औरैया चाकू कांड: मुख्य आरोपी को भेजा जेल, हमले में प्रयुक्त हथियार बरामद, फरार आरोपियों की तलाश में दबिश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, औरैया Published by: हिमांशु अवस्थी Updated Fri, 07 Jul 2023 12:28 PM IST
सार

Auraiya Crime: अजीतमल कोतवाली क्षेत्र के फूटाकुआं में एक पिता को छेड़छाड़ का विरोध करने पर तीन युवकों ने दिन दहाड़े चाकुओं से गोद दिया था। मामले में पुलिस ने मुख्य आरोपी का गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। वहीं,  फरार आरोपियों की तलाश की जा रही है।

Auraiya knife case, Main accused sent to jail, weapon used in attack recovered, raid in search of absconding a
पुलिस हिरासत में मुख्य आरोपी कबीरम - फोटो : अमर उजाला

विस्तार
औरैया जिले के अजीतमल कोतवाली क्षेत्र में क्लीनिक में घुस कर युवक पर चाकुओं से हमला करने के मुख्य आरोपी को पुलिस ने मौहारी के पास से गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया। फरार तीन अन्य आरोपियों की तलाश में पुलिस ने कई जगहों पर रात में दबिश दी है।


सीओ भरत पासवान ने बताया कि पकड़े गए आरोपी ने पुलिस को बताया कि जिस युवक पर उसने चाकू से हमला किया वह उसे बेवजह परेशान करता था। परेशान होकर ही वह नोएडा चला गया था। चार दिन पहले जब वह घर आया तो उस पर झूठे आरोप लगाकर पकड़वा दिया था।

इसी खुन्नस पर उसने हमला कर दिया। बता दें कि बुधवार सुबह फूटाकुआं के पास एक क्लीनिक पर मौजूद युवक के ऊपर चाकुओं से हमला किया गया था। इस मामले में पुलिस ने पत्नी की तहरीर पर कबीरम, उसके भाई सुंदरम, अरविंद व विनय के खिलाफ हत्या के प्रयास का मुकदमा दर्ज कराया था।

हमले में प्रयुक्त चाकू भी बरामद
पुलिस ने रात में ही कबीरम को मौहारी के पास से गिरफ्तार किया। वहीं उसकी निशानदेही पर क्लीनिक के पीछे खेत से हमले में प्रयुक्त चाकू भी बरामद किया है। सीओ भरत पासवान ने बताया कि पकड़े गए आरोपी को जेल भेज दिया गया है। नामजद अन्य लोगों की संलिप्तता की जांच की जा रही है।

घायल की हालत नाजुक
बेटियों से छेड़छाड़ करने का विरोध करने पर जिस युवक पर चाकुओं से ताबड़तोड़ नौ वार किए गए उसकी हालत सैफई में गंभीर बताई जा रही है। कई डॉक्टरों की देखरेख में उसका इलाज किया जा रहा है। पुलिस भी घायल की स्थिति पर नजर बनाए हुए हैं। वहीं घटना के बाद से पीड़ित का परिवार घर पर नहीं है।

दो टीमें कर रहीं हैं जांच
क्लीनिक पर दिनदहाड़े हमले में कई तथ्य निकल कर सामने आ रहे हैं। प्रथम दृष्टया पुलिस ने मामला प्रेम प्रसंग का माना है। पुलिस का मानना है कि हमलावर एक ही था। जबकि पीड़ित की पत्नी ने चार लोगों को नामजद करते हुए रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई है। कोतवाल मुकेश बाबू ने बताया कि दो टीमें पूरे मामले की जांच कर रही हैं।
