फर्रुखाबादः अंजली ने दांतों से काट दिया था सिलिंडर बम का तार, आईजी ने किया सम्मानित

{"_id":"5e3822a90fdb8a031b114a7e","slug":"farrukhabad-kidnapping-case-ig-honored-to-anjali","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0930\u094d\u0930\u0941\u0916\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926\u0903 \u0905\u0902\u091c\u0932\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093e\u0902\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u091f \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0932\u093f\u0902\u0921\u0930 \u092c\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0924\u093e\u0930, \u0906\u0908\u091c\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u092e\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0928\u093f\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आईजी ने अंजली को किया सम्मानित
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
फर्रुखाबाद अपहरण मामला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
छुड़ाए गए बच्चे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
जांच करती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
अपहरणकर्ता सुभाष बाथम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला