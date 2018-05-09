बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
5 रुपए में एक गिलास ‘जहर’! सफाई पर ध्यान न देने से लोग हो रहे बीमार
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Wed, 09 May 2018 06:27 PM IST
गर्मी का असर बढ़ते ही शहर के मुख्य मार्गों से लेकर ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में गन्ने का रस व अन्य पेय पदार्थों की बिक्री में तेजी आ गई है। लेकिन जगह-जगह खुले में बिक रहा गन्ने, बेल का रस व ठेलों पर बिक रहे खाद्य पदार्थ आपको बीमार बना सकते हैं। जानिए ऐसा क्यों...?
