Wow: अब सीएनजी से दौड़ाइए स्कूटी, एक नजर माइलेज पर भी डालें
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Sun, 04 Mar 2018 07:03 PM IST
अगले माह से आपको अपनी स्कूटी सीएनजी से चलाने की सुविधा मिल सकती है। सीयूजीएल दिल्ली और मुंबई में मिलने वाली यह सुविधा शहर में ला रही है। कानपुर के साथ ही यह सुविधा कानपुर देहात, उन्नाव और बरेली में भी मिलेगी।
