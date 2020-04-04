शहर चुनें

Kanpur lockdown: Those who violate lockdown will be punished, monitorid

कानपुर: लॉकडाउन का उल्लंघन करने वालों की अब खैर नहीं, ड्रोन से शुरू हुई मॉनिटरिंग, नौ पर एफआईआर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sat, 04 Apr 2020 02:06 PM IST
ड्रोन से शुरू हुई मॉनिटरिंग
ड्रोन से शुरू हुई मॉनिटरिंग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में शुक्रवार को कोरोना पॉजिटिव चार नए मामले सामने आने के बाद कानून व्यवस्था सख्त कर दी गई है। लॉकडाउन के दौरान अब बिना प्रशासन के पास के बाहर निकलने पर तत्काल गिरप्तार कर जेल भेजने के आदेश दिए गए हैं। आवश्यक वस्तुओं के आवागमन से संबंधित वाहनों और मीडियाकर्मियों को प्रेस कार्ड दिखाने पर छूट पहले की तरह जारी रहेगी।
kanpur lockdown lockdown news drone coronavirus lockdown up news

ड्रोन से शुरू हुई मॉनिटरिंग
ड्रोन से शुरू हुई मॉनिटरिंग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
