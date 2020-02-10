शहर चुनें

औरैया: निर्माणाधीन मकान में मिले मजदूर दंपति के शव, सीने पर गोली के निशान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, औरैया, Updated Mon, 10 Feb 2020 06:24 PM IST
घटना स्थल पर मौजूद ग्रामीणों की भीड़
1 of 5
घटना स्थल पर मौजूद ग्रामीणों की भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
औरैया जिले के अजीतमल में साढ़ू के निर्माणाधीन मकान में मजदूर पति उसकी पत्नी का शव पड़ा मिला है। दोनों के सीने में गोली के निशान हैं। मौके पर एक तमंचा पड़ा मिला है। पुलिस का मानना है कि पत्नी से कहासुनी के बाद गोली मारकर पत्नी की हत्या करके खुद को गोली मारकर आत्महत्या कर ली। दंपति एक सप्ताह पहले प्लाट खरीदने के लिए शिकोहाबाद सेे आए थे।

औरैया के दिबियापुर थाना क्षेत्र के बग्गा का पुरवा गांव निवासी शिवकुमार (33) पुत्र बच्चन लाल की शादी 10 साल पहले फिरोजाबाद जिले के अतरारा खिरिया अहमद निवासी विश्राम सिंह की पुत्री निजा (28) के साथ हुई थी। शिवकुमार नशे का आदी है। माता-पिता गुजर चुके हैं।
घटना स्थल पर मौजूद ग्रामीणों की भीड़
घटना स्थल पर मौजूद ग्रामीणों की भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस
मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटना स्थल पर मौजूद ग्रामीणों की भीड़
घटना स्थल पर मौजूद ग्रामीणों की भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
निर्माणाधीन मकान में मिले मजदूर दंपति के शव
निर्माणाधीन मकान में मिले मजदूर दंपति के शव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
निर्माणाधीन मकान में मिले मजदूर दंपति के शव
निर्माणाधीन मकान में मिले मजदूर दंपति के शव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
