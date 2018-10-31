शहर चुनें

Big news for SBI account holders, bank fixed the limit to withdraw cash

एसबीआई खाताधारक ट्रांजेक्शन से पहले जरूर पढ़ें ये खबर, बैंक ने एटीएम से रुपए निकालने की तय की लिमिट

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Wed, 31 Oct 2018 10:59 AM IST
स्टेट बैंक आफ इंडिया (एसबीआई) के एटीएम कार्ड का उपयोग करने वाले खाताधारकों के लिए जरूरी जानकारी है। खाताधारक बुधवार से प्रतिदिन 20 हजार रुपये ही निकाल सकेंगे।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

