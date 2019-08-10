यूपी: महिला को दहेज की खातिर दिया तीन तलाक, एसपी ने दर्ज किया केस

A woman was allegedly given triple talaaq over dowry demands in Chhibramau, Kannauj. Amrendra Prasad Singh, SP Kannauj says, "Case registered under relevant sections against the husband and 6 other members of his family." (9.8.19) pic.twitter.com/xnlP5T460h— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 9, 2019
10 अगस्त 2019