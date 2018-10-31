बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
एसबीआई खाताधारक ट्रांजेक्शन से पहले जरूर पढ़ें ये खबर, बैंक ने एटीएम से रुपए निकालने की तय की लिमिट
यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Wed, 31 Oct 2018 10:59 AM IST
स्टेट बैंक आफ इंडिया (एसबीआई) के एटीएम कार्ड का उपयोग करने वाले खाताधारकों के लिए जरूरी जानकारी है। खाताधारक बुधवार से प्रतिदिन 20 हजार रुपये ही निकाल सकेंगे।
