Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Corona Warrior: We are present in the field, don't be afraid

कोरोना योद्धाओं ने गाया गाना, सामने मौत है घर से न निकलना यारों, हम हैं मैदान में मौजूद न डरना यारों

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Thu, 09 Apr 2020 08:58 PM IST
ईएमओ डॉ. कमर हैदर जैदी अपनी टीम के साथ
ईएमओ डॉ. कमर हैदर जैदी अपनी टीम के साथ - फोटो : amar ujala
कोरोना वायरस के कारण उपजे संकट के दौरान कोरोना योद्धा के तौर पर चिकित्सक न सिर्फ अपनी सेवाएं दे रहे हैं बल्कि लोगों को इस मुश्किल घड़ी में संबल भी बंधा रहे हैं। जिला अस्पताल में तैनात ईएमओ डॉ. कमर हैदर जैदी का अपनी टीम (स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों) के साथ गाया गया गाना सोशल मीडिया पर खूब वायरल हो रहा है।
 
