Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur News ›   World Earth Day: A scene of greenery every year, yet earth is barren

विश्व पृथ्वी दिवस: हर साल हरियाली का मंजर, फिर भी धरती बंजर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर Published by: शिखा पांडेय Updated Sat, 22 Apr 2023 02:44 PM IST
सार

World Earth Day: A scene of greenery every year, yet earth is barren
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
विस्तार

वन विभाग ने पर्यावरण सुधारने और प्रदूषण रोकने के लिए पिछले पांच साल में कानपुर की करीब चार हजार हेक्टेयर जमीन पर 1.62 करोड़ पौधे रोपे हैं। इसके बावजूद इन पांच साल में हरियाली एक इंच नहीं बढ़ी है। पांच साल पूर्व जिले का 2.09 फीसदी हिस्सा हरियाली से ढका था और आज भी इतना ही है।


कानपुर का भौगोलिक क्षेत्रफल 3155 वर्ग किमी है। इनमें सात वर्ग किमी घना और 59 वर्ग किमी खुला जंगल है। इंडिया स्टेट ऑफ फॉरेस्ट की 2018 से अब तक की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, कानपुर का सिर्फ 2.09 फीसदी हिस्सा ही हरियाली से ढका है जबकि यह करीब 33 फीसदी होना चाहिए। इसे बढ़ाने के लिए वन विभाग हर साल मानसून आने से पहले पौधरोपण कराता है। पानी न देने और रखरखाव के अभाव के चलते इन पौधों में से ज्यादातर सूख जाते हैं। पौधों की सुरक्षा के लिए विभाग के पास ट्री-गार्ड तक नहीं हैं। ऐसे में जानवर इन्हें अपना चारा बना लेते हैं।

संरक्षण पर हर साल करोड़ों रुपये खर्च
वन विभाग के अधिकारियों के मुताबिक, नर्सरी में पौध तैयार करने से लेकर उसे कहीं ले जाकर कर पौधरोपण करने पर करीब चार रुपये प्रति पौधे का खर्च माना जाता है। संरक्षण पर करीब चार से पांच रुपये प्रति पौधे का अतिरिक्त खर्च आ जाता है। ऐसे में अगर पिछले साल रोपे गए करीब 40 लाख पौधों पर आठ रुपये का औसतन खर्च माना जाए तो पौधों के संरक्षण में करीब 3.2 करोड़ रुपये खर्च हुए हैं।
 

विकास के नाम पर काट डाले 12 हजार पेड़
वन विभाग के आंकड़ों के अनुसार, पिछले पांच साल में करीब 12 हजार पौधे विकास की भेंट चढ़ गए। वर्ष 2018 में आठ हजार, 2019 में तीन हजार और 2020 में 600 पेड़ राजमार्ग चौड़ीकरण, रेलवे व नहर की परियोजनाओं के चक्कर में काटने पड़े थे। पिछले तीन वर्षों में सिर्फ 256 पेड़ काटे गए हैं।

वन विभाग अपने लगाए पौधोंं का संरक्षण कर लेता है जबकि दूसरे विभाग इस काम में ज्यादा रुचि नहीं दिखाते। यदि वे भी पूरा सहयोग करें तो हरियाली और बढ़ जाएगी। - श्रद्धा यादव, डीएफओ

वर्ष क्षेत्रफल रोपे गए पौधे
2018-19             445.30             1375428
2019-20            776.24             2848486
2020-21            1019.0             3610217
2021-22            1129.60             4423680
2022-23             661.46             3994643
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

