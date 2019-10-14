शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Banda ›   Snake bite to peon in SP office banda

बांदा: एसपी कार्यालय में एसी में छिपे जहरीले सांप ने चपरासी को डसा

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बांदा Updated Mon, 14 Oct 2019 08:22 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : गूगल
ख़बर सुनें

यूपी के बांदा जिले में सोमवार को पुलिस अधीक्षक कार्यालय में एक जहरीले सांप ने कार्यालय में तैनात चपरासी को डस लिया। चपरासी को इलाज के लिए सरकारी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया।

विज्ञापन
बांदा के सरकारी अस्पताल में इलाज कराने पहुंचे चपरासी विवेक सिंह (27) ने बताया कि आज एसी कमरे की जैसे ही खिड़की खोलने की कोशिश की वहां छिपे जहरीले सांप ने बाएं हाथ की उंगली में डस लिया।

उसके सहकर्मी इलाज के लिए उसे जिला अस्पताल लेकर आए हैं। विवेक ने बताया कि जिला अस्पताल के ईएमओ डॉ. विनीत सचान ने इलाज किया है और अब वह ठीक हैं।

नजर दोष व शत्रु दमन के लिए काली चौदस पर कालीबाड़ी मंदिर (दिल्ली) में माँ काली की पूजा : 26-अक्टूबर-2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

मोहिना
Dehradun

शाही शादी: एक साल पहले रीवा की राजकुमारी ने की थी गुपचुप सगाई, ऐसे सामने आया था सच

14 अक्टूबर 2019

Television

KBC 11: क्या था वो 15वां सवाल? जिसका जवाब देकर बिहार के सनोज राज बन गए करोड़पति

14 अक्टूबर 2019

Sanoj Raj and Amitabh Bachchan
Sanoj Raj and Amitabh Bachchan
अमिताभ और सनोज राज
Sanoj Raj
Television

KBC 11: क्या था वो 15वां सवाल? जिसका जवाब देकर बिहार के सनोज राज बन गए करोड़पति

14 अक्टूबर 2019

Aquarius
Horoscope

कुंभ राशिः आज का राशिफल

14 अक्टूबर 2019

Pisces
Horoscope

मीन राशिः आज का राशिफल

14 अक्टूबर 2019

Virgo
Horoscope

कन्या राशि: आज का राशिफल

14 अक्टूबर 2019

Libra
Horoscope

तुला राशिः आज का राशिफल

14 अक्टूबर 2019

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
Astrology Services

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
विज्ञापन
up news sp office banda snake bite
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

ट्रैफिस पुलिस वाहनों के चालान काटते हुए
Auto News

सावधान! इन सात वजहों से भी कट सकता है आपका चालान, जानें कैसे

14 अक्टूबर 2019

सिलिंडर फटने से ध्वस्त हुआ मकान।
Mau

देखें तस्वीरें: सिलेंडर ब्लास्ट से दहल गया पूरा इलाका, मकानों के ध्वस्त होने से 14 लोगों की मौत

14 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
kbc
Television

केबीसी में अमिताभ देते हैं नकली चेक, ऑनलाइन ट्रांसफर होने वाले पैसों की असलियत भी जान लें

14 अक्टूबर 2019

सौरव गांगुली
Cricket News

सौरव गांगुली होंगे BCCI के 35वें अध्यक्ष! आखिर क्या है बोर्ड का इतिहास और इसके काम?

14 अक्टूबर 2019

Know about corporate train Tejas Express
Lucknow

ट्रेन रेलवे की... ट्रैक रेलवे का... संचालन करने वाला आईआरसीटीसी रेलवे का... तो तेजस निजी कैसे

14 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
चमोली हादसा
Chamoli

दर्दनाक हादसे में 10 लोगों की मौत, सीएम ने की दो-दो लाख रुपए के मुआवजे की घोषणा

14 अक्टूबर 2019

Gautam Gambhir and his rivalry against pakistan and his players
Cricket News

गौतम गंभीर: वो 10 बातें जो इस क्रिकेटर को बनाती हैं कभी हार न मानने वाला एक योद्धा

14 अक्टूबर 2019

अयोध्या मामला
India News

अयोध्या मामला: मुस्लिम पक्षकारों का आरोप, केवल हमसे किए जा रहे सवाल, हिंदू पक्ष से नहीं

14 अक्टूबर 2019

UKSSSC Recruitment 2019 know how to apply for Junior Assistant & Stenographer Vacancy
Government Jobs

