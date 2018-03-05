बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
होली के गुब्बारे बने भाजपा-कांंग्रेस के बीच फसाद की जड़, थाने में जमकर चले लात-घूंसे
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Mon, 05 Mar 2018 12:42 PM IST
यूपी के कानपुर मेंं बेटी से छेड़छाड़ का उलाहना देने पर भाजपाइयों ने थाने में घुसकर कांग्रेसी कार्यकर्ता को पीट दिया। सूचना पाकर कांग्रेसी भी थाने पहुंच गए।
