कोरोना योद्धाओं ने गाया गाना, सामने मौत है घर से न निकलना यारों, हम हैं मैदान में मौजूद न डरना यारों

{"_id":"5e8f364d8ebc3e72b32cfe66","slug":"corona-warrior-we-are-present-in-the-field-don-t-be-afraid","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u092f\u094b\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0917\u093e\u0928\u093e, \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0939\u0948 \u0918\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0928 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0928\u093e \u092f\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902, \u0939\u092e \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u0948\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u094c\u091c\u0942\u0926 \u0928 \u0921\u0930\u0928\u093e \u092f\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ईएमओ डॉ. कमर हैदर जैदी अपनी टीम के साथ
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5e8f364d8ebc3e72b32cfe66","slug":"corona-warrior-we-are-present-in-the-field-don-t-be-afraid","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u092f\u094b\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0917\u093e\u0928\u093e, \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0939\u0948 \u0918\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0928 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0928\u093e \u092f\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902, \u0939\u092e \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u0948\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u094c\u091c\u0942\u0926 \u0928 \u0921\u0930\u0928\u093e \u092f\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जिला चिकित्सालय के ईएमओ का गाना सोशल मीडिया पर हो रहा वायरल
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5e8f364d8ebc3e72b32cfe66","slug":"corona-warrior-we-are-present-in-the-field-don-t-be-afraid","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u092f\u094b\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0917\u093e\u0928\u093e, \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0939\u0948 \u0918\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0928 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0928\u093e \u092f\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902, \u0939\u092e \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u0948\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u094c\u091c\u0942\u0926 \u0928 \u0921\u0930\u0928\u093e \u092f\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कोरोना योद्धाओं ने गाया गाना
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5e8f364d8ebc3e72b32cfe66","slug":"corona-warrior-we-are-present-in-the-field-don-t-be-afraid","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u092f\u094b\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0917\u093e\u0928\u093e, \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0939\u0948 \u0918\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0928 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0928\u093e \u092f\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902, \u0939\u092e \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u0948\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u094c\u091c\u0942\u0926 \u0928 \u0921\u0930\u0928\u093e \u092f\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दिया घर में रहने का संदेश
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5e8f364d8ebc3e72b32cfe66","slug":"corona-warrior-we-are-present-in-the-field-don-t-be-afraid","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u092f\u094b\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0917\u093e\u0928\u093e, \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0939\u0948 \u0918\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0928 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0928\u093e \u092f\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902, \u0939\u092e \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u0948\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u094c\u091c\u0942\u0926 \u0928 \u0921\u0930\u0928\u093e \u092f\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गाना हो रहा वायरल
- फोटो : amar ujala