Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur News ›   History sheeter Saifs murder case, police arrested one more accused, three arrests so far

Kanpur Murder: हिस्ट्रीशीटर सैफ की हत्या का मामला, पुलिस की एक और आरोपी दबोचा, अब तक तीन गिरफ्तारियां

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर Published by: हिमांशु अवस्थी Updated Wed, 31 May 2023 11:18 AM IST
सार

Kanpur News: मूलगंज थाना क्षेत्र में विधायक इरफान के करीबी पूर्व पार्षद मन्नू रहमान के भांजे की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी गई थी। पुलिस ने हिस्ट्रीशीटर सैफ की हत्या में शामिल एक और आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया है।
 

History sheeter Saifs murder case, police arrested one more accused, three arrests so far
kanpur murder case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विस्तार

कानपुर के मूलगंज में हुई हिस्ट्रीशीटर मो. सैफ उर्फ भोलू उर्फ जबर की हत्या में पुलिस ने मुख्य आरोपी सलमान काना के साथी बबलू सिस्टम को गिरफ्तार किया है। बबलू भी सलमान के साथ सैफ की हत्या में शामिल था और उसने भी हत्या से पहले मारपीट और हवाई फायर किए थे।


अब तक तीन लोगों की गिरफ्तारी हो चुकी है। हालांकि दयान व अमान नाम के दो अन्य हमलावर अभी भी फरार हैं। बता दें, आईपीएल के सट्टे के कारोबार में की जाने वाली वसूली में रोड़ा बनने पर सलमान ने साथियों के साथ मिलकर सैफ की हत्या कर दी थी।

पुलिस ने केस दर्ज कर आरोपियों को पकड़ा भी है, लेकिन सट्टे के कारोबार को लेकर कोई जांच शुरू नहीं की है। पुलिस के अनुसार सैफ और सलमान के बीच का विवाद पैसों को लेकर हुआ था। मो. सैफ ने सलमान के घर पहुंचकर गालीगलौज की थी।

ब्याज पर दिए थे रुपये
हालांकि सलमान घर पर नहीं था, लेकिन इस बेइज्जती का बदला लेने के लिए उसने मो. सैफ की हत्या कर दी। सलमान ने सैफ के एक परिचित को करीब एक लाख रुपये ब्याज पर दिए थे। पैसा समय से न चुकाने पर सलमान दबाव बना रहा था।

मोहल्ले में सैफ रखता था दबाव
दो दिन पहले वह पैसा लेने वाले के घर गया और गालीगलौज की। इस पर पीड़ित ने सैफ से संपर्क कर मदद मांगी थी। एसीपी कोतवाली के अनुसार चूंकि सैफ पर हत्या और हत्या के प्रयास, मारपीट जैसे कई मामले दर्ज थे और पूर्व पार्षद के भाई होने की वजह से मोहल्ले में उसका दबाव था।

सैफ ने घर जाकर की थी गालीगलौज
शायद इसी वजह से पहले उसने सलमान के घर जाकर गालीगलौज की और वसूली बंद करने की बात कही। सलमान का बड़े भाई इकबाल का फातिहा पढ़ा जाना था, इसलिए वहां काफी लोग थे। बेइज्जती महसूस होने पर सलमान कांड़ा ने सैफ को सलमान नाम के युवक के जरिये फोन कर मिलने बुलाया।

एक दर्जन युवकों ने किया था हमला
जांच में पता चला है कि घटनास्थल पर कांडा के साथ एक दर्जन युवक पहले से मौजूद थे। जैसे ही सैफ वहां पहुंचा, युवकों ने उससे मारपीट शुरू कर दी। इसी दौरान सलमान ने तमंचे से उसपर फायर कर दिया, जिससे वह मौके पर ही ढेर हो गया। इसके बाद हमलावर मौके से फरार हो गए।

फेफड़े और दिल चीरती निकली गोली
मूलगंज में मारे गए मो. सैफ का पोस्टमार्टम डॉ. अभिषेक कुमार सिंह और डॉ. विजय कुमार के पैनल ने वीडियोग्राफी के बीच किया। पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट के अनुसार मो. सैफ को बेहद करीब से गोली मारी गई थी। गोली दाहिनी तरफ से शरीर में घुसी थी।

काफी खून बहने से नहीं बचाया जा सका
इसके बाद फेंफड़े, दिल और किडनी को चीरती हुई निकल गई। अस्पताल लाने तक उसका काफी खून बह गया, जिससे उसे बचाया नहीं जा सका। वहीं, मामले में पुलिस ब्याज पर पैसा चलाने समेत अन्य पहलुओं पर भी जांच कर रही है। आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर पूछताछ की जा रही है।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

