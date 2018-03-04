शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Scooty will run by CNG

Wow: अब सीएनजी से दौड़ाइए स्कूटी, एक नजर माइलेज पर भी डालें

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Sun, 04 Mar 2018 07:03 PM IST
Scooty will run by CNG
1 of 5
अगले माह से आपको अपनी स्कूटी सीएनजी से चलाने की सुविधा मिल सकती है। सीयूजीएल दिल्ली और मुंबई में मिलने वाली यह सुविधा शहर में ला रही है। कानपुर के साथ ही यह सुविधा कानपुर देहात, उन्नाव और बरेली में भी मिलेगी।
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
cng scooty mileage

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

eight best friends of amritsar killed in road accident, funeral at amritsar village
Chandigarh

पति के शव पर उतारी सुहाग की चूड़ियां, तब चली शवयात्रा, 23 दिन पहले बनी थी दुल्हन

4 मार्च 2018

couple dead body found in bathroom in ghaziabad their family members told the story of that day
Delhi NCR

जिन दंपती का मिला था नग्न अवस्था में शव उनपर नहीं मिले चोट के निशान, परिजनों ने बयां की दास्तां..

4 मार्च 2018

BSNL unlimited data and free calling plan
Dehradun

JIO, वोडाफोन और आईडिया को टक्कर देने के लिए BSNL लाया यह धमाकेदार प्लान

4 मार्च 2018

bathinda sisters prisoned themselves in house after father death
Chandigarh

घर में ही दो जवान बहनें ऐसे हाल में मिली, देख नहीं पाएंगे, असलियत अब आई सामने

4 मार्च 2018

view hot pics of manushi chhillar in swimsuit
Delhi NCR

HOT: देखें विश्व सुंदरी मानुषी की हॉट स्विमसूट Pics, आपके भी छूट जाएंगे पसीने

4 मार्च 2018

three daughters gave shoulder to father bier in chandigarh
Chandigarh

3 बेटियों ने दिया पिता की अर्थी को कंधा और मुखग्नि, पर एक इच्छा पूरी नहीं कर पाईं

4 मार्च 2018

More in City & states

auspicious and special day is March 18th
Dehradun

बेहद शुभ और खास है 18 मार्च का दिन, रुके हुए काम अब होंगे शुरू, जानिए क्यों?

4 मार्च 2018

Train will not go here for a month now
Dehradun

रेल से सफर करते हैं तो जरा ध्यान दें, अगले एक महीने तक यहां नहीं जाएगी ट्रेन

4 मार्च 2018

eight best friends killed in himachal pradesh highway accident, funeral at amritsar village
Chandigarh

Pics: एक साथ जलीं 8 दोस्तों की चिताएं, मां-बहनें बेसुध, टुकड़ों में बिखर गए थे शव

4 मार्च 2018

khel ratan award to milkha singh in 67th convocation in punjab university chandigarh
Chandigarh

पाकिस्तान में जन्मे 'फ्लाइंग सिख' मिल्खा सिंह बने 'खेल रत्न', बताई आखिरी ख्वाहिश

4 मार्च 2018

neeraj and ruchi deadbody found naked in bathroom, daughter is insisting to meet her mom-dad
Delhi NCR

बाथरूम में मिला दंपती का शव: बेटी बार-बार कर रही मम्मी-पापा के पास जाने की जिद..

4 मार्च 2018

view pics of policemen who got drunk on holi at police station
Delhi NCR

PICS: देखें कैसे होली के दिन थाने में छलके जाम और डीजे की धुन पर थिरके 'नियम'..

4 मार्च 2018

view pics of cricketer ishant sharma and his wife pratima on mountains
Delhi NCR

PICS: जानें इन दिनों क्या कर रहे हैं ईशांत शर्मा, बीवी संग पोस्ट की ये खूबसूरत तस्वीरें

4 मार्च 2018

PF Account big benefit in accident death
Dehradun

PF एकाउंट के बारे में ये जानकारी है बड़े काम की, जानेंगे तो होगा बड़ा फायदा

4 मार्च 2018

women's day special: smriti irani journey from cleaning tables in mcdonalds to an actress
Delhi NCR

नारी सब पर भारी: McDonald's से लेकर 'तुलसी' तक का सफर, स्मृति ईरानी ने खाई थीं ढेरों ठोकरें

4 मार्च 2018

Atm card gives you lifetime money protection by insurance
Dehradun

क्या अपने ATM कार्ड के बारे में जानते हैं यह अनोखी बात? होता है लाखों का फायदा

4 मार्च 2018

Hate story 4 actress urvashi rautela revealing about movie
Dehradun

'हेट स्टोरी 4' की एक्ट्रेस उर्वशी रौतेला ने किया ऐसा खुलासा किया, हैरान रह जाएंगे

4 मार्च 2018

dera sacha sauda chief ram rahim close one vipassana insan underground
Chandigarh

राम रहीम की 'करीबी' विपासना इंसां और डेरा सच्चा सौदा का एक राज, चौंकाने वाला

4 मार्च 2018

dera sacha sauda chief ram rahim facing problem in 80 crores land dispute
Chandigarh

राम रहीम नए कानूनी पचड़े में फंसे, बाबा के कई सच आए सामने, आप भी जान लें

4 मार्च 2018

RBI guidelines for get money after atm fraud
Dehradun

बैंकों में अपने पैसे की सुरक्षा के ये नियम जानते हैं आप, जान लीजिए बैंक वाले कभी नहीं बताएंगे

4 मार्च 2018

mulayam singh's younger daughter in law plays holi.
Lucknow

मुलायम सिंह की छोटी बहू ने अपने बंगले पर दोस्तों संग खेली होली, देखें तस्वीरें

3 मार्च 2018

important information about train service
Dehradun

ट्रेन में बैठने से पहले पैसेंजर्स पढ़ लीजिए खबर, बंद हो गई है अब यह जरूरी सुविधा

4 मार्च 2018

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.