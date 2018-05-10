बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मौत बनकर गिरी बिजली और तेज आंधी ने 6 लोगों की सांसें छीनीं
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Thu, 10 May 2018 11:45 AM IST
बुधवार शाम से खराब हुआ मौसम रात में भयंकर हो गया। तेज आंधी के साथ जमकर बारिश हुई। सेंट्रल यूपी के तमाम जिले इससे प्रभावित देखे गए। आंधी से गिरे पेड़ और खंभे से पांच लोगों की जान चली गई। वहीं बिजली गिरने से एक युवक ने मौके पर ही दम तोड़ दिया।
यहां पढ़िए किस जिले में क्या हुआ....
