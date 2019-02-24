बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5c723ed1bdec22499d272f2a","slug":"kidnapping-of-twin-brothers-chitrakoot-murdered","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0905\u092a\u0939\u0930\u0923 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u091c\u0941\u095c\u0935\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0907\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092c\u0924\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0918\u091f\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
यूपी: अपहरण के बाद जुड़वा भाइयों की हत्या, जानें अबतक की पूरी घटना
यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sun, 24 Feb 2019 01:52 PM IST
12 फरवरी को चित्रकूट जिले के सीमावर्ती क्षेत्र से अपहृत तेल उद्यमी के जुड़वा बेटों के शव यूपी के बांदा जिले में मिले हैं। मासूम बच्चों के अपहरण के बाद हत्या की इस घटना ने हर किसी को झकझोर कर रख दिया है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
{"_id":"5c723ed1bdec22499d272f2a","slug":"kidnapping-of-twin-brothers-chitrakoot-murdered","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0905\u092a\u0939\u0930\u0923 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u091c\u0941\u095c\u0935\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0907\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092c\u0924\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0918\u091f\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c723ed1bdec22499d272f2a","slug":"kidnapping-of-twin-brothers-chitrakoot-murdered","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0905\u092a\u0939\u0930\u0923 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u091c\u0941\u095c\u0935\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0907\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092c\u0924\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0918\u091f\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c723ed1bdec22499d272f2a","slug":"kidnapping-of-twin-brothers-chitrakoot-murdered","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0905\u092a\u0939\u0930\u0923 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u091c\u0941\u095c\u0935\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0907\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092c\u0924\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0918\u091f\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c723ed1bdec22499d272f2a","slug":"kidnapping-of-twin-brothers-chitrakoot-murdered","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0905\u092a\u0939\u0930\u0923 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u091c\u0941\u095c\u0935\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0907\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092c\u0924\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0918\u091f\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c723ed1bdec22499d272f2a","slug":"kidnapping-of-twin-brothers-chitrakoot-murdered","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0905\u092a\u0939\u0930\u0923 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u091c\u0941\u095c\u0935\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0907\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092c\u0924\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0918\u091f\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c723ed1bdec22499d272f2a","slug":"kidnapping-of-twin-brothers-chitrakoot-murdered","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0905\u092a\u0939\u0930\u0923 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u091c\u0941\u095c\u0935\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0907\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092c\u0924\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0918\u091f\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c723ed1bdec22499d272f2a","slug":"kidnapping-of-twin-brothers-chitrakoot-murdered","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0905\u092a\u0939\u0930\u0923 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u091c\u0941\u095c\u0935\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0907\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092c\u0924\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0918\u091f\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c723ed1bdec22499d272f2a","slug":"kidnapping-of-twin-brothers-chitrakoot-murdered","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0905\u092a\u0939\u0930\u0923 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u091c\u0941\u095c\u0935\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0907\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092c\u0924\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0918\u091f\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c723ed1bdec22499d272f2a","slug":"kidnapping-of-twin-brothers-chitrakoot-murdered","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0905\u092a\u0939\u0930\u0923 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u091c\u0941\u095c\u0935\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0907\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092c\u0924\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0918\u091f\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Downloads
© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.