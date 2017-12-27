बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a4351514f1c1bf4688c38e8","slug":"know-about-10-tourist-place-in-up","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0940 10 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u091c\u0917\u0939 \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u0908\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0918\u0942\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0932\u0917 \u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092e\u091c\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
यूपी की 10 बड़ी जगह जहां न्यू ईयर पर घूमने का अलग ही है मजा
शिखा पाण्डेय, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Fri, 29 Dec 2017 01:30 PM IST
नए साल की शुरुआत में मौज-मस्ती के साथ-साथ घूमने का अलग ही मजा है। आज हम आपको बताने जा रहे हैं यूपी के उन 10 बड़े खूबसूरत स्थानों के बारे में जहां नए साल पर भारी संख्या में भीड़ उमड़ती है।
