गिरता तापमान, लोग परेशान "हार्ट अटैक, ब्रेन स्ट्रोक, हाइपोथर्मिया का खतरा" बरतें ये एहतियात
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Thu, 04 Jan 2018 12:11 PM IST
कानपुर में बुधवार तड़के न्यूनतम तापमान दो डिग्री लुढ़ककर पांच पर पहुंच गया। मंगलवार को यह सात डिग्री सेल्सियस था। दिन का तापमान 15 डिग्री सेल्सियस रिकॉर्ड किया गया। मंगलवार को यह 16 डिग्री सेल्सियस था। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार अभी ठंड का असर इसी तरह रहेगा।
