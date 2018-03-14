शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   SP and BSP combine benefitted

सपा-बसपा गठबंधन से 'वोटों की बारिश', भाजपा को लगा झटका तो सपाइयों ने ऐसे मनाया जश्न

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Wed, 14 Mar 2018 05:15 PM IST
सपा बसपा गठबंधन
1 of 6
2019 लोकसभा चुनाव से पहले यूपी में बेहद अहम माने जा रहे गोरखपुर और फूलपुर उपचुनाव में सपा और बसपा के गठबंधन ने बीजेपी के सामने नई चुनौती रख दी है। यह उपचुनाव कई मायनों में खास माना जा रहा था।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
samajwadi party bahujan samaj party akhilesh yadav mayawati

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

yogi adityanath
Delhi NCR

उपचुनाव में BJP की हारः कहा था ना... नोएडा मत आना, अब भुगतो!

14 मार्च 2018

bypoll results
Lucknow

गोरखपुर और फूलपुर में सपा की जय-जयकार, लखनऊ में जमकर जश्न

14 मार्च 2018

wine
Dehradun

शराब पीने वालों के लिए बुरी खबर, खरीदने से पहले सोचेंगे 100 बार

14 मार्च 2018

vikas verma
Lucknow

पूर्व मंत्री लालजी वर्मा के इकलौते बेटे ने खुद को गोली से उड़ाया, मौत

14 मार्च 2018

गोरखपुर उप चुनाव परिणाम
Kanpur

मुख्यमंत्री योगी के गढ़ में सपा बहुत आगे, ये वजह आईं हैं सामने

14 मार्च 2018

सोनीपत लेक्चरर की हत्या
Chandigarh

'बेटी, अब साथ नहीं लौट पाऊंगा'...और लड़की की आंखों के सामने ही दम तोड़ गया बाप

14 मार्च 2018

More in City & states

हनीप्रीत के साथ राम रहीम
Chandigarh

पढ़ें राम रहीम के 'करीबी' गोलो मौसी का कबूलनामा, उगले बाबा और हनीप्रीत के 6 राज

14 मार्च 2018

mayawati
Delhi NCR

UP उपचुनाव के नतीजों के संकेतः बुआ-बबुआ का ये साथ पश्चिम यूपी में भी दिखा सकता है कमाल

14 मार्च 2018

tea stall on fire at local bus stop at shimla
Shimla

तस्वीरें: टी स्टॉल में अचानक भड़की आग, जान बचाकर भागे लोग

14 मार्च 2018

businessman committed suicide in lucknow
Lucknow

‘पत्नी को मुंह दिखाने के काबिल नहीं रहा’ इसलिए कर रहा हूं सुसाइड

14 मार्च 2018

वरिष्ठ नागरिक खेलकूद प्रतियोगिता
Lucknow

देखिए इन बुजुर्गों का जोश, इनके हौसले के आगे उम्र ने भी झुकाया सिर

14 मार्च 2018

shahrukh khan
Delhi NCR

किंग खान के साथ लेनी है सेल्फी तो जरूर आएं दिल्ली के इस जगह, बाहें फैलाए मिलेंगे शाहरुख

14 मार्च 2018

mobile user
Dehradun

मोबाइल यूजर्स ध्यान दें, पढ़कर जल्दी से निपटा लेंगे ये काम तो फायदे में रहेंगे

14 मार्च 2018

परीक्षा देते बच्चे
Kanpur

साहब, हद कर दी! परीक्षाएं तो खूब देखी होगी पर 'ऐसा नजारा' पहली बार देखिए

14 मार्च 2018

हरियाणा में अनोखी शादी
Chandigarh

हेलीकॉप्टर से लेने आए थे दुल्हन...पर नहीं हो पाई विदाई, सुबह वही हुआ जो होना था

14 मार्च 2018

शादी में खाना
Chandigarh

शादी में खाना टेस्टी नहीं लगा तो बारातियों ने कर डाला वो काम, सोच भी नहीं सकते

14 मार्च 2018

आमिर खान का पुश्तैनी घर
Kanpur

Bdy spl: ये है सुपरस्टार आमिर खान के 'पुश्तैनी घर का हाल', कहीं कब्जा तो कहीं खंडहर

14 मार्च 2018

post office
Chandigarh

डाकघरों में 1 अप्रैल से मिलेंगी 5 शानदार स्कीमें, थोड़ी सी इन्वेस्टमेंट और मोटा मुनाफा

14 मार्च 2018

बाबा रामदेव
Dehradun

अब बाबा रामदेव देंगे इन बड़ी कंपनियों को चैलेंज, जल्द बाजार में आएगा ये प्रोडक्ट

14 मार्च 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

शनि अमावस्याः जिन राशियों में कष्टदायी है "शनि", वो जातक करें ये उपाय

14 मार्च 2018

Stephen Hawking
Delhi NCR

ऑक्सफॉर्ड में पढ़ाई से ज्यादा बोर्ड गेम खेलने वाले स्टीफन हॉकिंग को कैसे मिली फर्स्ट क्लास डिग्री, दिलचस्प है स्टोरी

14 मार्च 2018

demo pic
Dehradun

SBI सेविंग अकाउंट में मिनिमम बैलेंस न रखने वाले खाताधारक घबराए नहीं, अब भी है ये विकल्प 

14 मार्च 2018

सपा बसपा गठबंधन
सपा बसपा गठबंधन
सपा बसपा गठबंधन
सपा बसपा गठबंधन
सपा बसपा गठबंधन
परिणाम आने से सपाइयों में खुशी का माहौल

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.