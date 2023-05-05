Notifications

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kannauj News ›   The young man came to meet his girlfriend in Kannauj, the relatives beat him up, then conspired to kidnap

Kannauj: प्रेमिका से मिलने आया था युवक, परिजनों ने कर दी पिटाई, फिर रची अपहरण की साजिश, जानें पूरा मामला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कन्नौज Published by: हिमांशु अवस्थी Updated Fri, 05 May 2023 02:02 PM IST
Kannauj Crime: कानपुर देहात के रसूलाबाद से युवक तिर्वा कोतवाली क्षेत्र में अपनी प्रेमिका से मिलने आया था। यहां युवती के परिजनों दोनों को साथ पकड़ लिया, जिसके बाद युवक की पिटाई कर दी। इससे नाराज युवक ने अपने ही अपहरण की साजिश रच डाली।

The young man came to meet his girlfriend in Kannauj, the relatives beat him up, then conspired to kidnap
अपहरण - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
उत्तर प्रदेश के कन्नौज जिले में तिर्वा कोतवाली क्षेत्र में प्रेमिका से मिलने आए युवक को लड़की के परिजनों ने देख लिया। नाराज होकर युवती के परिजनों ने युवक की पिटाई कर दी। इससे नाराज युवक ने अपने ही अपहरण की साजिश रच डाली।


जनपद कानपुर देहात के रसूलाबाद थाना क्षेत्र के एक गांव निवासी युवक के बहन की शादी तिर्वा कोतवाली क्षेत्र के गांव में हुई थी। कुछ दिनों बाद बहन के गांव में रहने वाली एक युवती से युवक का प्रेम-प्रसंग हो गया। बुधवार को युवक प्रेमिका से मिलने के लिए तिर्वा आया हुआ था।

इसी दौरान युवती के परिजनों ने देख लिया और युवक की जमकर पिटाई कर दी। अपनी पिटाई से नाराज युवक ने अपने ही अपहरण की साजिश रच डाली। देर शाम तक युवक घर नहीं पहुंचा। उसके घर न पहुंचने पर परिजनों ने उसकी खोजबीन शुरू कर दी।

मोबाइल पर कही अपहरण की बात
गुरुवार की सुबह परिजन तिर्वा कोत मोबाइल वाली पहुंचे और पुलिस को युवक के अपहरण होने की तहरीर दी। पुलिस ने जब युवक के बहन बहनोई से बात की तो उन्होंने बताया कि युवक से मोबाइल से बात हुई, तो घबराते हुए अपहरण होने की बात करने लगा ओर मोबाइल बंद हो गया।

सर्विलांस की मदद से मिली लोकेशन
पुलिस ने सर्विलांस टीम की मदद से मोबाइल की लोकेशन निकलवाई। युवक की लोकेशन जनपद औरैया के बेला में मिली। इसी दौरान युवक की अन्य नंबर से परिजनों से बात हो गई। कोतवाल डॉ.महेशवीर सिंह ने बताया कि दोनों पक्षों में पूरे दिन समझौता चलता रहा।

पुलिस को नहीं मिली है कोई तहरीर
हालांकि दोनों पक्षो में निपटारा नहीं हो सका। किसी भी पक्ष से कोई तहरीर नहीं मिली है। अपहरण का मामला झूठा है। परिजनों की युवक से बात हो गई है। तहरीर मिलने पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी। फिलहाल दोनों पक्षों में समझौते के प्रयास चल रह हैं। इसके बाद कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
