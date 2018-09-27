शहर चुनें

राहुल गांधी का पीएम मोदी पर बड़ा हमला, बोले-'चौकीदार ने देश को लूट लिया'

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Thu, 27 Sep 2018 01:29 PM IST
राहुल गांधी
1 of 6
यूपी के चित्रकूट जिले में जनसभा करने पहुंचे कांग्रेस राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी पर जमकर हमला बोला। उन्होंने मंच से कहा कि-चौकीदार ने देश को लूट लिया और उद्योगपतियों के हाथों में जनता का पैसा भेजा जा रहा है। 
rahul gandhi statement rahul gandhi narendra modi rahul gandhi jansabha
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

