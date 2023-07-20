Notifications

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Farrukhabad News ›   Flood in Farrukhabad, Ganga reached the danger mark, water entered the city as well, cut off contact with vill

Flood in Farrukhabad: खतरे के निशान तक पहुंची गंगा, शहर में भी घुसा पानी, गांवों से कटा संपर्क...आवागमन बंद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, फर्रुखाबाद Published by: हिमांशु अवस्थी Updated Thu, 20 Jul 2023 01:35 PM IST
सार

Farrukhabad News: गंगा का जलस्तर खतरे के निशान पर 137.10 मीटर पर पहुंच गया है। गंगापार सहित तलहटी के क्षेत्रों में फसलें जलमग्न हो गई हैं। प्रशासन ने कमालगंज ब्लॉक के जंजाली नगला, चाचूपुर आदि गांवों को खाली कराने के आदेश दिए हैं।

Flood in Farrukhabad, Ganga reached the danger mark, water entered the city as well, cut off contact with vill
शहर के मोहल्ला कांसीराम कॉलोनी में सड़क काटकर घुसता बाढ़ का पानी - फोटो : अमर उजाला

विस्तार
फर्रुखाबाद जिले में गंगा ने खतरे के निशान को छू लिया है। बाढ़ की विभीषिका का आलम यह है कि शहर की कांशीराम कॉलोनी में पानी घुसने लगा है। चिलसरा रोड से कॉलोनी होकर हैवतपुर गढि़या के मार्ग का आधा हिस्सा कट गया है। पानी का बहाव तेजी से कॉलोनी की तरफ है।


राजेपुर के चित्रकूट गांव के पास बदायूं मार्ग पर देर शाम ढाई-ढाई फीट पानी हो गया। छोटे वाहनों का आवागमन बंद कर दिया गया। हादसे से बचाव के लिए तहसीलदार ने पुलिस लगाए जाने की मांग की है। कटरी धर्मपुर में ग्रामीण ठेका देकर आठ मकान गिरवा रहे हैं।

बीमार बच्चों को दवा दिलाने के लिए माता-पिता लंबी दूरी तय करके डॉक्टरों के पास पहुंच रहे हैं। बुधवार को नरौरा बैराज से 2,13,749 क्यूसेक पानी छोड़े जाने से बाढ़ ने विकराल रूप दिखाना शुरू कर दिया। गंगा ने 137.10 मीटर पर खतरे के निशान को छू लिया।

कई मकान तुड़वाना शुरू
सदर तहसील के कटरी धर्मपुर, पंखियों की मडैया, मातादीन की मडैया, बिलालपुर, हैवतपुर गढि़या समेत सात गांव पानी से घिर गए हैं। कटरी धर्मपुर में तीन-तीन फीट पानी भरा है। गंगा तेजी से घरों की ओर कटान कर रही है। लिहाजा गांव के कई मकान तुड़वाना शुरू कर दिया गया है।
बच्चों की हालत होती जा रही गंभीर
गांव के इसराइल अपनी पत्नी सलमा बेगम के साथ बाढ़ के पानी में बच्चों को दवाई दिलाने ले जाते हुए दिखे। कहा कि बच्चों की हालत गंभीर होती जा रही है। चिलसरा रोड से कांशीराम कॉलोनी होकर हैवतपुर गढि़या गांव जाने वाले मार्ग पर करीब 30 मीटर दूरी तक पानी कॉलोनी की तरफ गिर रहा है।

आधी कॉलोनी में पानी भरने की आशंका
आधी सड़क पानी से कट चुकी है। गुरुवार सुबह तक आधी कॉलोनी में पानी भरने की आशंका जताई जा रही है। बदायूं मार्ग पर चित्रकूट के पास पानी का बहाव तेज हो गया। दोपहर बाद तक कारें और बाइकों काफी प्रयास के बाद निकाली जाती रहीं, मगर देर शाम बाइकों को निकालना मुश्किल हो गया।
ये गांव हैं चपेट में
बाढ़ की चपेट में गांव रामपुर, जोगराजपुर, कंचनपुर, अंबरपुर, रतनपुर, हसिंहपुर कास्थ, उगरपुर, रामप्रसाद नगला आदि गांव हैं। कंचनपुर, सबलपुर, जोगराजपुर, उदयपुर आदि गांवों के लोग वाहन सड़क पर खड़ा कर नाव से घरों तक जा रहे हैं। रामगंगा का जलस्तर 135.85 से कम होकर 135.80 मीटर पर है।

बाढ़ पीड़ितों के लिए मांगा केरोसिन
अमृतपुर। गंगा व रामगंगा नदी की बाढ़ से घिरे गांवों में बिजली काटने के बाद रोशनी के इंतजाम नहीं हैं। लिहाजा लोगों की परेशानी को देखते हुए तहसीलादर कर्मवीर सिंह ने एडीएम को पत्र लिखकर 6000 लीटर केरोसिन देने की मांग की है। कहा कि बाढ़ पीडि़तों को इस वक्त केरोसिन की सख्त जरूरत है।
मक्का, मूंगफली की फसलें हुईं बर्बाद
गंगा की बाढ़ से मक्का, मूंगफली, शिवाला की हजारों बीघा फसल बर्बाद हो गई है। मूंगफली और शिवाला गल चुका है, मगर खेतों में मक्का की फसल तैयार है। अब पांच-पांच फीट पानी भरा है। लिहाजा लोग मजदूरों को लगाकर बाढ़ के पानी में नाव डालकर भुंटा भरकर ला रहे हैं।

पड़ोस के स्कूल में करें शिक्षण कार्य
क्षेत्र के करीब 50 स्कूल बाढ़ के घिरे हैं। कई गांवों का रास्ता ही बंद हो गया। शिक्षक विद्यालय जाने वाले रास्ते पर ही बैठकर समय काट रहे हैं। कुछ दूसरे स्कूलों में बैठे रहते हैं। बीएसए के यहां से लिखित में कोई आदेश न मिलने से शिक्षक असमंजस में हैं। बीएसए गौतम प्रसाद ने बताया कि जिन विद्यालय में पानी भरा है।
सड़क पर खाना बनाने को मजबूर बाढ़ पीडि़त
बाढ़ से जलमग्न गांव समैचीपुर चितार के 20 परिवारों ने मुख्यमार्ग पर पन्नी डालकर डेरा जमा लिया है। महिलाओं ने सड़क पर ही लकड़ी लाकर खाना बनाना शुरू कर दिया। रात में अंधेरा घुप रहता है। पर्याप्त चारा न होने से जानवर भी भूखे हैं।

शमशान घाट जलमग्न सड़क व टापू पर हो रहे अंतिम संस्कार
गंगा की बाढ़ में शमशान घाट भी डूब चुके हैं। पांचाल घाट पर अंतिम संस्कार करने आने वाले लोग पानी में होकर कुछ बीच में दिख रहे टापू पर शव का अंतिम संस्कार कर रहे हैं, जबकि शमसाबाद क्षेत्र में लोग सड़क के किनारे चिताएं चलाने को मजबूर हैं।
