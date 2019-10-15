शहर चुनें

पिपरा कनक के युवक की सऊदी अरब में मौत

Gorakhpur Bureauगोरखपुर ब्यूरो Updated Tue, 15 Oct 2019 05:06 PM IST
पिपरा कनक के युवक की सऊदी अरब में मौत
ड्यूटी के दौरान गैस की पाइप फटने से हुआ हादसा
घर में मचा कोहराम, परिवार का बड़ा बेटा था अली
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
समउर बाजार। घर की माली हालात सुधारने छह माह पूर्व विदेश गए पिपरा कनक गांव के बोदा टोला निवासी युवक की ड्यूटी के दौरान गैस की पाइप फटने से मौत हो गई। हादसे की खबर मिलते ही परिवार में कोहराम मच गया।
पटहेरवा थाना क्षेत्र के ग्राम सभा पिपरा कनक के बोदा टोला गांव निवासी मोहम्मद हसन के पुत्र अली अहमद (26) छह माह पूर्व सऊदी अरब के जुबैल शहर में गैस प्लांट में सुपरवाइजर के पद पर कार्य करने गए थे। 14 अक्तूबर सोमवार को ड्यूटी के दौरान गैस प्लांट में पाइप फटने से अली अहमद की मौत हो गई। मौत की खबर मिलते ही घर में चीख-पुकार मच गई। क्षेत्र पंचायत सदस्य मोहम्मद नईम अहमद ने बताया कि अली अहमद दो भाइयों व दो बहनों में सबसे बड़ा था। बचपन में ही मां की गंभीर बीमारी के चलते मौत हो गई थी, पिता रोजी-रोटी के सिलसिले में कोलकाता में रहते हैं। गांव के बसरुदीन अहमद, तमजीर आलम, असफाक अहमद, सज्जाद आलम आदि ने बताया कि घटना से पूरा गांव गमजदा हैं।
death kushinagar saudi arab
ट्विंकल सिंह
Gorakhpur

कुशीनगर की ट्विंकल ने जीता मिस इंडिया का खिताब, घर लौटने पर जोरदार स्वागत

दिल्ली के जनकपुरी स्थित एक होटल में एमएल फिल्म प्रोडक्शन द्वारा आयोजित मिस्टर, मिस व मिसेज इंडिया फैशन शो में गोरखपुर के लक्ष्मीगंज की रहने वाली ट्विंकल सिंह को मिस इंडिया का खिताब मिला है।

15 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
सीएचसी में मची अफरा-तफरी
Gorakhpur

कुशीनगर: भीषण सड़क हादसे में आठ लोग घायल, सीएचसी में मची अफरा-तफरी

15 अक्टूबर 2019

आधी रात को हुई शादी
Gorakhpur

जब आधी रात को मंदिर का पट खुलवा कर एसडीएम ने की शादी, हर तरफ हो रही चर्चा

12 अक्टूबर 2019

सांसद की तबियत बिगड़ी
Gorakhpur

कुशीनगर के भाजपा सांसद की तबियत बिगड़ी, पीजीआई अस्पताल में भर्ती

14 अक्टूबर 2019

दुर्घटनास्थल
Gorakhpur

कुशीनगर: तेजरफ्तार पिकअप वैन ने भेड़ों की झुंड को कुचला, सभी की मौत, चरवाहा घायल

14 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Gorakhpur

यूपी: गला दबाकर पत्नी की हत्या, पांच शादियां कर चुका है आरोपी पति

13 अक्टूबर 2019

कुशीनगर के गांगरानी में भेड़ो की मौत पर मौके पर जूटी भीड़ और मौके पर पहुंची कुबेरस्थान थाने की पु?
Kushinagar

एक चरवाहा भी पिकअप की चपेट में आने से घायल

14 अक्टूबर 2019

एनडीआरएफ की टीम
Gorakhpur

यूपी: कुशीनगर में एनडीआरएफ की टीम को दिया गया प्रशिक्षण

14 अक्टूबर 2019

bjp election
Kushinagar

भाजपा मंडल का चुनाव

14 अक्टूबर 2019

संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में जली बंधवा गांव निवासी एक महिला का इलाज के दौरान मौत के बाद रामकोला थाना
Kushinagar

पति, सास सहित चार के खिलाफ केस

13 अक्टूबर 2019

500 सालों से यह गांव फ्री में बांट रहा दूध

आज जहां मार्केट में हर चीज एक प्राइस टैग के साथ उपलब्ध होती है वहीं दूसरी तरफ एक ऐसा भी गांव है जहां दूध लोगों को मुफ्त में दिया जाता है। गुजरात के कच्छ जिले में बसा धोकड़ा गांव में लोगों को रोजाना दूध मुफ्त में मिलता है।

15 अक्टूबर 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:56

RAW ने जब ISI को उसी के जाल में बुरी तरह फंसाया

15 अक्टूबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 3:01

ऐश्वर्या को मलेफिसेंट बना देख खुशी से उछल पड़ी आराध्या, एक्ट्रेस ने शेयर किया बेटी का खास रिएक्शन

15 अक्टूबर 2019

डीआरडीओ 1:26

डीआरडीओ की 41वीं कांफ्रेंस में बिपिन रावत का बयान स्वदेशी हथियारों से लड़ा जाएगा अगला युद्ध

15 अक्टूबर 2019

राम मंदिर 1:21

अयोध्या मामले पर सीजेआई रंजन गोगोई ने दोहराई अपनी बात, कहा- कल सुनवाई का आखिरी दिन

15 अक्टूबर 2019

कसया थाना क्षेत्र के चौपरिया गांव में नवविवाहिता की हत्या के बाद घटना का जायजा लेते एएसपी और जुटी
Kushinagar

नवविवाहिता की पीटकर हत्या, पति के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज

13 अक्टूबर 2019

मार्ग दुर्घटना में बीटेक के छात्र सत्यानंद की मौत के बाद चालक की गिरफ्तारी के लिए ग्रामीणों ने मे
Kushinagar

हादसे में बीटेक छात्र की मौत, नाराज लोगों ने की सड़क जाम

13 अक्टूबर 2019

मौके पर जुटी भीड़
Gorakhpur

यूपी: स्कूल जा रहे शिक्षक की रास्ते में गला रेतकर हत्या, मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस

10 अक्टूबर 2019

airport authority team arrive on 17th october
Kushinagar

एयरपोर्ट अथॉरिटी की टीम 17 को आएगी

12 अक्टूबर 2019

उजार नाथ बाजार में सड़क बनाने के लिए लोगों ने अर्द्ध नग्न होकर प्रदर्शन किया।
Kushinagar

सड़क के लिए किया अर्द्धनग्न प्रदर्शन

13 अक्टूबर 2019

demand to arrest main accused of teacher murder
Kushinagar

मुख्य हत्यारोपी की गिरफ्तारी की मांग की

12 अक्टूबर 2019

