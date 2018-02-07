बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
जिन्हें 43 साल पहले छाेड़ दिया था सड़क पर, अमेरिका से माता-पिता को ढूंढने अाईं ठुकराई गई बेटियां
हिमांशु मिश्र, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 09:51 PM IST
माता-पिता ने तो उन्हें जन्म लेते ही 43 साल पहले ठुकरा दिया था, लेकिन उन्हें कोई शिकवा नहीं है, बल्कि वह माता-पिता को ढूंढने के लिए अमेरिका के वाशिंगटन से कानपुर आ गई हैं। दोनों का यही कहना है कि अगर उनके माता-पिता मिल जाते हैं, तो वह उन्हें अपने साथ अमरीका ले जाएंगी। यह उन दो बेटियों का दास्तां है, जो सड़क पर छोड़ दी गई थीं।
