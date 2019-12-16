शहर चुनें

उन्नाव: दुष्कर्म पीड़िता ने लगाई आग, पिता बोला- आरोपी ने मिठाई बांटकर जख्मों पर छिड़का था ‘नमक’

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, उन्नाव, Updated Mon, 16 Dec 2019 07:48 PM IST
उन्नाव में दुष्कर्म पीड़िता ने लगाई आग
उन्नाव में दुष्कर्म पीड़िता ने लगाई आग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उन्नाव जिले के बिहार थाना क्षेत्र में दुष्कर्म पीड़िता को आग से जलाने की वारदात के 12वें दिन उन्नाव फिर से सुर्खियों में आ गया। हसनगंज थाना क्षेत्र में रिपोर्ट दर्ज करने के बाद दुष्कर्म के आरोपी को गिरफ्तारी स्टे लाने की दी गई छूट से आहत दुष्कर्म पीड़िता ने सोमवार सुबह एसपी कार्यालय के गेट पर खुद को आग लगा ली। आग की लपटों से युवती को घिरा देख पुलिस के हाथ-पांव फूल गए।
