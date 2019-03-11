शहर चुनें

Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur

होटल में छापा सिपाहियों से अभद्रता, जिस्मफरोशी की सूचना पर पुलिस ने की कार्रवाई

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर Updated Mon, 11 Mar 2019 07:21 PM IST
यूपी पुलिस फाइल फोटो
यूपी पुलिस फाइल फोटो
ख़बर सुनें
उन्नाव के लखनऊ-कानपुर हाईवे पर एक होटल में जिस्मफरोशी की सूचना पर पुलिस ने छापा मारा। पुलिस ने रजिस्टर चेक करने के साथ होटल की तलाशी ली। इस दौरान वहां मौजूद कुछ युवकों ने पुलिस से अभद्रता भी की। हालांकि होटल में कुछ भी संदिग्ध न मिलने पर पुलिस रजिस्टर कब्जे में लेकर लौट आई। 
सोमवार दोपहर पुलिस को सूचना मिली थी कि लखनऊ-कानपुर हाईवे पर नवीन मंडी के निकट स्थित एक होटल में जिस्मफरोशी का धंधा चल रहा है। सूचना पर पीआरवी 2918 होटल पहुंची। यहां सबसे पहले उसने रजिस्टर चेक किए। इसके बाद दूसरी मंजिल पर स्थित कमरों की तलाशी ली गई।

तलाशी के दौरान वहां मौजूद कुछ युवकों ने सिपाहियों से अभद्रता की व खुद को एक नेता का करीबी बता धौंस जमाने का प्रयास किया। होटल की जांच में कुछ भी संदिग्ध न मिलने पर पुलिस ने रजिस्टर कब्जे में ले लिए और वापस आ गई। कोतवाल दिनेश चंद्र मिश्रा ने बताया कि यूपी 100 को सूचना मिली थी। अभद्रता की शिकायत पर रजिस्टर कब्जे में ले लिए गए हैं। दोबारा होटल की जांच कराई जाएगी।

crime news crime in up up crime news news in up
