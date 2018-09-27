बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5bac8c74867a557fe112255d","slug":"rahul-gandhi-statement-about-pm-narendra-modi-in-chitrakoot","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0939\u092e\u0932\u093e, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947-'\u091a\u094c\u0915\u0940\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0942\u091f \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
राहुल गांधी का पीएम मोदी पर बड़ा हमला, बोले-'चौकीदार ने देश को लूट लिया'
यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Thu, 27 Sep 2018 01:29 PM IST
यूपी के चित्रकूट जिले में जनसभा करने पहुंचे कांग्रेस राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी पर जमकर हमला बोला। उन्होंने मंच से कहा कि-चौकीदार ने देश को लूट लिया और उद्योगपतियों के हाथों में जनता का पैसा भेजा जा रहा है।
