शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   kidnapping of twin brothers chitrakoot murdered

यूपी: अपहरण के बाद जुड़वा भाइयों की हत्या, जानें अबतक की पूरी घटना

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sun, 24 Feb 2019 01:52 PM IST
डेमो पिक
1 of 9
12 फरवरी को चित्रकूट जिले के सीमावर्ती क्षेत्र से अपहृत तेल उद्यमी के जुड़वा बेटों के शव यूपी के बांदा जिले में मिले हैं। मासूम बच्चों के अपहरण के बाद हत्या की इस घटना ने हर किसी को झकझोर कर रख दिया है। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
kidnapping kidnapping of twins soul strings sad story judwaa chitrakoot kidnapping case
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

Mythological recognition about bada dev Kamrunag of mandi himachal
Shimla

हिमाचल के इस देवता का दिल्ली दरबार में बजा था डंका, मंदिर से जुड़ा है ये रहस्य

24 फरवरी 2019

एक्टर अन्नू कपूर
Chandigarh

बॉलीवुड एक्टर का बड़ा बयान- पाकिस्तान के साथ खूब पा ली झप्पियां, अब एक के बदले 4 चाहिएं

24 फरवरी 2019

क्या है करियर का किस्मत कनेक्शन? जानने के लिए संपर्क करें जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या है करियर का किस्मत कनेक्शन? जानने के लिए संपर्क करें जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
आतंकी गिरफ्तार
Meerut

देवबंद से पकड़े आतंकियों को लेकर चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, रेलवे स्टेशन पर ऐसे हुई हथियारों के साथ एंट्री

24 फरवरी 2019

डेमो
Kanpur

जुड़वा बच्चों की पानी में डुबो कर हत्या, शव न मिलें इसलिए जंजीरों से जकड़ पत्थर बांध नदी में फेंका

24 फरवरी 2019

आप भी बन सकते हैं हिस्सा साहित्य के सबसे बड़े उत्सव "जश्न-ए-अदब" का- यहाँ register करें-
Register Now

आप भी बन सकते हैं हिस्सा साहित्य के सबसे बड़े उत्सव "जश्न-ए-अदब" का- यहाँ register करें-
बाबा रामदेव
Dehradun

पाकिस्तान पर बाबा रामदेव का बड़ा बयान, कहा- लातों के भूत बातों से नहीं मानते और...

24 फरवरी 2019

father killed six year old child In delhi
Delhi NCR

जो मन्नत से मिला उसी का घोंटा गला, दंग रह गए लोग जब कारण पता चला

24 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

खेत की खुदाई
Dehradun

5 साल बाद खुला राज, बीजेपी नेता के भाई के खेत से निकली ऐसी चीज, देखते ही मच गया हड़कंप, तस्वीरें...

24 फरवरी 2019

डेमो
Kanpur

12 दिन पहले किया अगवा फिर मिले जुड़वा बच्चों के शव, घटना से सुलग उठा चित्रकूट, सच सुन कांप जाएगी रूह

24 फरवरी 2019

क्या है करियर का किस्मत कनेक्शन? जानने के लिए संपर्क करें जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या है करियर का किस्मत कनेक्शन? जानने के लिए संपर्क करें जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
विज्ञापन
shape of Shani Dev on butter Shivalinga in Baba Bhootanath temple mandi himachal
Shimla

शिवलिंग पर मक्खन से उकेरा शनिदेव का रूप, जानिए पूरा मामला

24 फरवरी 2019

श्वेता खंडूरीं
Dehradun

अपनी नई फिल्म में मुग्धा गोडसे को टक्कर देगी ये पहाड़ी एक्ट्रेस, कृष्णा अभिषेक के साथ लीड रोड में आएंगी नजर

24 फरवरी 2019

आप भी बन सकते हैं हिस्सा साहित्य के सबसे बड़े उत्सव "जश्न-ए-अदब" का- यहाँ register करें-
Register Now

आप भी बन सकते हैं हिस्सा साहित्य के सबसे बड़े उत्सव "जश्न-ए-अदब" का- यहाँ register करें-
indian army day
Chandigarh

भारत के आक्रामक रूख से देखिए कैसे थर्राया पाकिस्तान, एलओसी पर बनवा रहा बंकर...और भी बहुत कुछ

24 फरवरी 2019

गोशाला में गोवंश
Agra

अस्थायी गोशाला में भूख-प्यास से तड़प रहे गोवंश, न चारे की व्यवस्था और न पीने का है पानी

24 फरवरी 2019

पुलिस ने किया सोना लूटकांड का खुलासा
Meerut

एक्सक्लूसिव: तिहाड़ जेल में बनी थी सोना लूटने की योजना, फिर भेष बदलकर दिया वारदात को अंजाम

24 फरवरी 2019

rahul gandhi
Delhi NCR

पीएम मोदी को संसद में गले लगाने की सच्चाई, राहुल गांधी ने अब बताई

23 फरवरी 2019

जॉब
Chandigarh

गुड न्यूजः कई पदों पर होने वाली है भर्ती, पर 5 नई शर्तों के साथ, तैयार हो जाएं 10वीं-12वीं पास

24 फरवरी 2019

टूर एंड ट्रैवल
Chandigarh

फैमिली संग घूमने जाना चाहते हैं, तो ये स्पेशल ऑफर आपके लिए, डिटेल जानने को क्लिक कीजिए

24 फरवरी 2019

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

मुलायम परिवार पर लोकसभा चुनाव से पहले अमर सिंह का बड़ा हमला, पीएम मोदी की तारीफ में कहे ये शब्द

24 फरवरी 2019

question paper
Varanasi

यूपी बोर्ड परीक्षा : मऊ में सामाजिक विज्ञान का पेपर आउट, केंद्र से बाहर भी लिखी जा रही थी कॉपियां

24 फरवरी 2019

बाजपुर में खुदाई में निकली मूर्तियां
Dehradun

चल रही थी खुदाई, निकल आई ऐसी दुर्लभ चीजें कि देखने वालों की लग गई भीड़, तस्वीरें...

24 फरवरी 2019

once again heavy snowfall warning for himachal
Shimla

हिमाचल में फिर भारी बारिश-बर्फबारी की चेतावनी, किन्नौर में तीन हिमखंड गिरे

24 फरवरी 2019

डेमो
Kanpur

यूपी पुलिस की इस बात पर ध्यान दें...कोई भी ऐसा शख्स आपके इर्द गिर्द है तो फौरन सूचना दें

24 फरवरी 2019

pulwama terror attack: brave soldier of himachal Ravindra killed one militant
Shimla

पुलवामा में हिमाचल के इस जांबाज ने ऐसे किया आतंकी को ढेर, यहां मारी गोली

24 फरवरी 2019

डेमो पिक
डेमो पिक
डेमो पिक
डेमो पिक
डेमो पिक
डेमो पिक
डेमो पिक
डेमो पिक
डेमो पिक
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.