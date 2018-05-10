शहर चुनें

मौत बनकर गिरी बिजली और तेज आंधी ने 6 लोगों की सांसें छीनीं

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Thu, 10 May 2018 11:45 AM IST
कई जगहों पर गिरे ओले, टूटा पड़ा टीन शेड
1 of 6
बुधवार शाम से खराब हुआ मौसम रात में भयंकर हो गया। तेज आंधी के साथ जमकर बारिश हुई। सेंट्रल यूपी के तमाम जिले इससे प्रभावित देखे गए। आंधी से गिरे पेड़ और खंभे से पांच लोगों की जान चली गई। वहीं बिजली गिरने से एक युवक ने मौके पर ही दम तोड़ दिया। 
यहां पढ़िए किस जिले में क्या हुआ....


 
death lightning sharp thunder storm and heavy rain storm in kanpur

कई जगहों पर गिरे ओले, टूटा पड़ा टीन शेड
आंधी से टूटा पड़ा टीन शेड
बारिश
खेतों में पड़ा भूंसा भरता किसान
देर रात हुई बारिश
टूटा पड़ा टीन शेड

