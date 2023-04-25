Notifications

मेरा शहर

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Auraiya News ›   Three arrested with 23 kg of charas in Auraiya, brought from Nepal] worth more than nine crores

Auraiya: 23 किलो चरस के साथ तीन गिरफ्तार, नेपाल से लाई गई...नौ करोड़ से अधिक कीमत, पुलिस ने ऐसे किया गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, औरैया Published by: हिमांशु अवस्थी Updated Tue, 25 Apr 2023 10:42 PM IST
सार

Auraiya Crime: बिधूना कोतवाली पुलिस ने 23 किलो चरस के साथ तीन आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया है। बस की डिक्की में छिपाकर चरस नेपाल के रास्ते से औरैया लाई जा रही थी।

Three arrested with 23 kg of charas in Auraiya, brought from Nepal] worth more than nine crores
गिरफ्तार आरोपियों के संबंध में जानकारी देतीं एसपी चारू निगम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Follow Us Follow on Google News

विस्तार

औरैया जिले में बिधूना कोतवाली पुलिस ने नेपाल से लाई जा रही 23 किलो चरस एक प्राइवेट बस से बरामद की है। पुलिस ने तीन तस्करों को गिरफ्तार किया है, उनके पास से नेपाली करेंसी भी बरामद हुई है। पकड़े गए आरोपियों ने आगरा, कानपुर में चरस की बेचने की बात स्वीकारी है।


सभी को जेल भेज दिया गया है। अंतरराष्ट्रीय बाजार में बरामद चरस की कीमत नौ करोड़ से अधिक बताई गई है। निकाय चुनाव को लेकर पुलिस सतर्क है। गैर प्रांतों से आने वाले लोगों पर विशेष नजर रखी जा रही है। एसपी चारू निगम ने पुलिस  को काफी समय से सूचना मिल रही थी।

इसमें पता चला था कि कुछ तस्करों के द्वारा आसपास के जिले में चरस की तस्करी की जा रही थी। इस पर कुछ नंबरों को सर्विलांस पर लगाया गया था। इसी बीच मुखबिर से सूचना मिली की कुछ लोग नेपाल के रास्ते से एक प्राइवेट बस में चरस लेकर आगरा जा रहे हैं।

सर्विलांस से लोकेशन ट्रेस की
 इस सूचना पर दोपहर डेढ़ बजे के करीब पुलिस सक्रिय हो गई और सर्विलांस से लोकेशन ट्रेस करने लगी। ट्रेस की जा रही लोकेशन के आधार पर बिधूना पुलिस ने भटौरा के पास चेकिंग करने के लिए रोका गया। तलाशी के दौरान बस की डिग्गी में एक-एक किलो के 23 चरस के बंडल बरामद हुए।

इन आरोपियों की हुई है गिरफ्तारी
मौके से पुलिस ने मुख्य आरोपी फिरोजाबाद के थाना मठसेना क्षेत्र के गांव डोकेली निवासी दामोदर प्रसाद, नेपाल प्रदेश के जिला नुवाकोट के थाना ककनी के ककनी गाऊ पालिका निवासी बस चालक कांछा मान तामाड व नेपाल के जिला केकरे थाना सिदपाल के रोहनी निवासी सुजन डकाल को गिरफ्तार किया है।

बस को भी कब्जे में लिया
पुलिस ने तीनों के पास से आधार कार्ड, एटीएम कार्ड, ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस, मोबाइल फोन के अलावा 1250 रुपये भारतीय करेंसी व आठ हजार रुपये नेपाली करेंसी बरामद की गई। बस को भी कब्जे में लिया गया है। बताया कि गिरफ्तार मुख्य आरोपी दामोदर प्रसाद नेपाल से कानपुर व आगरा क्षेत्र से मांग के अनुसार चरस मंगवाता है।

इटावा से फरार था दामोदर पुलिस की थी नजर
इटावा जिले में पुलिस ने कुछ चरस तस्करों को पकड़ा था। इनमें से मुख्य आरोपी दामोदर प्रसाद फरार था। इटावा पुलिस व मुखबिर से मिले नंबरों के आधार पर पुलिस दामोदर पर नजर रखे हुए थी। इस बीच कई बार उसके लोकेशन ट्रेस की गई।

कानपुर के आसपास मिलती रही लोकेशन
कई बार उसकी लोकेशन कानपुर के आस पास मिलती रही, लेकिन पुलिस के हाथ सफलता नहीं लगी। मंगलवार दोपहर ही उसके आने की सही जानकारी के बाद पुलिस को सफलता मिली और मुख्य आरोपी पकड़ा गया। अब पुलिस गिरोह से जुड़े अन्य लोगों की तलाश में जुटी है।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited
एप में पढ़ें

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed