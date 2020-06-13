शहर चुनें
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Banda ›   two boys drowned while bathing in river in banda up

बांदा: नदी में नहाते समय डूबने से दो किशोरों की मौत, मचा कोहराम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बांदा Updated Sat, 13 Jun 2020 03:20 PM IST
विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : गूगल

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर Free में
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

70 वर्षों से करोड़ों पाठकों की पसंद

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें

यूपी के बांदा जिले में जसपुरा थाने के गौरीकलां गांव में शनिवार सुबह दर्दनाक घटना हुई। चंद्रावल नदी में नहाते समय दो किशोरों शानू अवस्थी (13) और आदर्श (12) की डूबकर मौत। इस घटना से परजिनों में कोहराम मच गया। 

विज्ञापन

इसमें एक किशोर अपने ननिहाल आया हुआ था। घटना की जानकारी मितले ही संबंधित थाने की पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। पुलिस ने दोनों के शवों को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया है। एसडीएम व थानाध्यक्ष ने मौके पर पहुंचकर घटना की जानकारी की।

अब 'सफलताडॉटकॉम' के NDA कैप्सूल कोर्स से पूरा होगा सेना में अफसर बनने का आपका सपना
Click Here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
two boys drowned drowned while bathing bathing in river river in banda banda news kanpur news up news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

शाहिद अफरीदी
Cricket News

पूर्व पाकिस्तानी क्रिकेटर शाहिद अफरीदी हुए कोरोना पॉजिटिव, ट्वीट कर सुनाई आपबीती

13 जून 2020

सबसे छोटे नोट की बड़ी कहानी
Banking Beema

बड़ी दिलचस्प है एक रुपये के नोट की कहानी, दो बार बंद हुई छपाई, क्या है इतिहास

13 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
मान्यता है कि घर पर नियमित पूजा-पाठ करने से सकारात्मक ऊर्जा का संचार होता है।
Religion

भूलकर भी घर पर ना लगाएं बजरंगबली की ऐसी तस्वीर

13 जून 2020

Coronavirus Vaccine India
Health & Fitness

कोरोना की वैक्सीन और दवा पर आई अच्छी खबरें, इन 7 अपडेट से जानें- कितना आगे पहुंचे हम

13 जून 2020

कोरोना वायरस
India News

कोरोना से ठीक हुआ था हामिद अली, अस्पताल ने हनीफ अली को दे दी छुट्टी

13 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
आयुष्मान खुराना के साथ पूर्णिमा शर्मा
Bollywood

बरेली की ये लड़की बिना मुंबई जाए बन गई आयुष्मान की हीरोइन, देखिए कैसे मिला मौका

13 जून 2020

anamika shukla
Lucknow

नियुक्ति पत्र लेकर उत्साह से लबरेज दिखीं अनामिका शुक्ला, अमर उजाला को कहा- थैंक्यू

13 जून 2020

PM Narendra modi
India News

कोरोना पर मुख्यमंत्रियों संग पीएम की बैठक में इन पांच मुद्दों पर हो सकता है मंथन

13 जून 2020

श्वेता तिवारी, अभिनव कोहली
Television

श्वेता तिवारी के घरेलू हिंसा के आरोपों के बाद आया नया ट्विस्ट, पति का दावा- 'हम साथ रह रहे हैं'

13 जून 2020

दूरदर्शन के कार्यक्रम
Television

'चित्रहार' से लेकर 'फ्लॉप शो' तक, 80 के दशक में हिट थे दूरदर्शन के ये कार्यक्रम

13 जून 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited