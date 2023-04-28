Notifications

मेरा शहर

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Fatehpur News ›   Tree of Martyrdom, This tree is witness to the sacrifice of 51 revolutionaries, the birthplace is still unknow

शहादत का दरख्त: 52 क्रांतिकारियों के बलिदान का गवाह है ये पेड़, अब तक गुमनाम है जन्मस्थली, पढ़ें पूरी कहानी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, फतेहपुर Published by: हिमांशु अवस्थी Updated Fri, 28 Apr 2023 03:34 PM IST
सार

Bavani Imali Fatehpur: फतेहपुर जिले में 52 क्रांतिवीरों के बलिदान का साक्षी इमली का बूढ़ा दरख़्त खड़ा है। यहां 28 अप्रैल 1858 को महान क्रांतिकारी जोधा सिंह अटैया और उनके 52 साथियों को इमली के पेड़ पर फांसी दे दी गई थी।

Tree of Martyrdom, This tree is witness to the sacrifice of 51 revolutionaries, the birthplace is still unknow
इमली का पेड़ और जोधा सिंह अटैया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Follow Us Follow on Google News

विस्तार

फतेहपुर जिले में औंग थाना क्षेत्र के देवमई ब्लॉक में रणबांकुरे जोधा सिंह अटैया का जन्म हुआ था। भारत माता को आजाद कराने के लिए अपना घर,परिवार, धनदौलत सर्वस्व लूटा देने वाले आजादी के दीवानों का यही नारा था। यही उनकी पूजा थी।


वहीं, आज उन दीवानों के स्मृतिशेष जन्म स्थल पर उपेक्षात्मक रवैया दीवानों की अंतर मन को झकझोरने वाला है। बयानबाजी में तो कहते हैं कि शहीदों की मजारों में लगेंगे हर बरस मेले... वतन पर मिटने वालों का यही बांकी निशां होगा।

रसुलपुर गांव, जो पहले अटैय्या के नाम से जाना जाता था।प्रशासन से उपेच्छित 52 क्रांतिवीरों के प्रमुख, जिन्हें इमली खजुहा में फांसी से लटका दिया गया था। देश को अंग्रेजों की दासता से मुक्त कराने के लिए अनगिनत क्रांतिकारियों ने अपने प्राण न्यौछावर किए हैं।

बावनी इमली दिलाता है शहादत की याद
इन शहीदों की शाहदत को नमन करने के लिए अनेकों जगह शहीद स्मारक बने हुए है, जो हमें उन आज़ादी के सिपाहियों के बलिदानो की याद दिलाते है। ऐसा ही एक स्मारक उत्तर प्रदेश के फतेहपुर जिले में स्थित है। इसे इतिहास में बावनी इमली के नाम से जाना जाता है।      

1857 की क्रांति में कूद पड़े थे वीर
आजादी के दीवानों के दीवानेपन का गवाह इमली का बूढ़ा दरख़्त आज भी खड़ा है। 10 मई, 1857 को जब बैरकपुर छावनी में वीर मंगल पांडे ने क्रांति का शंखनाद किया, तो उसकी गूंज पूरे भारत में सुनाई दी।10 जून, 1857 को फतेहपुर (उत्तर प्रदेश) में क्रांतिवीरों ने भी इसमें कदम बढ़ा दिया।

कचहरी और कोषागार पर किया कब्जा
उनका नेतृत्व कर रहे थे जोधासिंह अटैया। फतेहपुर के डिप्टी कलेक्टर हिकमत उल्ला खां भी इनके सहयोगी थे। इन वीरों ने सबसे पहले फतेहपुर कचहरी और कोषागार को अपने कब्जे में ले लिया। जोधासिंह अटैया के मन में स्वतंत्रता की आग बहुत समय से लगी थी।

अंग्रेज दरोगा और सिपाही को मारा
मानों, वो अवसर की प्रतीक्षा में थे। उनका संबंध तात्या टोपे से बना हुआ था। मातृभूमि को मुक्त कराने के लिए इन दोनों ने रणनीति बनाई। उन्होंने 27 अक्तूबर, 1857 को महमूदपुर गांव में एक अंग्रेज दरोगा और सिपाही को उस समय जलाकर मार दिया।

फतेहपुर पर कर लिया था कब्जा
वहीं, सात दिसंबर, 1857 को इन्होंने गंगापार रानीपुर पुलिस चैकी पर हमला कर अंग्रेजों के एक पिट्ठू का वध कर दिया। जोधासिंह ने अवध और बुंदेलखंड के क्रांतिकारियों को संगठित कर फतेहपुर पर भी कब्जा कर लिया था।

खजुहा को बनाया अपना केंद्र
आवागमन की सुविधा को देखते हुए क्रांतिकारियों ने खजुहा को अपना केंद्र बनाया। किसी देशद्रोही मुखबिर की सूचना पर प्रयाग से कानपुर जा रहे कर्नल पावेल ने इस स्थान पर एकत्रित क्रांति सेना पर हमला कर दिया। कर्नल पावेल उनके इस गढ़ को तोड़ना चाहता था।

गुरिल्ला युद्ध प्रणाली का लिया सहारा
हालांकि जोधासिंह की योजना अचूक थी। उन्होंने गुरिल्ला युद्ध प्रणाली का सहारा लिया, जिससे कर्नल पावेल मारा गया। अब अंग्रेजों ने कर्नल नील के नेतृत्व में सेना की नई खेप भेज दी। इससे क्रांतिकारियों को भारी हानि उठानी पड़ी, लेकिन जोधासिंह का मनोबल कम नहीं हुआ।

नए सिरे से तैयार हुई योजना
उन्होंने नए सिरे से सेना के संगठन, शस्त्र संग्रह और धन एकत्रीकरण की योजना बनाई। इसके लिए उन्होंने छद्म वेष में प्रवास प्रारंभ कर दिया। जब जोधासिंह अटैया अरगल नरेश से संघर्ष हेतु विचार-विमर्श कर खजुहा लौट रहे थे।

अंग्रेजों की घुड़सवार सेना ने लिया था घेर
इस दौरान किसी मुखबिर की सूचना पर ग्राम घोरहा के पास अंग्रेजों की घुड़सवार सेना ने उन्हें घेर लिया।  थोड़ी देर के संघर्ष के बाद ही जोधासिंह अपने 51 क्रांतिकारी साथियों के साथ बंदी बना लिए गए। जोधासिंह और उनके देशभक्त साथियों को अपने किए का परिणाम पता ही था।

51 साथियों के साथ दी गई फांसी
28 अप्रैल, 1858 को मुगल रोड पर स्थित इमली के पेड़ पर उन्हें अपने 51 साथियों के साथ फांसी दे दी गई। बिंदकी और खजुहा के बीच स्थित वह इमली का पेड़ अंग्रेजों की क्रूरता की कहानी कहता हुआ सीना ताने खड़ा है। मानों स्वतंत्रता वीरों को नमन कर रहा हो।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited
एप में पढ़ें

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed