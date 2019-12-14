शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Priyanka becomes emotional about the Unnao incident

उन्नाव कांड का जिक्र कर प्रियंका हुईं भावुक, बोलीं- पीड़िता के पिता से मिल अपने पिता याद आ गए

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sat, 14 Dec 2019 04:57 PM IST
प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा
1 of 6
प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा - फोटो : Twitter
दिल्ली के रामलीला मैदान में आयोजित भारत बचाओ रैली में शनिवार को कांग्रेस महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी उन्नाव दुष्कर्म मामले को याद कर भावुक हो गईं। उन्होंने कहा- हाल ही में मैं पीड़ित के पिता से मिली थी। उनसे मिलकर मुझे मेरे पिता की याद आ गई थी। 
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
सूर्य ग्रहण पर कुष्ठ आश्रम में दान से होंगे सूर्य वलिष्ठ, राहु भी होंगे शान्त : 25-Dec-2019
Order Now!
विज्ञापन
up news news in up hindi news news in hindi
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

गिरिराज मंदिर में ठाकुर जी के समीप लगे हीटर
Agra

इंसान ही नहीं 'भगवान' भी ठंड से ठिठुरने लगे, भक्त दे रहे आस्था की तपिश, देखें तस्वीरें

14 दिसंबर 2019

मंच पर मौजूद डिप्टी सीएम केशव प्रसाद व अन्य
Varanasi

पाकिस्तान के कब्जे वाले कश्मीर को वापस लेने की ओर बढ़ रहा देश: डिप्टी सीएम केशव मौर्य

14 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
प्रथम श्रेणी के दुग्ध उत्पादों के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है धौलपुर फ्रेश
Dholpur Fresh

प्रथम श्रेणी के दुग्ध उत्पादों के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है धौलपुर फ्रेश
बर्फबारी
Jammu

पर्यटकों के लिए जन्नत तो स्थानीय लोगों के लिए परेशानी का सबब बनी बर्फबारी, भयंकर ठंड से दो की मौत

14 दिसंबर 2019

दिल्ली एनसीआर में हुई हल्की बारिश
Delhi NCR

दिसंबर में बारिश का 22 साल का रिकॉर्ड टूटा, 1997 के बाद पहली बार 24 घंटे में हुई इतनी वर्षा

14 दिसंबर 2019

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
Astrology Services

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
वो परिवार जो हार गए जिंदगी की जंग
Delhi NCR

वो परिवार जो हार गए जिंदगी की जंग, एक साथ हुई दर्दनाक मौत

14 दिसंबर 2019

tourist heavy flux at manali and kufri after fresh snowfall in himachal
Himachal Pradesh

तस्वीरें: बर्फ से लद गईं हिमाचल की वादियां, मनाली में उमड़े सैलानी, जमकर की मस्ती

14 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

suicide in noida
Delhi NCR

परिवार सुसाइड केस: मैनेजर के भाई ने बताया असली सच, बोला-तीन माह पहले ही तो काठमांडू से हुए थे शिफ्ट

14 दिसंबर 2019

पीड़िता
Meerut

न जुल्मों की इंतेहा, न सहने की..., जिसने अस्मत लूटी उसी से करा दिया निकाह, फिर जो हुआ, भयावह था

14 दिसंबर 2019

प्रथम श्रेणी के दुग्ध उत्पादों के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है धौलपुर फ्रेश
Dholpur Fresh

प्रथम श्रेणी के दुग्ध उत्पादों के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है धौलपुर फ्रेश
विज्ञापन
After snowfall in himachal seven places and shimla temperature in Minus no electricity supply
Chamba

बर्फबारी के बाद अब बढ़ी दुश्वारियां, माइनस में सात स्थानों का पारा

14 दिसंबर 2019

निर्भया का नाबालिग दोषी
Delhi NCR

सात साल बाद कहां है निर्भया के साथ सबसे ज्यादा क्रूरता करने वाला छठा दोषी, कैसे काट रहा है जिंदगी

14 दिसंबर 2019

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
Astrology Services

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
Navendu Mishra
Gorakhpur

ब्रिटेन में चुनाव जीतने वाले नवेंदु मिश्रा यूपी के इस जिले के हैं वासी, सीएम योगी के शहर से है नाता

14 दिसंबर 2019

शीतलहर का दौर
Lucknow

बेमौसम बारिश व ओलों ने बढ़ाई ठंड, लखनऊ समेत पूरे यूपी में शीतलहर का दौर, घने कोहरे का अंदेशा

14 दिसंबर 2019

गंगा बैराज पर पीएम मोदी, सीएम योगी, बिहार के डिप्टी सीएम सुशील मोदी, उत्तराखंड के सीएम रावत ने की गंगा की सैर
Kanpur

कानपुर में नमामि गंगे पर बैठक के बाद पीएम मोदी ने मुख्यमंत्रियों के साथ किया गंगा का निरीक्षण

14 दिसंबर 2019

बर्फबारी के बाद घाटी में बढ़ी पर्यटकों की संख्या
Jammu

बर्फबारी के बाद दुल्हन सी सजी जन्नत, वादियों में बच्चों की तरह अठखेलियां करते नजर आए पर्यटक

14 दिसंबर 2019

See awesome views photos of snowfall in Uttarakhand
Dehradun

बर्फबारी के बाद तस्वीरों में देखें उत्तराखंड के मनमोहक नजारे, होगा जन्नत की खूबसूरती का दीदार

14 दिसंबर 2019

tihar jail suicide
Delhi NCR

फांसी पर लटकाने के दो घंटे बाद भी नहीं गई थी इस शख्स की जान, तब ऐसे निकाला था दम

14 दिसंबर 2019

मानव एकेडमी और अमर उजाला फाउंडेशन के के संयुक्त तत्वावधान में कराटे प्रतियोगिता में बच्चे
Varanasi

आज से शुरू हुआ सिगरा स्टेडियम में कराटे कुंभ, मानव एकेडमी-अमर उजाला के साथ हो रहा आयोजन

14 दिसंबर 2019

swati maliwal
Delhi NCR

अनशन का आज 12वां दिन: स्वाति मालीवाल की जान खतरे में, सरकार बेपरवाह

14 दिसंबर 2019

बंद हुआ फाटक।
Varanasi

वाराणसी: मंडुवाडीह सब्जी मंडी के इस रेलवे फाटक को किया बंद, अब जाम से जूझ रहे लोग

14 दिसंबर 2019

नरेंद्र पाल की अनोखी कलेक्शन
Chandigarh

देखिए, देश की धरोहर संजोने के लिए बेच दी तीन करोड़ की जमीन और खुद अब किराये पर रहते हैं

14 दिसंबर 2019

rvc meerut
Meerut

आरवीसी ने पूरे किए 241 साल, बड़ाखाना में यादें ताजा करेंगे सेना के अफसर, जवान और वेटरंस

14 दिसंबर 2019

गायिका इला अरुण
Lucknow

लखनऊः गायिका इला ने राजस्थानी गीतों पर लोगों को खूब झुमाया, देखें- तस्वीरें

14 दिसंबर 2019

प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा
प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा - फोटो : Twitter
उन्नाव कांड के बाद पीड़िता के परिजनों से मिली थीं प्रियंका
उन्नाव कांड के बाद पीड़िता के परिजनों से मिली थीं प्रियंका - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उन्नाव दुष्कर्म पीड़िता के घर में परिजनों से बातचीत करती प्रियंका गांधी
उन्नाव दुष्कर्म पीड़िता के घर में परिजनों से बातचीत करती प्रियंका गांधी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रियंका उन्नाव में दुष्कर्म पीड़िता के घर करीब 30 मिनट तक रूकीं थी
प्रियंका उन्नाव में दुष्कर्म पीड़िता के घर करीब 30 मिनट तक रूकीं थी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रियंका उन्नाव में दुष्कर्म पीड़िता के घर करीब 30 मिनट तक रूकीं थीं
प्रियंका उन्नाव में दुष्कर्म पीड़िता के घर करीब 30 मिनट तक रूकीं थीं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
परिजनों के हालचाल लेतीं प्रियंका गांधी
परिजनों के हालचाल लेतीं प्रियंका गांधी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

सिर्फ 50 रुपये में बनवाएं डुप्लीकेट पैन कार्ड. करना होगा ये काम

अगर पैन कार्ड खो जाए, तो फिर कई तरह की दिक्कतों में पड़ सकते हैं। हालांकि अब आप मात्र 50 रुपये खर्च करके डुप्लीकेट पैन कार्ड के लिए आवेदन कर सकते हैं।

14 दिसंबर 2019

दिशा 2:12

जानिए क्या है 'दिशा' बिल और कैसे मिलेगी दुष्कर्म के दोषियों को सजा ?

14 दिसंबर 2019

हरीश रावत 1:20

जंतर-मंतर पर CAB एक्ट का विरोध : कांग्रेस नेता हरीश रावत ने लिया चाट का स्वाद, शेयर किया वीडियो

14 दिसंबर 2019

प्रियंका गांधी 2:00

कांग्रेस की भारत बचाओ रैली में पीएम मोदी पर बोलीं प्रियंका गांधी, कहा- मोदी है तो मुमकिन है

14 दिसंबर 2019

अमर उजाला स्पेशल 16:26

अमर उजाला विशेष: रमा सोलंकी के साथ जानिए निर्भया रेप, उन्नाव और हैदराबाद दरिंदगी की तीन कहानियां

14 दिसंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited