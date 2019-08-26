शहर चुनें

Uttar Pradesh ›   Chitrakoot ›   farmers closed cattle at school in chitrakoot district

किसानों ने प्राथमिक विद्यालय में बंद किए अन्ना जानवर, वापस लौटे छात्र

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चित्रकूट Updated Mon, 26 Aug 2019 11:12 AM IST
अन्ना जानवरों को प्राथमिक विद्यालय में बंद किया
अन्ना जानवरों को प्राथमिक विद्यालय में बंद किया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
चित्रकूट में मऊ क्षेत्र के ग्राम खपटिहा गांव में किसानों ने अन्ना जानवरों से तंग आकर मवेशियों को प्राथमिक विद्यालय में बंद कर दिया। सोमवार को बच्चे स्कूल पहुंचे तो अन्ना मवेशियों को वहां बंद देख वापस घर लौट गए।
किसानों का कहना है कि जब तक अन्ना जानवरों की कोई उचित व्यवस्था शासन द्वारा नहीं की जाती है तब तक मवेशी यहीं बंद रहेंगे। जानवरों के कारण फसलें पूरी तरह बर्बाद हो रही हैं।

वहीं औरैया में कंचौसी गांव पंचायत के मजरा शाहपुर प्राथमिक विद्यालय में ग्रामीणों ने अन्ना मवेशियों को स्कूल में बंद कर दिया।
 
chitrakoot news up news closed cattle closed cattle at school school in chitrakoot district chitrakoot district
