औरैया: निर्माणाधीन मकान में मिले मजदूर दंपति के शव, सीने पर गोली के निशान

{"_id":"5e4150038ebc3ee58d481424","slug":"dead-body-of-laborer-husband-and-wife-found-in-house-under-construction-in-auraiya","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0914\u0930\u0948\u092f\u093e: \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0923\u093e\u0927\u0940\u0928 \u092e\u0915\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u00a0\u092e\u091c\u0926\u0942\u0930 \u0926\u0902\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u0935, \u0938\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0936\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
घटना स्थल पर मौजूद ग्रामीणों की भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e4150038ebc3ee58d481424","slug":"dead-body-of-laborer-husband-and-wife-found-in-house-under-construction-in-auraiya","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0914\u0930\u0948\u092f\u093e: \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0923\u093e\u0927\u0940\u0928 \u092e\u0915\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u00a0\u092e\u091c\u0926\u0942\u0930 \u0926\u0902\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u0935, \u0938\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0936\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e4150038ebc3ee58d481424","slug":"dead-body-of-laborer-husband-and-wife-found-in-house-under-construction-in-auraiya","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0914\u0930\u0948\u092f\u093e: \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0923\u093e\u0927\u0940\u0928 \u092e\u0915\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u00a0\u092e\u091c\u0926\u0942\u0930 \u0926\u0902\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u0935, \u0938\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0936\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
घटना स्थल पर मौजूद ग्रामीणों की भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e4150038ebc3ee58d481424","slug":"dead-body-of-laborer-husband-and-wife-found-in-house-under-construction-in-auraiya","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0914\u0930\u0948\u092f\u093e: \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0923\u093e\u0927\u0940\u0928 \u092e\u0915\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u00a0\u092e\u091c\u0926\u0942\u0930 \u0926\u0902\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u0935, \u0938\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0936\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
निर्माणाधीन मकान में मिले मजदूर दंपति के शव
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e4150038ebc3ee58d481424","slug":"dead-body-of-laborer-husband-and-wife-found-in-house-under-construction-in-auraiya","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0914\u0930\u0948\u092f\u093e: \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0923\u093e\u0927\u0940\u0928 \u092e\u0915\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u00a0\u092e\u091c\u0926\u0942\u0930 \u0926\u0902\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u0935, \u0938\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0936\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
निर्माणाधीन मकान में मिले मजदूर दंपति के शव
- फोटो : अमर उजाला