्स भी कर चुके हैं ऐसा

12 जून 2018

Mango Face Pack
Beauty tips

आम का इस तरह करें इस्तेमाल, निखरेगी त्वचा, खूबसूरत होंगे बाल

12 जून 2018

Shibani Dandekar
Fashion street

Hot Pics: बिस्तर से लेकर पब तक ऐसी तस्वीरें खिंचवाती है यह हीरोइन, अंदाज फैशनेबल

12 जून 2018

भय्यूजी महाराज
Bollywood

49 साल की उम्र में भय्यूजी महाराज ने की थी दूसरी शादी, कभी एक्ट्रेस ने लगाए थे गंभीर आरोप

12 जून 2018

सारा खान
Television

इस टीवी एक्ट्रेस का बाथटब में नहाते हुए VIDEO वायरल, बहन ने नशे की हालत में किया पोस्ट

12 जून 2018

करीना कपूर और सैफ अली खान
Bollywood

PHOTOS: तैमूर को छोड़ दिया अकेले, लंदन में लंच डेट पर स्पॉट हुए सैफ और करीना

12 जून 2018

tree
Supernatural Stories

इस पेड़ का चल रहा है ट्रीटमेंट, बन गया है मरीज, वजह जानकर सिर पीट लेंगे

12 जून 2018

janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar film Dhadak has been viral on social media
Bollywood

नहीं उतर रहा दर्शकों के सिर से 'धड़क' का बुखार, अब तक 1.5 करोड़ से भी ज्यादा बार देखा गया ट्रेलर

12 जून 2018

Most Read

mayawati
Lucknow

रविशंकर प्रसाद पर बरसीं मायावती, कहा-कानून मंत्रालय 'पोस्ट ऑफिस' नहीं तो 'पुलिस थाना' भी न बने

न्यायपालिका में नियुक्तियों को लेकर कानून मंत्री रविशंकर प्रसाद के बयान की बसपा सुप्रीमो ने कड़ी निंदा की है। मंगलवार को जारी एक लिखित बयान में उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार का यह रवैया न्यायपालिका को बार-बार अपमानित करने और नीचा दिखाने वाला है।

12 जून 2018

भय्यूजी महाराज
Madhya Pradesh

जानें कैसे एक मॉडल से महाराज बने भय्यूजी, मध्यप्रदेश में मिला था कैबिनेट मंत्री का दर्जा

12 जून 2018

transfer of seven ASP in UP
Lucknow

यूपी में सात अपर पुलिस अधीक्षकों के तबादले, यहां देखें किसे कहां मिली तैनाती

12 जून 2018

Bihar: FIR registered against 5 people in connection with case misbehaved with a couple in Hilsa
Bihar

बिहार में प्रेमी जोड़े के साथ मनचलों की छेड़खानी का एक और वीडियो वायरल, 5 आरोपियों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज

12 जून 2018

सांसद वरुण गांधी
Lucknow

दो दिवसीय दौरे पर अमेठी पहुंचे भाजपा सांसद वरुण गांधी, 13 सभाओं को करेंगे संबोधित

12 जून 2018

अखिलेश यादव
Lucknow

सपा शासन में बांटे गए 88 करोड़ रुपए के बीजों की जांच के आदेश, जांच टीम से कृषि विभाग बाहर

12 जून 2018

भाजपा के तीन, सपा का एक सदस्य जीता, कांग्रेस चित
Ghaziabad

भाजपा के तीन, सपा का एक सदस्य जीता, कांग्रेस चित

12 जून 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

लड़की ने आबरू बचाने को चलाई चाकू, हैवानियत दिखाते हुए शोहदे ने किया ये हाल 

12 जून 2018

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar refused to ban on Tobacco
Bihar

बिहार में खैनी पर प्रतिबंध से नीतीश का इंकार, एनडीए में दरार पर तोड़ी चुप्पी

12 जून 2018

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

ग्रेटर नोएडाः बिसरख में एनकाउंटर में 1 लाख के इनामी बदमाश को लगी गोली, 1 भागा पुलिस पीछे

12 जून 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: जब किसानों के लिए मंडी पहुंची गुलाब देवी, दिए ये आदेश

लखीमपुर खीरी के दौरे पर आईं राज्य मंत्री गुलाब देवी ने मंडी समिति और जिला अस्पताल का निरीक्षण किया। मंडी समिति के निरीक्षण के दौरान उन्हें क्रय केन्द्र पर गेहूं खरीद बंद मिली, किसान भी नजर नहीं आए।

17 मई 2018

लखीमपुर दूल्हे को लगी गोली 0:43

VIDEO: हर्ष फायरिंग के दौरान दूल्हे की मौत, देखिए कहां से चली गोली

30 अप्रैल 2018

LAKHIMPUR 2:07

दर्दनाक: लखीमपुर में खड़े ट्रक में जा घुसी टाटा मैजिक, 12 की मौत

28 अप्रैल 2018

सीएम योगी 3:33

अनाज मंडी में सीएम योगी का औचक निरीक्षण, अधिकारियों के हाथ-पांव फूले

23 अप्रैल 2018

BULL FIGHT 1:19

सांडों की खूनी जंग के बीच आया मासूम और फिर...

16 मार्च 2018

Recommended

कृष्ण
Mathura

मुख्यद्वार मार्ग पर वाहनों के प्रतिबंध से व्यापार चौपट

12 जून 2018

Baarish
Mere Alfaz

बारिश

12 जून 2018

कमाल: रेहड़ी फड़ी में चलेगी नेटबैंकिंग और पेटीएम से होगा भुगतान
Mandi

कमाल: रेहड़ी फड़ी में चलेगी नेटबैंकिंग और पेटीएम से होगा भुगतान

12 जून 2018

बरोट पंचायत में नियमित सप्लाई न मिलने से एक माह से पेयजल किल्लत
Mandi

बरोट पंचायत में नियमित सप्लाई न मिलने से एक माह से पेयजल किल्लत

12 जून 2018

जीएसटी एक्ट लागू न होने के कारण लोनिवि ठेकेदारों में भारी रोष
Mandi

जीएसटी एक्ट लागू न होने के कारण लोनिवि ठेकेदारों में भारी रोष

12 जून 2018

नरोला बारी सड़क पर हैंडपंप को मिली मंजूरी
Mandi

नरोला बारी सड़क पर हैंडपंप को मिली मंजूरी

12 जून 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Invertis Univercity

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.