गैंगरेप का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल, पीड़िता के घरवालों ने दी आत्मदाह की धमकी
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Mon, 30 Apr 2018 02:46 PM IST
यूपी के कन्नौज में गैंगरेप और वीडियो वायरल करने का ऐसा मामला सामने आया जिसने प्रशासन के होश उड़ा दिए। पड़ोस के लड़कों ने युवती को पहले बंधक बनाया फिर गैंगरेप करते हुए उसका वीडियो रिकॉर्ड कर सोशल मीडिया पर अपलोड कर दिया। पीड़ित लड़की के घरवालों ने लड़कों पर कार्रवाई न होने पर आत्महत्या करने की चेतावनी दी है। मामला 24 अप्रैल 2018 का है।
Kannauj: Woman allegedly gang raped on 24 April in Gursahaiganj's Samdhan, its video uploaded on social media by accused. Sister of victim says, 'If accused aren't hanged or given life imprisonment, we'll give up our lives. Police say 'Case registered,accused will be caught soon' pic.twitter.com/jL4itz8HP7
