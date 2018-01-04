बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
Photos: जब केंद्रीय मंत्री बने 'कान्हा' और महापौर बनीं 'राधा'
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Thu, 04 Jan 2018 01:37 PM IST
भाजपा के केंद्रीय मंत्री सत्यदेव पचौरी ने भगवान कृष्ण की मुद्रा में मंच पर कान्हा बनकर राधा के साथ और कृष्ण के साथ राधा के अंदाज में कानपुर की महापौर प्रमिला पांडेय को देखकर महौल भक्तिमय हो गया। मौका था कानपुर के मोतीझील में खादी ग्रामोद्योग प्रदर्शनी का।
यूपी के कानपुर में मोतीझील में खादी ग्रामोद्योग प्रदर्शनी पहली बार बड़े पैमाने पर आयोजित की गई है। इस बार यहां लगे स्टालों में आए उत्पाद काफी अच्छे हैं। कानपुर गोशाला सोसाइटी की तरफ से लगाए गए स्टाल पर गोमूत्र और गोबर से बनी कई वस्तुएं लोगाें के आकर्षण का केंद्र बनी हैं। अगली स्लाइड देखें
