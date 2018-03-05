शहर चुनें

होली के गुब्बारे बने भाजपा-कांंग्रेस के बीच फसाद की जड़, थाने में जमकर चले लात-घूंसे

Updated Mon, 05 Mar 2018 12:42 PM IST
Holi balloons became bone of contention between BJP and Congress
1 of 7
यूपी के कानपुर मेंं बेटी से छेड़छाड़ का उलाहना देने पर भाजपाइयों ने थाने में घुसकर कांग्रेसी कार्यकर्ता को पीट दिया। सूचना पाकर कांग्रेसी भी थाने पहुंच गए।

 
holi colour dipute bjp congress bone of contention

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc.

