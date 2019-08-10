शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Woman was allegedly given triple talaaq over dowry demands, Case registered

यूपी: महिला को दहेज की खातिर दिया तीन तलाक, एसपी ने दर्ज किया केस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कन्नौज Updated Sat, 10 Aug 2019 03:48 AM IST
एसपी अमरेंद्र प्रसाद सिंह
एसपी अमरेंद्र प्रसाद सिंह - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
कन्नौज से सटे छिबरामऊ में एक महिला को कथित तौर पर उसके पति ने दहेज की मांग को लेकर तीन तलाक दे दिया। जिसके बाद पुलिस ने उसके परिवारवालों पर केस दर्ज कर दिया। कन्नौज के एसपी अमरेंद्र प्रसाद सिंह ने कहा कि महिला के पति और परिवार के छह लोगों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया गया है। 
kannauj crime news kannauj police kannauj sp triple talaq triple talaq bill