UKSSSC: पहाड़ों पर करें सरकारी नौकरी, सैलरी मिलेगी लगभग 70 हजार

14 अक्टूबर 2019

mohena singh
Bollywood

कौन हैं वो टीवी एक्ट्रेस और राजकुमारी? जो आज बनने वाली हैं मंत्री सतपाल महाराज की बहू

14 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

संजय निगम। (फाइल फोटो)
Banda

ब्लाक लिपिक ने सरकारी आवास में फांसी लगाकर जान दी

ब्लाक लिपिक ने सरकारी आवास में फांसी लगाकर जान दी

13 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
बड़े भाई के अंतिम संस्कार में शामिल पूर्व मंत्री नसीमुद्दीन सिद्दीकी।
Banda

पूर्व मंत्री नसीमुद्दीन के बड़े भाई का निधन

13 अक्टूबर 2019

problem
Banda

170 ट्रक पकड़ने पर फूट पड़ा ट्रक मालिकों का गुस्सा

12 अक्टूबर 2019

भाजपा मंडल अध्यक्ष चुनाव में नामांकन लेते निर्वाचन अधिकारी।
Banda

भाजपा मंडल कार्य समिति चुनाव में नामांकन

13 अक्टूबर 2019

Attack on youth, trying to rob
Banda

युवक पर हमला, लूटने की कोशिश

13 अक्टूबर 2019

crime
Banda

पत्नी को चाकू से गोदकर मौत के घाट उतारा

12 अक्टूबर 2019

Risk of diseases after flood
Banda

बाढ़ के बाद बीमारियों का खतरा

13 अक्टूबर 2019

क्षेत्रीय खेलकूद में विजेता खिलाड़ियों को पुरस्कृत करते अतिथि व प्रधानाचार्य।
Banda

शैलेंद्र ने जीती चैंपियनशिप

13 अक्टूबर 2019

छात्रवृत्ति परीक्षा परीक्षार्थियों का सहयोग करने वाले एनसीसी कैडेट्स।
Banda

मंडल के 853 छात्र-छात्राओं ने दी अतुल माहेश्वरी छात्रवृत्ति परीक्षा

13 अक्टूबर 2019

jam
Banda

चेकिंग में रोकने पर ग्रामीणों ने जाम लगाया

13 अक्टूबर 2019

Recommended Videos

जम्मू-कश्मीर में बहाल हुई मोबाइल पोस्टपेड सेवा, 70 दिन बाद बजीं 40 लाख फोन की घंटियां

कश्मीर में पोस्टपेड मोबाइल सेवा बहाल हो गई है। केंद्र की तरफ से कश्मीर के विशेष दर्जे को रद्द करने के बाद मोबाइल सेवा पर प्रतिबंध लगा दिए गए थे।

14 अक्टूबर 2019

बॉलीवुड बीट्स 4:01

बॉलीवुड बीट्स: आलिया से करीना की भाभी बनने के सवाल से लेकर नोरा के वीडियो तक, पांच खबरें

14 अक्टूबर 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:56

RAW ने जब ISI को उसी के जाल में बुरी तरह फंसाया

14 अक्टूबर 2019

नसीरुद्दीन चिश्ती 2:54

सूफी प्रतिनिधिमंडल के नसीरुद्दीन चिश्ती का बयान- भारत मुस्लिमों के लिए सबसे अच्छा देश

14 अक्टूबर 2019

भाजपा-कांग्रेस 3:04

हरियाणा सीएम मनोहर लाल खट्टर पर कांग्रेस का पलटवार, #MaafiMaangoKhattar किया ट्वीट

14 अक्टूबर 2019

Related

नसीमुद्दीन सिद्दीकी।
Banda

यूपी कांग्रेस की नई टीम में बुंदेलखंड के छह नेता

11 अक्टूबर 2019

ललित कला मंच में सम्मानित छात्राएं।
Banda

ललित कला मंच के खेलकूद में प्रतिभागी पुरस्कृत

13 अक्टूबर 2019

bus
Banda

दीपावली के पहले रोडवेज बसों में जीपीएस

12 अक्टूबर 2019

बांदा के नरैनी क्षेत्र में अवैध खनन स्थल पर देर रात पहुंचे विधायक राजकरन कबीर (दाहिने), साथ में जिल
Banda

अवैध खनन रुकवाने में रात में पहुंचे विधायक

11 अक्टूबर 2019

Death of brother-in-law in collision with Anna cow
Banda

अन्ना गाय से टकराकर साले-बहनोई की मौत

11 अक्टूबर 2019

Horlil of Banda became Treasury Officer
Banda

बांदा के होरीलाल बने ट्रेजरी आफीसर

11 अक्टूबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited