Engine of Jaipur Allahabad Express fail

फतेहपुर में फेल हुआ जयपुर इलाहाबाद एक्सप्रेस का इंजन, सुबह 7 बजे मालगाड़ी का इंजन लगा भेजी गई ट्रेन

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, फतेहपुर Updated Mon, 07 Oct 2019 01:35 PM IST
फतेहपुर में बिंदकी रोड रेलवे स्टेशन के आगे मौहार गांव के पास सुबह चार बजकर दस मिनट पर डाउन लाइन पर गाड़ी नंबर 12404 जयपुर इलाहाबाद एक्सप्रेस का इंजन फेल हो गया।
इसके बाद मलवां से मालगाड़ी का इंजन मंगाकर लगाने के बाद ट्रेन को सुबह सात बजकर बत्तीस मिनट पर रवाना किया जा सका। इस दौरान लगभग दो घंटे तक ट्रैक बाधित रहा। बाद में कंसपुर रेलवे स्टेशन पर गाड़ी रुकने पर यात्रियों ने हंगामा काटा। जिसके बाद वहां पर ट्रेन करीब 30 मिनट तक रूकी रही।
kanpur news kanpur up news jaipur allahabad express fatehpur news engine fail news
