यहां तो हद ही हो गई! हिंदी की जगह खोला अंग्रेजी का पेपर, केंद्र व्यवस्थापक गिरफ्तार

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 04:43 PM IST
English paper opened in place of Hindi hardoi
यूपी के हरदोई जिले में एक विद्यालय में हाईस्कूल की परीक्षा के दौरान लापरवाही का मामले सामने आया। बिलग्राम तहसील के चंद्रा देवी उच्चतर माध्यमिक स्कूल खैरुद़्दीनपुर में बुधवार को प्रथम पाली की परीक्षा में हिंदी की जगह अंग्रेजी का प्रश्नपत्र खोल दिया गया। कक्ष निरीक्षकों की नजर पड़ी तो पेपर वापस लेकर हिंदी के प्रश्नपत्र बांटे गए।


बुधवार सुबह की पाली में हाईस्कूल हिंदी की परीक्षा थी। बिलग्राम तहसील क्षेत्र के चंद्रा देवी उच्चतर माध्यमिक स्कूल खैरुद़्दीनपुर में परीक्षा शुरू होने से पहले केंद्र व्यवस्थापक समेत अन्य ने प्रश्नपत्रों का बंडल खोला और परीक्षार्थियों में वितरित करा दिया। इसी दौरान कुछ कक्ष निरीक्षकों की नजर प्रश्नपत्र पर पड़ी तो वे सन्न रह गए, क्योंकि हिंदी की जगह अंग्रेजी का पर्चा बंट गया था। केंद्र व्यवस्थापक के हाथ पैर फूल गए। आननफानन प्रश्नपत्र वापस लेकर हिंदी का बंडल खोलकर प्रश्नपत्र बांटे गए।

माध्यमिक शिक्षा विभाग के जिम्मेदार मामले को छिपाते रहे। अमर उजाला ने जब शिक्षा विभाग के स्थानीय जिम्मेदारों से सवाल किया तो सभी ने चुप्पी साध ली। तब तक घटना की जानकारी डीएम पुलकित खरे को हो चुकी थी। डीएम ने बताया कि हाईस्कूल की परीक्षा में हिंदी की जगह अंग्रेजी का प्रश्नपत्र खुल गया था। प्रश्नपत्र खोलने के लिए जो भी जिम्मेदार हैं, उनके विरुद्ध एफआईआर दर्ज कराई जाएगी। सेक्टर मजिस्ट्रेट बनी सिंह यादव ने इसकी पुष्टि भी की है।

ताजा जानकारी के अनुसार केंद्र व्यवस्थापक को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है।



 
उरई में पटरी से उतरी मालगाड़ी, टला बड़ा हादसा

उरई में शंटिंग के दौरान एक मालगाड़ी डीरेल हो गई जिसके बाद हड़कंप मच गया।  घटना उरई रेलवे स्टेशन के माल गोदाम के पास हुई।  हालांकि इस हादसे के बाद रेल मार्ग पर कोई प्रभाव नहीं पड़ा और सभी गाड़ियां अपने निर्धारित समय पर चलती रहीं। 

9 फरवरी 2018

DOCTOR WHO INFECTED 58 PEOPLE WITH HIV VIRUS ARRESTED FROM UNNAO 0:54

58 लोगों को HIV वायरस देने वाला डॉक्टर गिरफ्तार

7 फरवरी 2018

A FIRE at home due to short circuit, death of a girl in auriya 2:16

औरैया के इस घर में लगी आग ने छीन ली इस लड़की की जिंदगी

7 फरवरी 2018

many hiv positive patient found in unnao after quack uses of same syringe at health camp 3:08

यहां सालभर मिले 56 HIV रोगी, झोलाछाप डॉक्टर के बड़े कांड का हुआ खुलासा

6 फरवरी 2018

Black night for jalaun, five homes targeted by theif 1:32

यूपी में नहीं थम रहे अपराध, अब चोरों ने पुलिस को दी चुनौती

6 फरवरी 2018

