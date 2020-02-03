शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Farrukhabad ›   Farrukhabad kidnapping case, IG honored to Anjali

फर्रुखाबादः अंजली ने दांतों से काट दिया था सिलिंडर बम का तार, आईजी ने किया सम्मानित

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, फर्रुखाबाद, Updated Mon, 03 Feb 2020 07:23 PM IST
आईजी ने अंजली को किया सम्मानित
1 of 5
आईजी ने अंजली को किया सम्मानित - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फर्रुखाबाद में बहादुर अंजली के साहस को सलाम कर आईजी जोन मोहित अग्रवाल उसे सम्मानित करने सोमवार को उसके गांव करथिया पहुंचे। आईजी ने माना कि अगर बालिका ने सूझबूझ का परिचय देकर कुंडी अंदर से बंद कर 15 किलो बारूद से भरे सिलिंडर बम के तार को न काटा होता तो अपराधी सुभाष विस्फोट कर देता।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब करें पुलिस की नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन
farrukhabad farrukhabad news up news farrukhabad hostage case
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

uppsc
Prayagraj

UPPSC एक समान होगा अभ्यर्थियों को बुलाए जाने का मानक

3 फरवरी 2020

दवा बैंक को एबीसी स्कूल की ओर से दी गईं दवाएं।
Gorakhpur

दवा बैंक को एबीसी पब्लिक स्कूल के विद्यार्थियों ने दान में दीं दवाइयां, देखें दिनभर की हलचल

3 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
Invertis university

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
राष्ट्रपति से सम्मानित होते समय कालिंदी की फाइल फोटो।
Gorakhpur

कौन हैं रणजीत की पत्नी 'कालिंदी? जिसने साइकिल से नापा देश, क्यों राष्ट्रपति से हुईं सम्मानित?

3 फरवरी 2020

करथिया गांव पहुंचे आईजी, एसपी व एएसपी का बैंड बाजे से हुआ स्वागत
Farrukhabad

फर्रुखाबाद: सुभाष को ठिकाने लगाने में आईजी की थी अहम भूमिका, गांव पहुंचे तो बैंड बाजे से हुआ स्वागत

3 फरवरी 2020

माघ पूर्णिमा को हर की पौड़ी पर कराएं लक्ष्मी नारायण यज्ञ, होगी सुख-संपत्ति, धन, वैभव और समृद्धि की प्राप्ति : 9-फरवरी-2020
Astrology Services

माघ पूर्णिमा को हर की पौड़ी पर कराएं लक्ष्मी नारायण यज्ञ, होगी सुख-संपत्ति, धन, वैभव और समृद्धि की प्राप्ति : 9-फरवरी-2020
कमलेश तिवारी, रणजीत बच्चन।
Lucknow

हिंदू महासभा अध्यक्ष व कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड में मिली ये समानता, पूर्वांचल व बिहार कनेक्शन पर भी जांच

3 फरवरी 2020

Murder
Prayagraj

प्रतापगढ़ में नशेड़ी बेटे ने मां को पीट पीटकर मार डाला

3 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol bathed under waterfall in minus degree temperature, video viral
Himachal Pradesh

तस्वीरें: माइनस डिग्री तापमान में झरने के नीचे नहाए सनी देओल, वीडियो वायरल

3 फरवरी 2020

घर की दीवारों पर लिखे मकान-जमीन बिकाऊ है’ के स्लोगन
Agra

गांव में लगे मकान-जमीन बिकाऊ के स्लोगन, ठाकुर समुदाय के लोग घर छोड़ने को मजबूर

3 फरवरी 2020

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
Invertis university

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
विज्ञापन
surajkund mela
Delhi NCR

सूरजकुंड मेलाः युगांडा से लेकर पंजाब पुलिस के कलाकारों ने मंच पर जमाया रंग, दर्शक झूमने को हुए मजबूर

3 फरवरी 2020

पंचायत चुनाव के लिए मत डालने आए मतदाता
Agra

त्रिस्तरीय पंचायत उपचुनावः मतपेटिकाओं में बंद हुई प्रत्याशियों की किस्मत, यहां पड़े वोट

3 फरवरी 2020

माघ पूर्णिमा को हर की पौड़ी पर कराएं लक्ष्मी नारायण यज्ञ, होगी सुख-संपत्ति, धन, वैभव और समृद्धि की प्राप्ति : 9-फरवरी-2020
Astrology Services

माघ पूर्णिमा को हर की पौड़ी पर कराएं लक्ष्मी नारायण यज्ञ, होगी सुख-संपत्ति, धन, वैभव और समृद्धि की प्राप्ति : 9-फरवरी-2020
हत्यारोपी
Agra

सर्राफ दंपती हत्याकांडः 4.76 करोड़ की लूट के आरोपियों को जेल, एसआईटी करेगी इन पहलुओं की जांच

3 फरवरी 2020

टोना टोटका
Bijnor

सरकार से भरोसा टूटा..., सरकारी नौकरी पाने को टोने-टोटके का सहारा ले रहे युवा, तस्वीरों में जानें हकीकत

3 फरवरी 2020

फाइल फोटो
Gorakhpur

भगवा क्यों पहनते थे रणजीत बच्चन? बोले थे-सीएए का विरोध करने वाले पाकिस्तान चले जाएं

3 फरवरी 2020

रणजीत बच्चन हत्याकांड
Gorakhpur

रणजीत बच्चन: कहलाये हिंदू नेता, रचाई थीं तीन शादियां, कौन हैं तीनों पत्नियां? दो दुष्कर्म के केस

3 फरवरी 2020

सोना तस्करी(सांकेतिक तस्वीर)।
Varanasi

इस शहर में तस्करी का गोरखधंधा खूब चलता है, तीन साल में बरामद हुआ 65 किलो सोना और 92 किलो चांदी 

3 फरवरी 2020

जम्मू-नगरोटा आतंकी हमला
Jammu

वो आधुनिक अमेरिकी राइफल जो जम्मू में मारे गए आतंकियों से बरामद हुई, बेहद घातक है यह हथियार

3 फरवरी 2020

डिफेंस एक्सपो
Lucknow

डिफेंस एक्सपोः गोमती नदी के किनारे आतंकवादियों ने डाला डेरा, मार्कोस ने लगाया ठिकाने

3 फरवरी 2020

चमगादड़
Meerut

ये तो हैं किसान के दोस्त, फिर इनसे कैसा खौफ...., विशाल चमगादड़ों को देखकर आप भी रह जाएंगे हैरान

3 फरवरी 2020

पत्नी अंजलि के साथ गूंगा पहलवान
Chandigarh

अनोखी लव स्टोरीः न दुल्हन बोल-सुन सकती और न दूल्हा, फिर भी हुआ प्यार और कर लिया विवाह

3 फरवरी 2020

पहाड़ में मिला था प्रेमी प्रेमिका की लाश
Kanpur

जीजा को हुआ साली से प्यार, समझ चुके थे मुकम्मल न होगी मोहब्बत, मजबूरन किया ये काम

3 फरवरी 2020

हुक्का बार में युवक और युवतियां(सांकेतिक तस्वीर)।
Varanasi

बनारस में इस तरह से किशोर और किशोरी जहर के हो रही आदी, पुलिस-प्रशासन मौन

3 फरवरी 2020

राजू श्रीवास्तव
Kanpur

अरे यार हम आज सुबह चाइना से आय हन..- राजू श्रीवास्तव

3 फरवरी 2020

आईजी ने अंजली को किया सम्मानित
आईजी ने अंजली को किया सम्मानित - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फर्रुखाबाद अपहरण मामला
फर्रुखाबाद अपहरण मामला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
छुड़ाए गए बच्चे
छुड़ाए गए बच्चे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जांच करती पुलिस
जांच करती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अपहरणकर्ता सुभाष बाथम
अपहरणकर्ता सुभाष बाथम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

जम्मू-कश्मीर के रियासी में सेना का हेलीकॉप्टर क्रैश, किसी के हताहत होने की खबर नहीं

जम्मू-कश्मीर के रियासी में सेना का हेलीकॉप्टर क्रैश हो गया। हांलकि इस हादसे में किसी के हताहत होने ती खबर नहीं है।

3 फरवरी 2020

रणजीत बच्चन 1:05

रणजीत बच्चन की हत्या पर पुलिस ने जारी की संदिग्धों की तस्वीर, इनाम का एलान

3 फरवरी 2020

चिन्मयानंद 1:35

यौन उत्पीड़न मामले में स्वामी चिन्मयानंद को यौन शोषण के मामले में मिली जमानत

3 फरवरी 2020

concept pic 3:13

कितने पढ़े-लिखे हैं बॉलीवुड के ये सितारे, कोई इंजीनियर तो कोई आठवीं पास

3 फरवरी 2020

शाहीन बाग पर पीएम मोदी 3:12

दिल्ली के कड़कड़डूमा में पीएम मोदी बोले, सीलमपुर, जामिया,शाहीन बाग में प्रदर्शन संयोग नहीं प्रयोग

3 फरवरी 2020

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited